Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Markets Report 2021-2027 - Lab-on-a-Chip HTS Seeks to Proliferate the Market

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Throughput Screening (HTS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market to Reach $22.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Throughput Screening (HTS) estimated at US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Consumables/Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$13.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR

The High Throughput Screening (HTS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Software & Services Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

In the global Software & Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • High Throughput Screening (HTS): A Prelude

  • Recent Market Activity

  • HTS: The Mainstream Technology for Drug Discovery Programs

  • Unparalleled Advantages in Compound Screening Drives Wider Adoption

  • Key Benefits of HTS - An Overview

  • Soaring R&D Spending Creates Conducive Environment for HTS

  • Shift towards High Throughput Research Builds Momentum for HTS

  • Upward Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities

  • Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near Term

  • Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors

  • HTS Adoption Continues to Expand in Developing Regions

  • Key Factors Driving Demand for HTS in the Developing Regions

  • Competitive Scenario

  • Leading Players in the World HTS Market

  • M&A Activity

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 104 Featured)

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

  • Aurora Biomed, Inc. (Canada)

  • Axxam SpA (Italy)

  • BD Biosciences (USA)

  • Danaher Corporation (USA)

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

  • Molecular Devices Inc. (USA)

  • Pall ForteBio LLC (USA)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

  • BioTek Instruments Inc. (USA)

  • BMG LABTECH GmbH (Germany)

  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)

  • Corning Inc. (USA)

  • DiscoveRx Corporation (USA)

  • Evotec AG (Germany)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Genedata AG (Switzerland)

  • IntelliCyt Corporation (USA)

  • Luminex Corporation (USA)

  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

  • Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (USA)

  • Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Cell-based Assay: The Widely Used HTS Technology

  • Resolving Technical Limitations: Cornerstone for Future Success of Cell-based HTS

  • HTS Aims to Expand Use Case in Biochemical Applications

  • Label-Free HTS Demonstrates Fastest Growth

  • Lab-on-a-Chip HTS Seeks to Proliferate the Market

  • Bioinformatics HTS Enhanced with Computational Algorithms

  • Positive Prognosis across End-Use Markets to Underpin Revenue Growth

  • Pharmaceutical Industry Leads the Way

  • HTS Deployments Soar in Academia

  • Progressive Advancements in HTS Instruments Accelerate Market Growth

  • Microplate Handling Systems: An Important HTS Instrument Type

  • Liquid Handling Devices: A Necessity in HTS Processes

  • Microscopic Systems Facilitate Seamless Quantitative Analysis

  • Advanced Software Platforms Augment HTS Proficiency

  • Services: An Important Revenue Generating Segment

  • Expansion in Compound Libraries Widens Functional Scope of HTS

  • Compound Libraries Facilitate Simultaneous Functional Genomics & Small Molecule Analysis

  • Laboratory Automation & Miniaturization Spell Opportunities for HTS

  • Miniaturization of Compound Screening Processes Drives Demand for HTS

  • HTS Miniaturization - Technology Developments

  • HTS Robotics Support Miniaturization

  • IVC - A Miniaturized, Powerful HTS Technology

  • HTS Assumes Critical Importance in Target Identification & Validation

  • HTS Gathers Steam in Primary Screening Applications

  • HTS Perceives Bright Future in Stem Cell Research

  • HTS in Kinase Inhibitors Identification

  • HTS in Alzheimer's Disease Drug Discovery

  • HTS for Less Simplified PCR Systems

  • HTFC Eases Metabolic Activity Analysis for Pharmaceutical Drugs

  • Open Access Platforms Widen HTS Audience Base

  • Need for Stringent QA System to Keep Failures at Bay

  • High Throughput Screening (HTS) Vs. High Content Screening (HCS)

  • Rise in Adoption of HCS Technology in HTS Laboratories

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest Of World

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 104

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iezly4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-high-throughput-screening-hts-markets-report-2021-2027---lab-on-a-chip-hts-seeks-to-proliferate-the-market-301359159.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

