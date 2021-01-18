U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,768.25
    -27.29 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,814.26
    -177.24 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,998.50
    -114.10 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,123.20
    -32.15 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.28
    -0.08 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2070
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0970
    -0.0320 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7300
    -0.0700 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,871.54
    +812.66 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    715.71
    -19.44 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,719.68
    -16.03 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,242.21
    -276.97 (-0.97%)
     

Global On-highway Vehicle Industry

ReportLinker
·21 min read

Global On-highway Vehicle Market to Reach 6. 5 Million Units by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for On-highway Vehicle estimated at 5 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 6.

New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global On-highway Vehicle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957566/?utm_source=GNW
5 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Trucks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach 3.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Buses segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31% share of the global On-highway Vehicle market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The On-highway Vehicle market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.4 Million Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.1 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.1 Million Units by the year 2027.

RVs Segment Corners a 20.7% Share in 2020

In the global RVs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 780.4 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 922 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 869.1 Thousand Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • AB Volvo

  • Daimler AG

  • Hyundai Motor Company

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Volkswagen AG




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957566/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
On-highway Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for On-highway Vehicle
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Trucks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Trucks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Trucks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Buses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2018 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Buses by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Buses by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for RVs by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for RVs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for RVs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US On-highway Vehicle Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for On-highway Vehicle
by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018 through
2027

Table 14: USA Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by Vehicle
Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 15: USA 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CANADA
Table 16: Canada Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 17: Canada Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 18: Canada 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 20: Japan Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

CHINA
Table 22: China Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 23: China Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European On-highway Vehicle Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 29: Europe Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 31: France Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 32: France Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 33: France 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 34: Germany Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 35: Germany Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 36: Germany 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ITALY
Table 37: Italy Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 38: Italy Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 39: Italy 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: UK Current & Future Analysis for On-highway Vehicle
by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018 through
2027

Table 41: UK Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by Vehicle
Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 42: UK 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 43: Spain Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 44: Spain Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 45: Spain 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 46: Russia Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 47: Russia Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 48: Russia 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
On-highway Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle
by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Trucks, Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for On-highway
Vehicle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle
by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Trucks, Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Australia Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 59: Australia Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 60: Australia 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Trucks, Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

INDIA
Table 61: India Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 62: India Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 63: India 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 65: South Korea Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 66: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Trucks, Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
On-highway Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
On-highway Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks, Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
On-highway Vehicle by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle
by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of
Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for On-highway
Vehicle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 73: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
On-highway Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 74: Latin America Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle
by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 75: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Trucks, Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 77: Argentina Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 78: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle
by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Trucks, Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 79: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 80: Brazil Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 81: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 82: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 83: Mexico Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 84: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
On-highway Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 86: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
On-highway Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks, Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2018 through 2027

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Million Units for Years 2012 through 2017

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for On-highway
Vehicle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Table 91: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 92: Middle East Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 93: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Trucks, Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IRAN
Table 94: Iran Current & Future Analysis for On-highway Vehicle
by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018 through
2027

Table 95: Iran Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 96: Iran 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 97: Israel Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 98: Israel Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 99: Israel 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
On-highway Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 101: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle
by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Trucks, Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: UAE Current & Future Analysis for On-highway Vehicle
by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018 through
2027

Table 104: UAE Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 105: UAE 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
On-highway Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the
Years 2018 through 2027

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years
2012 through 2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
On-highway Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Trucks, Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027

AFRICA
Table 109: Africa Current & Future Analysis for On-highway
Vehicle by Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for the Years 2018
through 2027

Table 110: Africa Historic Review for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Trucks, Buses and RVs Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Million Units for Years 2012
through 2017

Table 111: Africa 15-Year Perspective for On-highway Vehicle by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Trucks,
Buses and RVs for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 34
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957566/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index are up 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, so far this year.

  • Is the stock market open today? Here are the trading hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

    Most financial markets will be closed for the celebration of the civil rights leader's life, the first one since protests over the killing of George Floyd touched off massive protests across the nation.

