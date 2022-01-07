Global High Performance Message Infrastructure Market to 2027 - Focus on Software and Services

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Performance Message Infrastructure Market By Component (Software and Services), By End User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and others), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Performance Message Infrastructure Market size is expected to reach $2,000.1 million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 13.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

High-performance message infrastructure refers to the technology which offers a single shared messaging provision for integration of services and applications in an improved, easy, efficient, and safer manner on a large number of platforms. Additionally, this infrastructure works effectively even in fluctuating connectivity situations in order to facilitate constant functioning of the systems and prevent information loss.

The growing deployment of integrated platforms and hybrid solutions has increased the spending on online high-performance message infrastructure components, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market. The deployment rate of cloud solutions and services is increasing day by day among various the businesses and thus, it is estimated that this trend will accelerate in the forthcoming period.

Moreover, the stakeholders are playing an important role in the high-performance message infrastructure market by investing a huge amount in research and development activities and new product developments to expand their portfolio and stay competitive in this market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had issued a negative impact on various industries across the world. Governments across the world imposed stringent regulations that restricted the movement. Additionally, nations are still trying to find ways to defeat the pandemic and reduce its impact on health, livelihoods, and businesses.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the high-performance message infrastructure market witnessed a prominent growth as there is an increase in the demand for cloud-based solutions and infrastructures. The deployment of high-performance message infrastructure has also escalated to facilitate the communication between logic codes.

Market Growth Factors:

Growing demand from SMEs as well as large enterprises

The demand for high-performance message infrastructure is rapidly increasing as various large enterprises and SMEs are increasingly shifting towards digitalization. The outbreak of the COVID-19 compelled companies to shift their businesses to a digital platform. During the pandemic, governments across various nations imposed various stringent lockdown restrictions, resulting in closure and disruption of numerous businesses activities of majority of global companies.

Asynchronous Communication assists in providing uninterrupted operations

High-performance message infrastructure provides a safe and single messaging support for efficient integration of services and solutions across several platforms that help in preventing data or information loss and provide uninterrupted functioning of systems even during fluctuating connectivity. In addition, this infrastructure allows the split cloud-based applications to communicate with each other or with other on-premises systems. Additionally, high-performance message infrastructure enables other systems or applications that exist on some different cloud to communicate, irrespective of their locations.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

A significant increase in the number of cyber security threats

As the companies are shifting their businesses to a digital platform, there is a surge in the generation of data. Companies are generating a large volume of data on the daily basis, due to which they need to adopt various solutions to manage and monitor the generated data. In addition, with the increase in the generation of data, the number of cyber security threats has also increased correspondingly. Social engineering and phishing attacks are the major types of cyber threats that is expected to increase with the rapid shift of the companies towards digitalization and cloud.

Component Outlook

The High-Performance Message Infrastructure Market is bifurcated into Software and Services. In 2020, the software segment acquired the maximum revenue share of the high-performance message infrastructure market and is expected to display the similar kind of trend even during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of the segment is the rising demand from companies to organize information integration and data sharing among several systems and applications.

Industry Outlook

The High-Performance Message Infrastructure Market is divided into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, and others. In 2020, the BFSI segment dominated the high-performance message infrastructure market and the segment is expected to maintain its leading position even during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The High-Performance Message Infrastructure Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2020, North America emerged as the leading region by obtaining the maximum revenue share of the high-performance message infrastructure market. Moreover, the regional market is expected to showcase the similar kind of trend even during the forecast period.

