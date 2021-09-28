U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hiking Gear and Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hiking gear and equipment market reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Hiking refers to a recreational activity that involves long, vigorous walks on trails or footpaths in the countryside. Hiking gear and equipment are carried along by hikers for safeguarding themselves against unexpected events, such as injuries, bad weather, a closed trail, wild animals and other emergencies. At present, different types of gear and equipment are available depending on the duration, planned activities, distance and the environment of the trek.

Significant growth in the number of individuals participating in recreational and sports activities on account of rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes and the increasing consumer preferences for healthy and adventurous lifestyles represents one of the significant factors stimulating the market growth. Moreover, governments of various countries are supporting vacation packages that include sports and physical activities. This, in confluence with the increasing trend of adventure tourism, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the rising trend for athleisure, the growing influence of social media and the increasing popularity of catalog shopping are escalating the demand for hiking gear and equipment through e-commerce channels. Furthermore, leading players are adopting different digital marketing strategies to expand their consumer base. They are also focusing on the development of eco-friendly product variants with enhanced comfort and innovative designs. However, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, governments of several countries have imposed complete lockdowns and restrictions on outdoor and tourism activities. Consequently, the market has been impacted, however, it is anticipated to grow once these restrictions are relaxed.

Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global hiking gear and equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, product, gender and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product

  • Clothes

  • Footwear

  • Backpack

  • Equipment

  • Others

Breakup by Gender

  • Men

  • Women

  • Kids

Breakup by Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amer Sports Oyj, AMG Group Ltd., Black Diamond Equipment, Ltd. (Clarus Corp.), Equinox Industries Ltd., Marmot Mountain LLC (Newell Brands), Montbell Co. Ltd., Mountain Hardwear (Columbia Sportswear), Sierra Designs, Tatonka GmbH and VF Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global hiking gear and equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global hiking gear and equipment market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the gender?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global hiking gear and equipment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Hiking Gear and Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Clothes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Footwear
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Backpack
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Equipment
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Gender
7.1 Men
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Women
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Kids
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Online
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Offline
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Amer Sports Oyj
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 AMG Group Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Black Diamond Equipment Ltd. (Clarus Corp.)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Equinox Industries Ltd.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Marmot Mountain LLC (Newell Brands)
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Montbell Co. Ltd.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Mountain Hardwear (Columbia Sportswear)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Sierra Designs
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Tatonka GmbH
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 VF Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdsrru

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


