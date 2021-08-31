U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

Global High Temperature Plastics Markets, 2012-2019 & 2021-2027: Innovations - The Cornerstone of HTP Market Development

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Temperature Plastics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global High Temperature Plastics Market to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Temperature Plastics estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Fluoropolymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyimides segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The High Temperature Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

High Performance Polyamides Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR

In the global High Performance Polyamides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Recent Market Activity

  • A Prelude

  • Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook

  • High Temperature Plastics Market Sustains Growth Momentum

  • Current & Future Analysis

  • Analysis by Product Segment

  • HTPs Make Conventional Material Obsolete

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 84 Featured)

  • 3M (USA)

  • Arkema Group (France)

  • Asahi Glass Company, Ltd. (Japan)

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Celanese Corporation (USA)

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (USA)

  • China Lumena New Materials Corp. (China)

  • Covestro AG (Germany)

  • Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)

  • DIC Corporation (Japan)

  • DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

  • DSM Engineering Plastics (The Netherlands)

  • EMS-Grivory (Switzerland)

  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

  • Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

  • Performance Plastics Ltd. (USA)

  • Polyplastics Co, Ltd. (Japan)

  • Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • The Solvay Group (Belgium)

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

  • Victrex Plc (UK)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Innovation Sustains PTFE Market

  • End-Use Markets Spur Demand

  • Rising Demand for Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Sector

  • Fluoropolymer Pricing Trends in the Recent Past

  • Falling Capacity of Resin Producers Results in Supply Shortage in Recent Past

  • Fluoropolymer Raw Materials - An Overview

  • Regulations Affect Fluoropolymer Supply

  • Strong Demand on Cards for Polyimide Films

  • Polyimide Films Find Use in Medical Sector

  • High Performance Polyamides

  • Polyphthalamide - Driving HPPA Growth

  • Potential Opportunity from Extreme High Temperature Thermoplastics

  • Innovations: Cornerstone of HTP Market Development

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES

  • CANADA

  • JAPAN

  • CHINA

  • EUROPE

  • FRANCE

  • GERMANY

  • ITALY

  • UNITED KINGDOM

  • REST OF EUROPE

  • ASIA-PACIFIC

  • REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5udao

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-high-temperature-plastics-markets-2012-2019--2021-2027-innovations---the-cornerstone-of-htp-market-development-301366051.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

