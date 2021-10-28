The Global Higher Education Market is expected to grow by $ 45.11 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period

Global Higher Education Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the higher education market and it is poised to grow by $ 45. 11 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.

84% during the forecast period. Our report on the higher education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of internationalization in the education sector and the emergence of new higher education institutes. In addition, the growth of internationalization in the education sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The higher education market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The higher education market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advent of changes in educational content delivery methodsas one of the prime reasons driving the higher education market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on higher education market covers the following areas:

• Higher education market sizing

• Higher education market forecast

• Higher education market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading higher education market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Advance, Apple Inc., Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Ellucian Co. LP, Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Also, the higher education market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