  • These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Top Picks for 2021, Say Analysts

    Some traditions are too time-honored to shirk, and on Wall Street, the annual ‘top picks’ are one. Usually made at the very end or very beginning of a year, the Street’s analysts publish reviews on the stocks they believe will show the best performance in coming months – their top picks. The analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – they take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio in the new year. With this in mind, we used TipRanks' database to identify three stocks which the analysts describe as their ‘top picks’ for 2021. Talos Energy (TALO) The Gulf of Mexico has long been known as one of the world’s great hydrocarbon production regions, and Talos Energy, which produces some 48,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day from offshore operations in the Gulf, is an important player in the area. Talos finished the third quarter of 2020 running a net loss, but revenues, at $135 million, were up 53% sequentially. The company reported over $353 million in accessible liquidity to end the quarter, including $32 million in cash on hand and $321 million in available credit. In December of last year, and continuing into this January, Talos has firmed up its liquidity situation through issues of senior secured notes. The December issue, of $500 million at 12%, will be used mainly to pay down a previous note issue which comes due next year. The January issue, an additional $100 million, will be used to cover outstanding debt on the reserves-based lending facility. Both note issues are due in 2026. Highlighting TALO as his top E&P pick for 2021, Northland analyst Subash Chandra wrote, "TALO is one of the few companies that we are aware of trading at trailing PDP values without a good reason, in our view. The company has addressed the maturity wall and credit facility stresses with a December equity offering and refi. They enter 2021 with breathing room to cross the finish line with Zama and look for scaling opportunities in GoM." To this end, Chandra rates TALO an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and puts a $19 price target, indicating the potential for 91% growth in the coming months. (To watch Chandra’s track record, click here) Overall, with five analyst reviews on file, including 4 Buys and a single Hold, Talos gets a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. Shares are priced at $9.96, and their $14.33 average target gives ~44% upside on the one-year horizon. (See TALO stock analysis on TipRanks) Twilio (TWLO) Next up is Twilio, a Silicon Valley cloud communications company. Twilio’s software services allow customers to run their telecom service through their office computer servers, making available not just phone calls but chats, texts, and video conversations. The service includes security features such as user verification. The COVID pandemic, and the shift to remote work that was enforced on the economy, has been a boon to Twilio. The shift put a premium on stable and reliable remote connections and telecommuting, and the company’s revenues, which were already strong and showing sequential gains in every quarter, rose to $447 million in 3Q20. Subsequently, Twilio’s shares have skyrocketed 225% over the past 52 weeks. Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kiddron sees the company on a solid foundation for continued growth, writing, “While some puts and takes are in place in 1Q21, Twilio's long-term opportunity remains underappreciated by investors. We believe the company's differentiated product portfolio (communications/data) and evolving GTM approach (hiring/GSI) can drive G2K/int'l adoption/expansion and enable >30% rev. growth at scale (>$4B/$6B) through CY23/24.” The 5-star analyst chooses TWLO as a ‘top pick,’ based on his upbeat analysis of Twilio. That comes with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and a $550 price target implying one-year growth of 41%. (To watch Kiddron’s track record, click here) How does Kiddron's bullish bet weigh in against the Street? Overall, Wall Street likes Twilio, a fact clear from the 21 analyst reviews on record. No fewer than 18 of those are Buys, against just 3 Holds. However, the stock’s recent share gains have pushed the price up to $388.65, leaving room for just 2% upside before hitting the $396.88 average price target. (See TWLO stock analysis on TipRanks) SI-Bone (SIBN) Medical tech is a field of near-endless possibility, and SI-Bone has found a niche. The company specializes in the diagnosis sand treatment of pain and dysfunction in the sacroiliac joint between the lower back and pelvis. The company’s revenues dropped off between 4Q19 and 2Q20, as the corona crisis put a damper on elective medical procedures. That turned around in Q3, when the economy began to open up; many industries, including the medical field, saw a burst of pent-up demand that has not yet dissipated. In raw numbers, SIBN reported a 42% sequential revenue increase for Q3, with the top line at $20.3 million. Year-over-year, revenues were up 26%. During the quarter, the company passed 50,000 iFuse procedures, handled by 2,200 surgeons around the world. The company had $132 million in liquid assets available at the end of the quarter, against $39.4 million in long-term debt. Looking forward, the company guides toward an 8% to 10% yoy gain in full-year revenue for 2020, expecting that top line at $73 million to $74 million. Analyst David Saxon, covering the stock for Needham, says, “SIBN has shown resiliency during the pandemic, and we believe its growth drivers can allow it to beat consensus revenue throughout 2021. Further, we expect SIBN's 2021 sales force expansion, building momentum in surgeon training, upcoming product launches, and direct-to-patient marketing will all contribute to strong revenue over the next few years.” Saxon uses these points to support his ‘top pick’ status for SIBN. His average price target is $35, suggesting an upside of 23%, and fitting nicely with his Buy rating. (To watch Saxon's track record, click here) All in all, SI-Bone gets a Strong Buy from Wall Street, and it is unanimous – based on 5 positive reviews. The shares are selling for $28.48, and their $33.80 average target implies room for ~19% growth over the course of 2021. (See SIBN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Iran Reportedly Seizes 45K Bitcoin Mining Machines After Closure of Illegal Operations

    The mostly ASIC devices used to mine bitcoin are said to have been consuming 95 megawatts per hour of electricity at a reduced rate.

