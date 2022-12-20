The Global Higher Education Market is expected to grow by $63368.82 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.49% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the higher education market and it is poised to grow by $63368.82 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.49% during the forecast period.

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the higher education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advent of changes in educational content delivery methods, the emergence of new higher education institutes, and the growth of internationalization in the education sector.



The higher education market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Software

• Hardware



By End-user

• Private colleges

• State universities

• Community colleges



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing emphasis on technology-based course delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the higher education market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of advanced technologies and the emergence of transitional education will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the higher education market covers the following areas:

• Higher education market sizing

• Higher education market forecast

• Higher education market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading higher education market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Advance HE, Apple Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Class Technologies Inc., D2L Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Ellucian Co. LP, Fujitsu Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jenzabar Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMART Technologies ULC, and Xerox Holdings Corp. Also, the higher education market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

