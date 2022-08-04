U.S. markets open in 9 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,151.25
    -5.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,753.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,238.75
    -32.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.40
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.04
    +0.38 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    +11.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    19.99
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2153
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7620
    -0.0690 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,135.71
    +270.73 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.63
    +7.90 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,880.57
    +138.67 (+0.50%)
     

Global Home Automation and Controls Market Is Expected to Reach $156.59 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in need to maintain secure & safe environment, rise in demand for smart home lighting system, increase in adoption of wireless technologies, and surge in the popularity of smart homes are expected to drive the growth of the global home automation and controls market. Closure of various manufacturing facilities and reduction or limited presence of workforce during COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the production capacity and quantity across industries, leading to a negative impact.

Portland, OR, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home automation and controls market generated $52.98 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $156.59 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 279 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1058

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$52.98 billion

Market Size in 2031

$156.59 billion

CAGR

12.0%

No. of Pages in Report

279

Segments covered

Type, technology, application, and region.

Drivers

Surge in need of maintenance of secure & safe environment

Increase in the adoption of wireless technologies

Opportunities

Rise in demand for smart home lighting systems

Surge in the popularity of smart homes

Restrains

Lack of interoperability between home control systems

High Cost

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global home automation and controls market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted in the closure of several manufacturing facilities including those of home automation and home controls. Thus, the demand for home automation and controls consequently reduced. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

  • In addition, ban on trade and strict import and export regulations made it difficult for manufacturers to acquire necessary raw material.

  • Furthermore, huge economic and financial crisis was experienced during the pandemic among people, limiting the need to purchase expensive items. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1058

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global home automation and controls market based on type, technology, application and region.

Based on type, the home automation system segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The mainstream home automation system segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the computing network home automation systems segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The powerline home automation systems segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the safety and security segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The segments analyzed in the report include Lighting, HVAC, Entertainment, and others.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Home Automation and Controls Markethttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1058?reqfor=covid

The key players analzyed in the global home automation and controls market report include Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland), Legrand Group (France), Leviton Manufacturing Co. (U.S.), Inc., ABB Ltd (Switzerland), ADT Inc. (U.S.), AMX LLC (U.S.), Control4 Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), and Siemens AG (Germany).

The report analyzes these key players of the global home automation and controls market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the home automation and controls market analysis from 2022 to 2031 to identify the prevailing home automation and controls market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the home automation and controls market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global home automation and controls market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

  • Type

    • Home Automation System

    • Mainstream Home Automation System

    • Managed Home Automation System

  • Technology

    • Wired Home Automation Systems

    • Wireless Home Automation Systems

    • Powerline Home Automation Systems

    • Computing Network Home Automation Systems

  • Application

    • Lighting

    • HVAC

    • Entertainment

    • Safety and Security

    • Others

  • By Region

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • U.K.

      • Germany

      • Italy

      • France

      • Rest of Europe

      • Middle East

      • Africa

    • Asia-Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • South Korea

      • Rest Of Asia

    • Latin America

      • Brazil

      • Argentina

      • Rest of Latin America

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Semiconductor Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Nordic Building Automation and Control Market size is expected to reach from $2.16 billion in 2019 to $3.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027

Factory Automation Market size is expected to reach $368,372.4 million in 2025, from $190,882.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025

Mining Automation Market was valued at $2,193 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $3,810 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.


Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why coach Nick Saban says 2021 was 'a rebuilding year' for Alabama football

    Nick Saban is heading into his 16th season as Alabama football's coach.

  • Here’s exactly how much Americans have in savings at every age — and (yikes) here’s what they should have

    One overarching rule of thumb is that you should — even in times of high inflation — have somewhere between 3-12 months of essential expenses somewhere safe like a high-yield savings account (see the best savings rates you can get here). But, it can also be helpful to separate it from your emergency savings, because it’s for a separate purpose and because research shows that people are more successful at saving when they have a separate account with a separate name.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already ant

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Walmart lays off hundreds of corporate workers amid restructuring plan

    Walmart has decided to lay off hundreds of workers in its corporate offices.

  • MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    MercadoLibre (MELI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 44.64% and 4.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • Alibaba Jumps as Much as 6.5% Amid Tech Rally Ahead of Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. led Chinese tech stocks higher on Thursday as investors repositioned ahead of its quarterly results, though investors remained cautious about a number of potential roadblocks ahead.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanShares of the e-commerce giant gained as much as 6.5% in Hong Kong, among the

  • Marathon Oil (MRO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Marathon Oil (MRO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.32% and 9.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Carvana Q2 Preview: Can Shares Find New Life?

    Over the last year, Carvana shares have been suffocated, losing nearly 90% in value.

  • Schwab Says You Need This Much for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Fortinet (FTNT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fortinet (FTNT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.09% and 0.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Moderna stock gets boost from earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Moderna, the Biden administration’s fall booster campaign, COVID-19 vaccine sales, and longer-term vaccine growth.

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.