  • There are six types of retirees — which are you?

    New retirees are like recent college graduates — they’re on their own after years of the same routine, and they have to find a new path to follow. This type of retiree ventures into the unknown, taking on a new job they’ve never done before.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Exxon Mobil, GameStop, Intel, 3M, Toll Brothers And More

    * This weekend's Barron's cover story offers thoughts and stock picks from the latest Barron's Roundtable. * Other featured articles examine the cutting edge in biotech stocks, an outlier bubble forecast and growing corporate political activism. * Also, the prospects for a struggling retailer, a luxury homebuilder, an oil giant and more.Cover story "Welcome to the Roaring '20s, but Maybe Not for Stocks, Our Experts Say" by Lauren R. Rublin offers thoughts from 10 investment pros on the Barron's Roundtable on how lofty valuations could limit the market's gains this year. The article includes nine stock picks from the roundtable. See if Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is one of them.Connor Smith's "GameStop Stock Doubled Last Week--But Challenges Remain" points out that Barron's recently argued that GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares looked pricey at $18, but now they are nearly $40. See why the downbeat view on the videogame retailer's stock remains the same.In "Intel's New CEO Has a Tough Task," Max A. Cherney makes the case that Pat Gelsinger's most pressing issue will be tackling the manufacturing issues at Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). See why there is no easy fix for a company that has long insisted on doing things in-house.The pandemic has reminded people of means that space and amenities in their homes have real value. So says "Why Toll Brothers Is a Play on the 'Single-Family Supercycle'" by Andrew Bary. See why Barron's believes Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) can build on the housing boom, as the nation's largest luxury homebuilder offers rising returns and a low valuation.In Bill Alpert's "With Rare Speed, Gene Editing Emerges as Biotech's New Cutting Edge," the focus is on why stocks of companies wielding tools that allow them to edit DNA and attack genetic diseases and cancer are suddenly hot. Are Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) or Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) worth a look now?"3M Stock Is Unloved and Underpriced. Here's Why It Could Shoot Up Higher" by Ben Levisohn discusses why 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) stock could be poised to ride an economic rebound. After all, the conglomerate makes the adhesives, abrasives and chemicals that companies need in order to do what they do.See also: Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: AMD, Marathon, Tesla, Uber, Walgreens And MoreA renowned investor argues that stocks are too high, the Fed's promise of low interest rates is just a nice story, and Wall Street is always upbeat, according to Jack Hough 's "Jeremy Grantham's Bubble Forecast Is an Outlier. Is He Right?" See what Barron's thinks comes next for the likes of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG).In "Companies Are the New Activists After Capitol Riot," Leslie P. Norton examines how recent events have prompted America's corporations, from Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), to wade decisively into politics with a range of activist initiatives.Avi Salzman's "The Dow Dropped Exxon Mobil in August. But as Oil Prices Rise, So Does Its Stock" explains why it looked like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) might have to cut its dividend, but now rising oil prices give it time to cut costs and its $65 billion in debt. Find out why Barron's says Wall Street is giving it a second look.Also in this week's Barron's: * The 2020 Barron's Roundtable report card * Experts on how Biden can fix the COVID-19 vaccine rollout * How much presidents actually influence the economy * ESG activists' new focus on diversity in corporate leadership * What is next now that fear has come to the markets * What the outgoing administration meant for the economy * Whether higher dividend taxes for top earners are coming * Why "bridges" to maximize Social Security benefits should be built into 401(k)s * How Mexican resorts got creative during the pandemicAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.Photo by Mike Mozart on Flickr.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Conagra Brands Plus Plenty Of Biotech Activity * Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: AMD, Marathon, Tesla, Uber, Walgreens And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This little-known tax break is worth up to $2,000 for retirement savers

    If you haven't heard about the saver's credit, you'll want to get up to speed.

  • 5 Stocks Expected to Crush the S&P 500

    To this end, The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Fortune magazine created the Fortune Future 50, "the global companies with the best prospects for future growth." The top five names on Fortune Future 50's list include ServiceNow (NOW), Veeva Systems (VEEV), Atlassian (TEAM), Workday (WDAY), and Splunk (SPLK). ServiceNow is an enterprise software company, focusing on digital workflows.

