U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.75
    +12.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,352.00
    +87.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,796.25
    +56.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.90
    +14.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.08
    -0.75 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.52
    +0.03 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1578
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    -1.15 (-4.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3448
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9800
    +0.0210 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,016.44
    +611.41 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.27
    +16.63 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.46
    +12.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 330,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Bracco, Medtron and GE Healthcare Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Injector Systems, Consumables), By Type, By Application, By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high pressure contrast media injectors market size is expected to reach USD 362.8 million by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2028. The market is primarily driven by the factors such as the increasing number of target diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, neurovascular, and cancer also the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is a major factor expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Technological advances have contributed to the expansion of the market. For instance, several advancements in contrast media injector technology have been made to reduce contrast media waste and automate data collection about the dose a patient receives. Automated injector systems, for example, precisely gather the amount of contrast media used, and companies have begun to offer personalized doses for patients based on data from EMR or PACS. Syringeless injectors are one such advancement in lowering contrast media waste.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, orthopedic cases, gastrointestinal diseases, and vascular diseases globally is anticipated to boost the demand for contrast injectors, as they are the most common clinical applications for contrast-enhanced imaging systems. As a result of major companies' continued R&D spending and efforts to launch their products at a low cost, Asia Pacific is predicted to have the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. In addition, the medical tourism business in the region is rapidly developing. The regional market will be boosted even higher by expanding healthcare infrastructure and increased per capita spending.

High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Report Highlights

  • The consumable segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020 owing to its benefits such as user-friendly, high efficiency, and minimal contrast media wastage

  • The single head injectors segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas the dual-head injector segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

  • The interventional cardiology segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 because of the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, such as coronary artery disease, heart valve disease, and peripheral vascular disease

  • In 2020, North America dominated the market owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the presence of highly advanced medical infrastructure

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to improving healthcare systems, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing awareness

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. High Pressure Contrast Media Injector Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Rising prevalence CVD disease
3.4.1.2. Technological advancements
3.4.1.3. Increasing applications of contrast media injectors in neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. High cost of contrast injector
3.5. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.1.1. Supplier power
3.5.1.2. Buyer power
3.5.1.3. Substitution threat
3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.2.1. Political landscape
3.5.2.2. Technological landscape
3.5.2.3. Economic landscape
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. Injector system
4.1.2. Consumables
4.1.2.1. Syringes
4.1.2.2. Tubing
4.1.2.3. Others
4.2. Product Market Share, 2016 & 2028
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global High Pressure Contrast Media Market by Product Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
4.5.1. Injector system
4.5.1.1. Injector system market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)
4.5.2. Consumables
4.5.2.1. Consumables Market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)
4.5.2.2. Syringes
4.5.2.2.1. Syringes market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)
4.5.2.3. Tubing
4.5.2.3.1. Tubing market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)
4.5.2.4. Others
4.5.2.4.1. Others market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 5. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.1.1. Single head injector
5.1.2. Dual head injector
5.1.3. Syringeless injectors
5.2. Type Market Share, 2016& 2028
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global High Pressure Contrast Media Market by Type Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
5.5.1. Single head injector
5.5.1.1. Single head injector market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)
5.5.2. Dual head injector
5.5.2.1. Dual head injector market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)
5.5.3. Syringeless injectors
5.5.3.1. Syringeless injectors market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 6. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Definitions and Scope
6.1.1. Interventional cardiology
6.1.2. Interventional radiology
6.1.3. Endovascular surgery
6.1.4. Interventional neuroradiology
6.2. Application Market Share, 2016 & 2028
6.3. Segment Dashboard
6.4. Global High Pressure Contrast Media Market by Application Outlook
6.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
6.5.1. Interventional cardiology
6.5.1.1. Interventional cardiology market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)
6.5.2. Interventional radiology
6.5.2.1. Interventional radiology market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)
6.5.3. Endovascular surgery
6.5.3.1. Endovascular surgery market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)
6.5.4. Interventional neuroradiology
6.5.4.1. Interventional neuroradiology market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 7. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Definitions and Scope
7.1.1. Hospitals
7.1.2. Diagnostic centers
7.1.3. Ambulatory surgical centers
7.2. End-use Market Share, 2016& 2028
7.3. Segment Dashboard
7.4. Global High Pressure Contrast Media Market By End-Use Outlook
7.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
7.5.1. Hospital
7.5.1.1. Hospital market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)
7.5.2. Diagnostic centers
7.5.2.1. Diagnostic centers market estimates and forecast 2016 to 2028, (USD Million)
7.5.3. Ambulatory surgical centers
7.5.3.1. Ambulatory surgery centers market estimates and forecast 2016to 2028, (USD Million)

