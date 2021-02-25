Global Higher Education Next Gen Learning Management System Market 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $3.04 Billion, Progressing at a CAGR of 29%
Dublin, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next Gen Learning Management System (LMS) Market for Higher Education Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education is poised to grow by $ 3.04 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the need for cost-effective LMS for higher education and enhanced content management features.
The report on next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.
This study identifies inclusion of analytics in LMS as one of the prime reasons driving the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education growth during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education vendors that include Blackboard Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Edmodo, Growth Engineering, Instructure Inc., Jenzabar Inc., N2N Services Inc., PowerSchool Group LLC, and Saba Software Inc.
Also, the next gen learning management system (LMS) market for higher education analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.
The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Content management - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
CBE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Learning analytics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Blackboard Inc.
D2L Corp.
Docebo Inc.
Edmodo
Growth Engineering
Instructure Inc.
Jenzabar Inc.
N2N Services Inc.
PowerSchool Group LLC
Saba Software Inc.
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cr4r8k
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900