  • Companies Owned by MSFT

    Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), one of the world's largest technology companies, was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in a garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Five years later, Gates and Allen were hired to provide the operating system for IBM's first personal computer, followed in 1985 by Microsoft's launch of its now ubiquitous Windows software product.﻿﻿ In 1986, the company raised $61 million in an initial public offering (IPO) that some analysts referred to as "the deal of the year." While Microsoft began as a software company, it has expanded its reach into broad areas of the tech industry.

  • Crypto Mining Giant Bitmain Is Going Public With a $40 to $50 Billion Valuation

    Major bitcoin mining operation Bitmain filed an application to become a public company in 2018, with a market capitalization of $40 billion to $50 billion. This attempt to go public on the HKSE ultimately failed.

  • 8 Things You Think Are Tax Deductible That Aren't

    Some taxpayers get tripped up assuming expenses are tax deductible when they aren't. Here are eight items that can lead to unpleasant surprises during an audit.

  • Commodities May Be The Next Big Thing; Here Are 3 ETFs To Get Started

    Bloomberg this weekend reported on the boom that is taking shape in the commodities markets.What Happened: Investors are moving from the bull market in stocks to areas further afield in search of returns in a very-low interest rate environment."Commodities haven't been this sexy since the mid-2000s, when China was stockpiling everything from copper to cotton," Bloomberg reports.The story points to several developments: * JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) recommending a move away from bonds toward materials * Hedge fund bets at their highest levels in a decade, totalling nearly $120 billion * Agricultural markets also up more than 30% in the last decade * Corn at a seven-year high * Soybeans and wheat at their highest prices since 2014 * Copper having the potential to rally 20% to more than $10,000 a metric ton, according to Francisco Blanch, head of global commodities research at Bank of AmericaQuick Ways To Jump In: If this makes you itchy to get in on the action, then here are three ETFs and two copper funds that can give you exposure to metals and agriculture, which we gathered by asking around the Benzinga staff for some quick ways to place bets.Note that this is by no means a comprehensive list but some simple ways to buy if you believe these commodities will continue their rise. * Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSE: DBA) With $691.8 million in assets under management, this is one of the largest ETFs that holds actual agricultural commodities. Its 26-week return rate stands at 20.79%, according to ETF Database. Its share price is up 20.79% over the past six months and closed last week at $16.56. * For an ETF that holds agricultural stocks, the largest is VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSE: MOO). It has $914.5 million in assets under management and "the best ticker symbol out there," says Spencer Israel, producer of Benzinga's PreMarket Prep. It has a 26-week return rate of 31.32%, according to ETF Database. It is up 29.89% over the past six months and closed last week at $82.14. * The VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSE: REMX) holds stocks of companies that produce rare earth metals such as titanium, molybdenum, cerium, manganese and tungsten. It has $421.1 million in assets under management. The ETF's 26-week return rate is 89.57%, and its share price closed last week at $72.38, up 87.90% over six months. * For pure copper plays, also look into the Barclays iPath Bloomberg Copper Subindex (NYSEARCA: JJC), which is an exchange-traded note, and the United States Copper Index Fund (NYSE: CPER), an exchange-traded product.Image source: PexelsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Takes Legal Action Against Chinese News Outlet Over Report Of 'Sweatshop' Conditions At Shanghai Gigafactory: Global Times * Swiss Bank Chairman Benjamin de Rothschild Dies Of Heart Attack At 57(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Your next stimulus check — for $1,400 — will move closer this week

    Congressional leaders plan to get "right to work" on it. How soon could you get the cash?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Has Healthy Pullback As Biden Stimulus Buzz Wanes; Tesla Model Y China Deliveries Begin

    Dow Jones futures: The stock market rally pulled back last week as Biden stimulus buzz wanes. Tesla Model Y China deliveries have begun.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • BlackBerry: An Emerging Big Data Company

