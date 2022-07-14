Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market to Reach $52.02 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.92%

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Research Report by Installation (Overhead, Submarine, and Underground), Type, Voltage Range, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market size was estimated at USD 34.81 billion in 2021, USD 37.16 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.92% to reach USD 52.02 billion by 2027.

Report Features:

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing number of projects for grid interconnections

5.1.1.2. Demand for efficient power transmission systems

5.1.1.3. Increasing power demand worldwide

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High voltage overhead transmission lines impact the environment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing investment in renewable energy settings

5.1.3.2. Rapid urbanization and rural electrification

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Raw material price fluctuation



6. High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, by Installation

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Overhead

6.3. Submarine

6.4. Underground



7. High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Brackets

7.3. Cable Clamps

7.4. Insulators

7.5. Overhead Products

7.6. Underground & Submarine



8. High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, by Voltage Range

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 123 kV

8.3. 145 kV

8.4. 170 kV

8.5. 245 kV

8.6. 400 kV and above

8.7. 72.5 kV



9. Americas High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market



10. Asia-Pacific High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



Companies Mentioned

EL Sewedy Electric Company

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

General Cable Corporation

Jiangnan Group Limited

Kabelwerke Brugg AG

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

NKT Cables Group A/S

Prysmian S.P.A.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

