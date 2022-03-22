U.S. markets open in 8 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.75
    -14.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,378.00
    -58.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,306.00
    -64.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.50
    -6.30 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.32
    +2.20 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.70
    +7.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    -0.0033 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.3680
    +0.9000 (+0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,899.70
    +1,996.85 (+4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.55
    +51.51 (+5.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,225.92
    +398.49 (+1.49%)
     

GLOBAL HIRING MAINTAINS MOMENTUM FOR Q2: EMPLOYERS IN TECH, FINANCE AND MANUFACTURING REPORT MOST OPTIMISTIC PLANS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MAN
    Watchlist

  • Positive employment outlooks reported by employers in 39 of 40 countries - with 36 reporting stronger hiring prospects year-over-year

  • Strongest hiring plans reported by employers in Brazil, India and Sweden

  • Tech skills remain most in-demand as digitization accelerates and employers continue to compete for talent

  • ManpowerGroup calls for fast action from business and governments to support humanitarian efforts so refugees can access meaningful work opportunities

MILWAUKEE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong hiring optimism continues into the second quarter of 2022, according to the Q2 ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey (NYSE: MAN) of 41,000 employers published today*. Employers in 36 of 40 countries report stronger hiring intentions than this time last year with greatest demand in IT, Finance, and Manufacturing. Demand for skilled workers remains at record highs as employers seek to attract and retain the best, diverse talent as employers embrace the post-pandemic era.

"Labor markets around the world are looking strong for Q2, with hiring outlooks back at pre-pandemic levels in most countries," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "Any impact of the Ukraine crisis is not reflected in employer hiring intentions. While Poland and neighboring countries are dealing with the humanitarian crisis, we must be poised to help resettlement and employment efforts for refugees, adapting roles and requirements to fill vacancies and create new opportunities."

"At ManpowerGroup we are working fast to leverage our experience integrating refugees into labor markets from other countries – for example from Syria to Germany, Afghanistan to U.S. - and to adapt and scale reskilling and upskilling programs specifically targeted to this population. Now is the time for collaboration between employers and governments to make it as fast and simple as possible to integrate refugees into the workforce so they can earn a living, contribute to society, and most importantly feel welcomed in their new surroundings."

KEY FINDINGS

  • Strongest hiring plans for employers in Brazil (+40%), India (+38%), Mexico (+38%), and Sweden (+38%); weakest reported in Greece (-2%), Poland (+5%) and Japan (+6%).

  • Outlooks improve year-over-year in 36 countries with the strongest improvements reported by employers in South Africa, Panama, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Sweden and the Netherlands.

  • Employers in North America report the most optimistic regional outlook of 38% followed by South and Central America (+35%), APAC (+28%) then EMEA (+22%).

  • Labor shortages drive worker demand across sectors: Manufacturing (+31%), Wholesale & Retail Trade (+29%) and Primary Production (+27) report strong hiring intentions as employers continue to struggle to fill roles requiring workers to be on site.

  • The weakest (though improved) hiring intentions were reported in Restaurants and Hotels (20%) as hospitality continues to recover following the outbreak of the Omnicron variant at the end of 2021.

Global Hiring Plans by Region

EMEA: Employers report positive hiring intentions in 22 of 23 countries during the next three months. The only negative outlook is reported by employers in Greece.

  • Year-over-year hiring sentiment improves in 20 and declines in only 3 countries, Greece, Poland, and Romania.

  • Strongest improvements reported in Sweden (+38%), Netherlands (+36%) and Belgium (+34%); weakest in Greece (-2%), Poland (-5%) and Romania (-7%).

  • In France and Germany, Paris (+25%) and Munich (+33%) report some of the most optimistic City outlooks in the region, driven by employers in IT and Finance.

North America: Both U.S. (+35%) and Canada (+37%) report strong hiring levels for Q2 2022.

  • Employers in Canada report a slightly stronger outlook than last quarter (+2%), while the U.S. shows a small decline for the second quarter (-6%).

  • Hiring managers in both countries expect hiring to be significantly stronger compared to intentions year-over-year, +27 percentage points in Canada and +16 in the U.S.

  • In the U.S., employers report the strongest outlooks (+51%), those in Education, Health, Social Work and Government (+27%) report the weakest.

Central & South Americas: Positive hiring intentions are forecast for all eight countries in South and Central America during Q2 2022.

  • Strongest hiring plans are reported in Brazil (+40) then Colombia (+38%); weakest in Argentina.

  • Compared with previous quarter, seven countries see intentions weaken, while Panama shows a small increase (+2% percentage points).

  • The outlook in the region has improved 40 points when compared with the previous year, and 22 points since last quarter.

APAC: In all seven Asia Pacific countries and territories employers report positive and improved hiring intentions for the next three months.

  • Strongest hiring plans are reported in India (+38%) Australia (+28%) and China (+28%), while the weakest hiring plans are expected in Japan (+6%), Taiwan (+7%) and Hong Kong (+9%).

  • Hiring sentiment strengthens in China and Singapore compared to Q1 and weakens in Japan, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Hong Kong.

*Data was collected in January 2022, before the conflict in Ukraine, the next MEOS report will be published on May 27.

To view complete results for the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, visit: https://go.manpowergroup.com/meos. The next survey will be released in May 2022 and will report hiring expectations for the third quarter.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey is the most comprehensive, forward-looking employment survey of its kind, used globally as a key economic indicator. The Net Employment Outlook is derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting a decrease in hiring activity.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)
ManpowerGroup. (PRNewsFoto/ManpowerGroup) (PRNewsFoto/)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hiring-maintains-momentum-for-q2-employers-in-tech-finance-and-manufacturing-report-most-optimistic-plans-301507319.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Re

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    Shares of cruise company Carnival (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.9% by noon ET on Monday after the company confirmed that it will provide a first-quarter 2022 business update on Tuesday morning, following release of its first-quarter earnings report. The business update announcement was the only really relevant news about Carnival today. For what it's worth, expectations for Carnival in the first quarter are already pretty low.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Soared 10% on Monday

    Shares of aluminum company Alcoa (NYSE: AA) couldn't wait to go higher on Monday, rising 10.8% through 12:30 p.m. EDT after analysts at Argus raised their price target on the metals giant. This morning, Argus raised its estimate of Alcoa's value to $95 a share (versus the $90 and change the stock currently costs), reports StreetInsider.com. Already bullish on Alcoa with a "buy" rating, today Argus argued that Alcoa is "a well-run company with a strong track record" and is worth even more than it previously thought possible.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.