    BlackBerry Limited (BB) is somewhat of an enigma in the investment world, full of great promise but at the same time, it has let shareholders down time and again. The company is armed with a huge patent portfolio, and offers several cutting-edge products in cybersecurity, Internet-of-Things (IoT), and automotive technology. What’s more, shares have surged 32% in the last two sessions after BlackBerry announced that it has sold 90 smartphone technology patents to Huawei, as part of its shift away from the mobile phone space. But while BlackBerry gushes with potential, it also disappoints quarter after quarter. In the most recent quarter, BlackBerry missed on revenue and GAAP EPS. Most concerning were the drop in revenue, down 20% year-over-year, and the sizeable increase in GAAP operating loss of $127 million, up from the $29 million loss one year ago. To be fair, some of the performance issues were pandemic-related, particularly with regards to the auto sector where plant shutdowns have translated to fewer automobile deliveries, and hence, lower QNX licensing fees. However, the company’s revenue has been shrinking for several years before the pandemic. The five-year growth rate for example is -20.8%. Company Transformation The story is not all bad. Glimmers of hope are emerging in what may yet shape up to be a multi-year turnaround story that started in 2013, the year that John Chen took the reigns of BlackBerry as CEO. At that time, BlackBerry was a $6 billion Titanic, immersed in red ink after hitting an iceberg called the Apple iPhone. After taking charge, John Chen proceeded to monetize the company’s patent portfolio, and transform the mobile phone manufacturer into a much more modest $1 billion software company. The transformation has taken place over several years, with half a dozen acquisitions along the way, including Cylance, Good, and AtHoc. These companies have been assimilated and worked into BlackBerry's product streams, but also have resulted in a significant write down of goodwill, including $500 million earlier in 2020. BlackBerry has at least stabilized its financial situation, and now has positive free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. That said, the turmoil surrounding the company has affected its stock price and resulted in an attractive valuation. BlackBerry also boasts some promising technologies that could lead to strong revenue growth down the road. This may be a great time to invest in BlackBerry. Valuation Metrics BlackBerry’s low valuation should come as no surprise given its past troubles. The company has superior metrics versus the software industry on a number of fronts, summarized in the table below. MetricBlackBerryIndustryPrice/Sales Ratio5.8511.31Price/Book Ratio3.0711.44Gross Margin74.2%70.9%Operating Margin-9.2%-23.6%Current Ratio2.271.57Total Debt/Equity0.330.55 Metrics such as price/sales and price/book ratio suggest that BlackBerry is quite undervalued, with a strong likelihood that the stock will outperform once the company’s future potential is recognized by the market. It is not at all unreasonable to expect a 2x - 3x stock price increase from its current level. BlackBerry IVY BlackBerry’s recent announcement regarding its strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services (AWS) may be enough to kick-start the company’s stock price. The exclusive partnership provides instant credibility along with a ‘Big Data’ mindset to vehicle data, resulting in unlimited potential for third-party applications in areas such as car insurance, maintenance, EV charging, and connected vehicles. The AWS platform gives BlackBerry IVY cloud-connectivity, scalability, and a global reach. This initiative will provide BlackBerry with a new source of recurring revenue in the automotive market, where it already has software installed in over 175 million cars. Spark Suite Apart from BlackBerry IVY, there are several other promising technologies emerging from BlackBerry, including Spark Suite, which combines Endpoint Management with Endpoint Security, a logical step in the evolution of mobile devices. Spark Suite provides Zero Trust, an emerging concept in cybersecurity that is becoming a necessity for enterprises as mobile devices such as wearables become the norm within the workplace. In addition to IVY and Spark Suite, BlackBerry has several other more mature product offerings including QNX, BlackBerry AtHoc, and BlackBerry SecuSUITE. While not as exciting as BlackBerry's recent initiatives, they provide a steady and increasing revenue stream. Wall Street’s Take From Wall Street analysts, BlackBerry earns a Hold analyst consensus based on 3 Hold ratings. Additionally, the average price target of $8 puts the downside potential at 18.7%. (See BlackBerry stock analysis on TipRanks) Summary and Conclusions BlackBerry has had a turbulent past, downsizing from a $6 billion hardware company into a $1 billion software company over the last seven years. Revenue was down 20% year-over-year in the latest quarter, but much of the poor performance can be attributed to the soft auto sector resulting from the pandemic. QNX licensing fees and royalties will pick up as the global economy improves. Despite several years of disappointing results, the company has stabilized its financial situation and appears to be positioned to capitalize on several leading-edge technology ventures, including its exclusive partnership with AWS and enterprise mobility management and security. Given the very low valuation, this could be an ideal time to invest in BlackBerry. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Big Contrarian Investor Sold Apple, Intel, and Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Hexavest of Montreal slashed each of its positions in Apple, Intel, and Microsoft stock, and initiated a small position in electric-vehicle firm Nio in the fourth quarter.

  • Op-ed: Black student loan borrowers 'need cancellation, and they need it now'

    The debate around canceling student debt has been front and center in the wake of the presidential election, and President-elect Biden should provide substantial cancellation on his first day in office.  

  • What to expect from the early Biden administration on student loans

    With Democrats holding a majority in the House and Senate, one expert believes the Biden administration to take bold action on the nearly $1.7 trillion in student loan debt held by roughly 43 million Americans.