Global High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Focus of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies on HPAPIs is Driving Growth
Dublin, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Type of Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech, Biosimilars, mAbs, Vaccines), Manufacturers (Captive, Merchant), Application (Oncology, Hormonal Imbalance, Glaucoma), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HPAPI market is projected to reach USD 39.6 Billion by 2027 from USD 24.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2027.
The innovative HPAPIs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021
Based on type, the HPAPI market is segmented into innovative and generic. The innovative segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HPAPI market in 2021. The large share can be attributed to the increased R&D investments.
The Synthetic APIs segment to account for the largest share of the market in 2021
Based on type of synthesis, the market is segmented into synthetic and biotech HPAPIs. The synthetic APIs segment is expected to command the largest share in 2021. Ease of production and emergence of new molecules and technological advancements in synthesis are driving growth of synthetic HPAPI segment.
The Oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2021
Based on therapeutic application, the market is divided into oncology, hormonal imbalance, glaucoma, and other therapeutic applications. In 2021, Oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share in the market. The launch of new target therapies in addition to technological advancements and growing prevalence of cancer across the globe are driving growth of oncology segment.
Asia is the fastest growing region of HPAPI market from 2022 to 2027
HPAPI market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High prevalence of chronic diseases, lifestyle diseases, age related diseases and government efforts for encouragement for the adoption of generics are some of the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 HPAPI: Market Overview
4.2 HPAPI Market, by Type, 2021 vs. 2027 (USD Billion)
4.3 HPAPI Market, by Type of Synthesis, 2021 vs. 2027 (USD Billion)
4.4 HPAPI Market by Therapeutic Area (2021-2027)
4.5 Geographical Snapshot of HPAPI Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Oncology Drugs
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Antibody-Drug Conjugates
5.2.1.3 Increasing Focus of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies on HPAPIs
5.2.1.4 Advancements in HPAPI Manufacturing Technologies
5.2.1.5 Growing Focus on Precision Medicine
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Requirement of Large Investments for Employee Safety
5.2.2.2 Discrepancies in HPAPI Banding Systems
5.2.2.3 Rising Number of Uncertainties Associated with Products
5.2.2.4 High Risk of Cross-Contamination
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Opportunities for CMOs and CDMOs
5.2.3.2 Increasing Opportunities for Companies in Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Need for Appropriate Process Designs
5.2.4.2 Constant Evolution of Industry Standards and Technologies
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on HPAPI Market
5.4 Regulatory Analysis
5.4.1 Handling HPAPI
5.4.2 Third Party Certification
5.4.3 Containment Strategies
5.4.4 Challenges
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.5.5 Degree of Competition
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.6.1 Handling Potent Compounds
5.6.2 Controls
5.6.3 Safety Assessment and Standard Operating Procedures
5.6.4 Dedicated Equipment and Systems
5.6.5 Expertise and Training
5.6.6 Combustible Dust Handling
5.6.7 Suitable Personal Protective Equipment
6 High-Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Classification and Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.2 HPAPI Ingredients Classification as Per Safebridge Consultants
7 HPAPI Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Innovative HPAPIs
7.3 Generic HPAPIs
8 HPAPI Market, by Type of Synthesis
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Synthetic APIs
8.2.1 Synthetic APIs Market, by Type
8.3 Biotech APIs
8.3.1 Biotech APIs Market, by Type
8.3.2 Biotech APIs Market, by Product
8.3.3 Vaccines
8.3.4 Recombinant Proteins
9 HPAPI Market, by Type of Manufacturer
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Captive HPAPI Manufacturers
9.3 Merchant HPAPI Manufacturers
9.3.1 Merchant HPAPI Manufacturers Market, by Type
9.3.2 Merchant HPAPI Manufacturers Market, by Type of Synthesis
9.3.3 Synthetic APIs
9.3.4 Biotech APIs
10 HPAPI Market, by Therapeutic Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Oncology
10.3 Hormonal Imbalance
10.4 Glaucoma
10.5 Other Therapeutic Applications
11 HPAPI Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 UK
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Rest of Asia
11.5 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Players Strategies/Right to Win
12.3 Market Share Analysis
12.4 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.6 Footprint of Companies
12.7 Regional Footprint
12.8 Competitive Scenario
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Major Players
13.1.1 Pfizer Inc.
13.1.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.1.2 Products Offered
13.1.1.3 Recent Developments
13.1.1.4 Analyst's View
13.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
13.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.1.2 Novartis International AG
13.1.2.1 Business Overview
13.1.2.2 Products Offered
13.1.2.3 Recent Developments
13.1.2.4 Analyst's View
13.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
13.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.1.3 Sanofi
13.1.3.1 Business Overview
13.1.3.2 Products Offered
13.1.3.3 Recent Developments
13.1.3.4 Analyst's View
13.1.3.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices
13.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
13.1.4.1 Business Overview
13.1.4.2 Products Offered
13.1.4.3 Recent Developments
13.1.4.4 Analyst's View
13.1.4.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices
13.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.1.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
13.1.5.1 Business Overview
13.1.5.2 Products Offered
13.1.5.3 Recent Developments
13.1.5.4 Analyst's View
13.1.5.4.1 Key Strengths/Right to Win
13.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices
13.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
13.1.6 Boehringer-Ingelheim
13.1.6.1 Business Overview
13.1.6.2 Products Offered
13.1.6.3 Recent Developments
13.1.7 Teva Pharmaceutical Industry Ltd.
13.1.7.1 Business Overview
13.1.7.2 Products Offered
13.1.7.3 Recent Developments
13.1.8 Eli Lily and Company
13.1.8.1 Business Overview
13.1.8.2 Products Offered
13.1.8.3 Recent Developments
13.1.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
13.1.9.1 Business Overview
13.1.9.2 Products Offered
13.1.9.3 Recent Developments
13.1.10 AbbVie Inc.
13.1.10.1 Business Overview
13.1.10.2 Products Offered
13.1.11 Viatris Inc.
13.1.11.1 Business Overview
13.1.11.2 Products Offered
13.1.11.3 Recent Developments
13.1.12 Bayer
13.1.12.1 Business Overview
13.1.12.2 Products Offered
14 Appendix
