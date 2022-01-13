U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,719.00
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,201.00
    +41.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,898.50
    +11.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,173.60
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.25
    -0.39 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.00
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1469
    +0.0024 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.92
    -0.49 (-2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3220
    -0.3440 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,766.38
    +595.59 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.98
    +32.65 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.83
    +2.11 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 200,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Hip Orthosis Market (2021 to 2027) - The Growing Geriatric Population is Increasing the Demand for Hip Orthosis

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hip Orthosis Market By Age Group, By Product Type, By Mobility, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hip Orthosis Market size is expected to reach $606.9 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

An orthosis is a kind of brace, splint, or other wearable tools that are used to improve mobility, correct biomechanical misalignments, prevent injuries, minimize the pain caused by weight, and immobilize injured body part to promote healing. A hip orthosis is majorly used after a hip replacement revision surgery or to treat a dislocated hip of a patient. The orthosis is a kind of brace that holds the femur (thigh) in the hip socket. In addition, it is utilized to prevent excessive hip motion in order to heal the injury. Moreover, patients are advised by the doctor to wear a brace for 24 hours for faster recovery.

Hip disorders majorly affect the hip joint, impacting thigh movement and the ability to support the weight of your body. In several instances, hip disorders lead to extreme pain which causes discomfort. The components of hip orthosis include hip joint, hip/pelvic girdle, and thigh cuff.

Additionally, the joints are adjustable which enables movement to some degree. This helps in aligning the position of the head of the femur (thigh) in the hip socket that helps the bone, ligaments, and surrounding muscles to become free from ailment. Hip orthosis treatment is used and beneficial for all age groups. For example, infants majorly suffer from dysplasia of the hip in which the hip becomes unstable. To treat such kind of disorder among infants, Pavlik harness or hip abduction orthosis is used that brings hips in the correct position. Similarly, the same treatment, hip abduction orthosis is used among children to treat Legg-Calve-Perthes disease.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, various industries witnessed severe disruptions across their business activities. World Health Organization (WHO) announced the outbreak of the COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency. Due to this, the lockdown was imposed across the world, public & private transports were stopped which resulted in a reduction in road accidents and associated injuries. Additionally, the scheduled treatments were kept on hold to majorly focus on the rapidly increasing COVID-19 patients across the world. All other treatments were put on halt, which also declined the demand for the hip orthosis treatment. As a result, the hip orthosis market witnessed a negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Growth Factors:

The growing geriatric population is increasing the demand for hip orthosis

Among the world's total population, the geriatric population has acquired the highest percentage. This increase in the older population is expected to fuel the healthcare industry, especially in well-established nations. The aged population is more susceptible to hip disorders as the chances of degenerative diseases occurrence and hip fracture increases in older age. Moreover, with the rise in the geriatric population, hip orthosis is also witnessing a significant surge in its demand. The cases of hip disorders, hip fractures, and degenerative diseases are increasing across the world, especially in developed and developing nations.

Hip orthosis displays a high success rate

The adoption of hip orthosis has led to improve health. Patients have found its adoption very beneficial as it helps in speedy recovery. A hip orthosis is a kind of brace used to correct the dislocated hip or after a hip replacement surgery to prevent excessive motion in the hip that significantly leads to healing the injured part. Moreover, it is a safe, effective, and durable way to treat several problems that come along with the severe arthritis of the hip.

Market Restraining Factor:

High cost due to lack of resources

The hip orthosis treatment is comparatively expensive than other treatments. In addition, the device used after the treatment to prevent joints from getting displaced is also costly, which leads to an increase in the overall cost of the treatment. Various benefits are associated with the adoption of hip orthosis devices but several patients are not enough financially strong to afford such a high cost of the treatment and hip orthosis. Moreover, there is a dearth of human resources that are utilized in the manufacturing of hip orthosis products.

