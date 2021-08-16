U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

Global Holographic Display Market Is Expected to Reach $11.65 Billion By 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Increase in demand for holographic displays for medical applications and surge in adoption rate of holographic displays for advertising drive the growth of the global holographic display market. Based on technology, the electro-holographic segment held the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland,OR, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global holographic display market was estimated at $1.13 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $11.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 285 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12866

Increase in demand for holographic displays for medical applications and surge in adoption rate of holographic displays for advertising drive the growth of the global holographic display market. On the other hand, high cost of displays and lack of awareness about the technology impede the growth to some extent. However, the growing automotive sector has been highly beneficial for the market growth.

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to postponement of medical procedures to treat the not-so-serious cases, which in turn led to decline in demand for holographic displays such as endoscopy and x-way, thereby impacting the global holographic display market negatively.

  • However, the global situation is being ameliorated slowly & steadily, and the market is expected to revive soon.

The global holographic display market is analyzed across component, technology, dimension, end use, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the lens segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The light modulator segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Holographic Display Market Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12866?reqfor=covid

Based on technology, the electro-holographic segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2030. At the same time, the touchable segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 34.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global holographic display market. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 33.2% from 2021 to 2030.The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12866

The key market players analyzed in the global holographic display market report include Holoxica Ltd (UK), HYPERVSN (UK), Leia Display System (Poland), MDH Hologram Ltd. (UK), Provision Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm (U.S.), ViewSonic Corporation (U.S.), HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland), Realfiction (Sweden), and Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel). These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


