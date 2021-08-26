U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

Global Holography for Industrial Applications Market Report 2021-2027 - Growing Focus on Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy in Assembly Line Operations to Drive Demand

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Holography for Industrial Applications - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Holography for Industrial Applications Market to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Holography for Industrial Applications estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Holographic Scanning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$15.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Holographic Industrial Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Holography for Industrial Applications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

Holographic Optical Elements Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR

In the global Holographic Optical Elements segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Holography - A Rudimentary Overview

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Holography for Industrial Applications - Current & Future Analysis

  • Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Holography in Industrial Applications

  • Holography in CAD

  • Growing Relevance of Holography in Product Design

  • Holography in Data Storage - An Emerging Application Area Laden with Tremendous Potential for Growth

  • Potential Role of Nanoparticles in Increasing Adoption of Holography

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 60 Featured)

  • 3D AG (Switzerland)

  • AHEAD Optoelectronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

  • API Group Plc (UK)

  • CFC International Corporation (USA)

  • Crown Roll Leaf, Inc. (USA)

  • De La Rue Plc (UK)

  • Headwall Photonics, Inc. (USA)

  • Holographix LLC (USA)

  • HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland)

  • Holtronic Technologies (Switzerland)

  • ITW Foils (USA)

  • Jenoptik AG (Germany)

  • K Laser Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

  • Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc. (USA)

  • Laser Technology, Inc. (USA)

  • Luminit LLC (USA)

  • OpSec Security Group Plc (UK)

  • Optaglio a.s. (Czech Republic)

  • Optometrics LLC (USA)

  • Spectratek Technologies, Inc. (USA)

  • SURYS (France)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Holographic Scanning - Immensely Popular in Material Handling

  • Growing Focus on Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy in Assembly Line Operations to Drive Demand for Holographic Scanning among Manufacturers

  • Industrial Testing - A Major Application Opportunity for Holography

  • Holographic Interferometry Brings Mainstream Use of Holography in Industrial Testing

  • Growing Focus on Non-Destructive Testing in Industries Drives Strong Business Prospects for Industrial Holography

  • Technology Innovations & Advancements over the Years

  • Arizona Researchers Develop New Holography Approach for Larger Sized Heads-Up Displays

  • German Researchers Develop Digital Holography for In-line Measurements during Production

  • Technology to Generate Realistic 3D-Holograms

  • Leia 3D Creates Holography-based Interface for Automobiles

  • NICT Researchers Develop Projection-Type Holographic 3-D Display Technology

  • Digital 3-D Holographic Microscopy System (DHM)

  • Metasurface Based Tiny Holograms Control Laser Light

  • Holography Based on Nanoantennas

  • Holography to Feature in Smartphones

  • Holograms and Matrix Codes: An Effective Combination

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 60

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1ffih

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-holography-for-industrial-applications-market-report-2021-2027---growing-focus-on-increasing-productivity--reducing-redundancy-in-assembly-line-operations-to-drive-demand-301363732.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

