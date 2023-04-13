DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The stellar growth is expected to be observed in the Holter monitor market primarily due to the growing burden of various cardiovascular disorders that lead to abnormal heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation and heart palpitations, among others, which may require monitoring via Holter monitors. Furthermore, an increase in sedentary lifestyles and lifestyle-related disorders, which increase the risk of developing CVDs many folds, is expected to increase demand for Holter monitors in the coming years.

New York, USA, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Holter Monitor Market is Projected to Boost at a Moderate Growth Rate of ~6% by 2027 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Holter Monitor Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Holter monitor companies’ market shares, challenges, Holter monitor market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Holter monitor companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Holter Monitor Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Holter monitor market during the forecast period.

Notable Holter monitor companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services, Inc. (Baxter), SCHILLER, dms-service LLC, BPL Medical Technologies, GE Healthcare, FUKUDA DENSHI, VitalConnect, OSI Systems, Inc., Biotricity, Viatom Technology Co. Ltd., Suzuken Company Limited., Preventice Solutions, Inc., NORAV Medical, MediBioSense Ltd, Innomed Medical., Bittium, and several others are currently operating in the Holter monitor market.

In January 2022, Royal Philips introduced the industry’s first full-service, at-home 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) solution for decentralized clinical trials.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the Holter monitor market

Holter Monitor Overview

A Holter monitor is a small, wearable device that monitors the heartbeat. It detects the heart’s tiny electrical signals and transmits them to the chest’s surface. It is worn specifically to detect defects in the heart’s functioning. Among the defects detected by the device are arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, tachycardia, and atrial flutter. Other than possible discomfort or skin irritation where the electrodes are placed, there are no risks associated with wearing a Holter monitor. The main difference between an electrocardiogram and Holter monitoring is that an electrocardiogram records the heart rhythm for a few minutes, whereas Holter monitoring records the rhythm for 24 hours. This aids in detecting arrhythmias that may only occur at certain times.





Holter Monitor Market Insights

North America held a significant share of the global Holter monitor market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. This dominance is due to the increasing prevalence of the target population in the country, which necessitates diagnosis and monitoring for proper disease management. Furthermore, companies are expanding their product portfolios through various strategic business activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and others, which are expected to contribute to regional Holter monitor market growth. For example, in January 2021, Boston Scientific signed a definitive agreement to acquire Preventice Solutions, Inc., a privately held company that provides a comprehensive portfolio of mobile cardiac health solutions and services, ranging from ambulatory cardiac monitors (including short and long-term Holter monitors) to cardiac event monitors and mobile cardiac telemetry.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the Holter monitor market

Holter Monitor Market Dynamics

The Holter monitor market is currently experiencing profitable growth as a result of various factors such as the rising prevalence of various lifestyle-related disorders such as hypertension, obesity, and others around the world. Furthermore, advancements in patient monitoring technologies and increased adoption of ambulatory monitoring devices are expected to support the advanced Holter monitor market in the coming years.

However, some limitations associated with Holter monitors and the stringent regulatory approval process are a few factors limiting the global Holter monitor market growth during the study period.

Additionally, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Holter monitor market grew slowly in the early stages. This is due to the implementation of a nationwide lockdown, logistical transportation restrictions, disruptive demand, and supply chain, among other factors. However, using these devices to diagnose and monitor heartbeat in patients with COVID-19 and other comorbidities helped the Holter monitor market return to normalcy. Furthermore, the launch of various vaccines and mass vaccination campaigns worldwide has helped the healthcare system regain normalcy, which is expected to increase demand for these devices post-pandemic.

Holter Monitor Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Holter Monitor Market CAGR ~6% Key Holter Monitor Companies Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services, Inc. (Baxter), SCHILLER, dms-service LLC, BPL Medical Technologies, GE Healthcare, FUKUDA DENSHI, VitalConnect, OSI Systems, Inc., Biotricity, Viatom Technology Co. Ltd., Suzuken Company Limited., Preventice Solutions, Inc., NORAV Medical, MediBioSense Ltd, Innomed Medical., Bittium, among others

Holter Monitor Market Assessment

Holter Monitor Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Type: Wired Holter Monitor and Wireless Holter Monitor Market Segmentation By Lead Type: 1 Lead Channel, 3 Lead Channels, 12 Lead Channels and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Holter Monitor Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Holter Monitor Market 7 Holter Monitor Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Holter Monitor Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Holter Monitor Market Trends