Age Group Outlook

Based on Age Group, the market is segmented into Adults, Children, and Infants. The millennial population suffering from degenerative diseases is constantly increasing, which is anticipated to create new growth avenues for the hip orthosis market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the success rate of minimally invasive surgeries has escalated due to a significant surge in robot-assisted surgeries, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Product Type Outlook

Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Hip Abduction, Range of Motion, Sacroiliac (Si) Belt, and Hernia Belt. The hip abductors are necessary muscles that help the human body to sit, stand and walk properly along with enabling rotation of legs with ease. Moreover, hip abduction exercises help in preventing & treating pain in the hips & knees and also make hips tight and toned. Hip abduction exercises are beneficial for all age groups, particularly for athletes.

Mobility Outlook

Based on Mobility, the market is segmented into Wearable and Fixed. In 2020, the wearable hip orthosis segment acquired the substantial revenue share of the hip orthosis market.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Osteoarthritis, Congenital Dysplasia of the Hip, Coxa Valgum, Hip Fracture, Hip Dislocation, and Others. In 2020, the osteoarthritis segment obtained a substantial market size and is expected to maintain similar kind of trend even during the forecasting period. Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease and a type of arthritis that has affected millions of people across the world.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America emerged as the dominating region in the hip orthosis market. The factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, increase in focus on healthcare, and the presence of key players with a strong distribution network are accountable to drive the growth of the regional hip orthosis market. Moreover, the demand for hip orthosis witnessed a significant surge, owing to the growing number of hip disorders in North America.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Restorative Care of America, Inc. (RCAI), DJO Global (Colfax Corporation), Bauerfiend AG, Steeper Group, Innovation Rehab Ltd., Hanger, Inc. (Hanger Clinic), Becker Orthopedic, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, and Ossur.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Hip Orthosis Market by Age Group
3.1 Global Adults Market by Region
3.2 Global Children Market by Region
3.3 Global Infants Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Hip Orthosis Market by Product Type
4.1 Global Hip Abduction Market by Region
4.2 Global Range of Motion Market by Region
4.3 Global Sacroiliac (Si) Belt Market by Region
4.4 Global Hernia Belt Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Hip Orthosis Market by Mobility
5.1 Global Wearable Hip Orthosis Market by Region
5.2 Global Fixed Hip Orthosis Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Hip Orthosis Market by Application
6.1 Global Orthosis Market by Region
6.2 Global Congenital Dysplasia of the Hip Market by Region
6.3 Global Coxa Valgum Market by Region
6.4 Global Hip Fracture Market by Region
6.5 Global Hip Dislocation Market by Region
6.6 Global Others Applications Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Hip Orthosis Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Restorative Care of America, Inc.
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.2 DJO Global (Colfax Corporation)
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Financial Analysis
8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.2.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.2.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.3 Bauerfeind AG
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.4 Steeper Group (Ottobock)
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.5 Innovation Rehab Ltd
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.6 Hanger, Inc. (Hanger Clinic)
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Financial Analysis
8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:
8.6.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.6.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.7 Becker Orthopedic
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.8 Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.8.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:
8.8.2.3 Geographical Expansions:
8.9 Ossur
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:
8.9.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2xoh9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cassava: An Attractive Value Proposition

    Let’s rewind back to the start of last year, to a period when Cassava Sciences (SAVA) shares began their ascent to a higher place; investors had evidently cottoned on to the potential of the company’s prospective Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment simufilam. In clinical studies, the drug demonstrated an ability to improve patients’ cognitive behaviour after 6 months, 9 months and then 12 months of therapy, a feat no other AD drug had achieved before. However, the company’s reputation has been ta

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Enters The CRISPR Field In A Big Way?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after inking a deal with Beam Therapeutics for its CRISPR technology, base editing? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • The Gene-Editing Industry Weighs In on Outlook at J.P. Morgan Conference

    Companies like Intellia Therapeutics and Editas Medicine are saying that this year will bring exciting developments.

  • Moderna Expects Covid Vaccine Data for Kids Aged 2-5 by March

    If data are promising, Moderna says it will proceed with regulatory filings for the vaccine for children aged 2 to 5.

  • With drug launch plan, East Bay company pivots back to the start after FDA rejection

    The company's drug was rejected this summer for one condition, so it plans to launch in the second quarter in another condition.