Chapter 8. High Pressure Contrast Media Injectors Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
9.2. Company/Competition Categorization
9.2.1. Innovators
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
9.3.2. Key customers
9.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020
9.3.4. Bracco Group
9.3.4.1. Company overview
9.3.4.2. Financial performance
9.3.4.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.5. Guerbet Group
9.3.5.1. Company overview
9.3.5.2. Financial performance
9.3.5.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.6. Medtron AG
9.3.6.1. Company overview
9.3.6.2. Financial performance
9.3.6.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.7. Bayers Healthcare LLC
9.3.7.1. Company overview
9.3.7.2. Financial performance
9.3.7.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.8. Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG
9.3.8.1. Company overview
9.3.8.2. Financial performance
9.3.8.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.9. NemotoKyorindo Co. Ltd
9.3.9.1. Company overview
9.3.9.2. Financial performance
9.3.9.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.10. GE Healthcare
9.3.10.1. Company overview
9.3.10.2. Financial performance
9.3.10.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.11. Sino Medical Device Technology Co.
9.3.11.1. Company overview
9.3.11.2. Financial performance
9.3.11.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.12. Apollo RT Co. Ltd
9.3.12.1. Company overview
9.3.12.2. Financial performance
9.3.12.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives
9.3.13. VIVID IMAGING
9.3.13.1. Company overview
9.3.13.2. Financial performance
9.3.13.3. Product benchmarking
9.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpnc6w

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Silver Is Looking Like a Bargain After Prices Dropped. What to Know.

    Silver’s value is at the metal’s lowest level in 14 months, and a rise in 10-year Treasury yields has fueled a retreat for precious metals that could see prices move even lower.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower by 2.5% at $148.50 amid continued volatility in Chinese stocks. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower as the sector continues recent weakness amid ongoing regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Shares of several Chinese companies are also trading lower as investors continue to wei

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%

    One of the downsides of the hot bull market that we're in right now is that as stock prices rise, you're earning less of a yield since it costs you more to collect the same dividend as when prices were lower. Three dividend stocks that pay at least a 4% yield, include Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences currently pays its shareholders a dividend yield of 4% per year.

  • Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter are among the worst internet stocks for investors right now. These are the best, says Citi.

    Internet stocks will remain "one of the more attractive options in global portfolio allocation," says Citigroup. Here are its picks.

  • CarMax Stock Tumbles On Earnings Miss Despite Booming Sales

    Used-car retailer CarMax reported mixed second-quarter earnings early Thursday. Estimates: Wall Street expected CarMax earnings to rise 5% to $1.88 per share. Results: CarMax dipped to $1.72 a share.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Dumped His Tesla Stock. He’s the Latest Booster to Sell.

    The founder of venture firm Social Capital has said in the past that Tesla stock could double or triple in price from $800 to $1,600 or $2,400.

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Even if the Market Crashes

    On Tuesday, the S&P 500 undoubtedly spooked investors and raised concerns about a possible market crash when it fell 2% and had its worst day in months. Fears of a market crash seem to never be too far away given the index has soared more than 50% since March 2020 when the pandemic hit, sending many stocks to all-time highs. Two such stocks are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB).

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Evergrande misses second offshore bond payment; some onshore investors get partial payment

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group missed paying bond interest due on Wednesday, two bondholders said, its second unpaid offshore debt obligation in a week, although the cash-strapped company on Thursday made a partial payment to some of its onshore investors. The company, reeling under a debt pile of $305 billion, was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond, after having missed $83.5 million in coupon payments last Thursday. With liabilities equal to 2% of China's GDP, Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through the financial system and reverberate around the world, though worries have eased somewhat after the central bank vowed to protect homebuyers' interests.