  • Desperate No-Vaxxers Paying COVID-Positive People $150 for Dinner and COVID Infection

    Massimo Pinca via ReuterROME—The messages started popping up on Telegram a few days after Italy announced a new vaccine mandate requiring everyone over age 50 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk hefty fines and even termination from their jobs. Here in the first epicenter of the pandemic outside of China, Italy has paid a hefty price with lockdowns that have crippled the economy and the deaths of more than 140,000 people. Vaccine mandates have become the primary strategy in moving forward,

  • Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sank 23% in 2021

    Despite having a billion-dollar drug in its portfolio, the potential for backdoor entry into the marijuana market, and being consistently profitable for years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was battered about the head by the stock market last year with its stock falling 22.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline started during the summer when Jazz reported second-quarter earnings that showed sales of its top sleep disorder drug, Xylem, plunged 25% from the prior year. While that's because patients were being transitioned over to its next-generation drug, Xywav, combined sales were only 3% higher.

  • CDC Chief Just Said You "Must Do This" To Avoid Omicron

    With COVID cases and hospitalizations rising, concerns are rising along with them: Is Omicron "mild" and "less severe" or is it something that might make you brutally ill? And if, in the words of acting FDA commissioner Janet Woodcock, "most of us" are going to get Omicron, how should we change our behavior, if at all? CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared minutes ago at a COVID press briefing to explain the urgent state of the union. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensur

  • Make sure your aging parents have the right health care—and that they don’t get scammed

    Many adults find themselves helping their aging parents with Medicare, a complex process with many steps and considerations. “You can’t go into it thinking it’s really easy,” says Melinda Caughill, co-founder of 65 Incorporated, which offers guidance on Medicare. “People should not make their first stop an insurance agent or an insurance company,” Caughill says.

  • KN95 and N95 masks: Which does the CDC recommend, and can you reuse them?

    The spread of the Omicron variant has sent federal authorities scrambling to clarify Covid safety guidance for the purposes of everyday life

  • These Are the 3 Main Symptoms of the Omicron Variant

    The omicron coronavirus symptoms you should watch out for and how to know if you have the omicron variant.

  • Biogen’s stock tumbles after the U.S. proposes restricting access to its Alzheimer’s disease drug

    Regulators have proposed limiting access to the class of Alzheimer's disease drugs that includes the company's therapy, Aduhelm.

  • Novavax CEO: ‘We’re on track’ to deliver a couple billion COVID-19 vaccine doses this year

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 outlook for global COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

  • Joe Rogan under fire as doctors urge Spotify to stop ‘dangerous’ COVID misinformation

    The group wrote that popular “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast has a “concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”

  • Here’s what doctors say you can do as COVID patients overwhelm Kansas City hospitals

    Help flatten the curve from omicron with these five tips from doctors at KU Med and other area hospitals.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sliding 5.1% lower as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline appears to be the result of some profit-taking after Moderna's shares jumped on Monday after the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for a version of its COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the coronavirus omicron variant.

  • Walgreens, CVS cut paid sick leave for workers in line with CDC guidance

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations that people should isolate for five days after a COVID-19 infection, instead of 10. A spokesperson for CVS said that the company is providing five days of paid leave for eligible full- and part-time workers, except where state or city paid leave laws provide for more. The company also added that paid leave is available only to employees who are vaccinated, approved for a reasonable accommodation, or otherwise covered by local laws.

  • At-Home Coronavirus Tests Are Inaccessible to Blind People

    Christy Smith has never been tested for the coronavirus. As a blind person, she can’t drive to testing sites near her home in St. Louis, and they are too far away for her to walk. Alternative options — public transportation, ride share apps or having a friend drive her to a test site — would put others at risk for exposure. The rapid tests that millions of other people are taking at home, which require precisely plunking liquid drops into tiny spaces and have no Braille guides, are also inaccess

  • The #1 Snack to Lower Blood Sugar, According to a Dietitian

    This snack makes reducing your diabetes risk a delicious endeavor.