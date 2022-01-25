U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,342.50
    -61.25 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,003.00
    -250.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,214.75
    -286.25 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.70
    -28.00 (-1.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.15
    -0.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.88
    +4.03 (+13.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3451
    -0.0039 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0430
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,659.18
    +3,199.16 (+9.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    836.07
    +25.47 (+3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,362.74
    +65.59 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Global Home Automation Market Is Expected to Reach $239.89 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Cost-effectiveness of home automation systems, increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) for smart homes, and surge in concerns for safety and security drive the growth of the global home automation market. Based on application, the safety & security segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global home automation market was estimated at $46.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $239.89 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Cost-effectiveness of home automation systems, increase in popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) for smart homes, and surge in concerns for safety and security drive the growth of the global home automation market. On the other hand, lack of awareness and high initial investment restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in adoption of automated services is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample PDF (250 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/278

COVID-19 scenario-

  • The construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries were highly affected during the pandemic, especially throughout the initial phase. Also, disrupted supply chains led to decline in manufacturing of home automation as well as their demand in the market, thereby impacting the global home automation market negatively.

  • However, as the overall situation gets ameliorated, the market is projected to recover soon.

The global home automation market is analyzed across application, technology, end-user, and region.

Based on application, the safety & security segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The entertainment segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 19.2% throughout the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Home Automation Market Request Here

Based on technology, the wireless segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 18.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and North America.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/278

Leading Players:

The key market players analyzed in the global home automation market report include ADT, Creston Electronics, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric, Legrand, Ingresoll Rand, ABB, Johnson Controls, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Home Remodeling Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Home Warranty Service Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Smart Doorbell Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Advanced HVAC Control Systems Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


Recommended Stories

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • China's Tencent fires 70 staff, blacklists 13 firms in anti-graft campaign

    Tencent Holdings, China's biggest social media and video games company, on Tuesday said it fired nearly 70 staff over bribery and embezzlement incidents last year and named 13 companies it had blacklisted from future contracts. Tencent said in a social media post that it had also reported more than 10 people to authorities over their actions. Tencent started its anti-graft campaign in 2019 and has been regularly reporting the results of its probes.

  • Taiwan Dangles Incentives to Strengthen Global Chipmaking Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will push investment from foreign chip gear suppliers while offering incentives to attract overseas talent, part of a campaign to shore up its lead in making the semiconductors vital to future technologies.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on China ProbeCh

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall, Stocks Are Mixed on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fortune on Ch

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • The 4% Rule Might Not Work, This Retirement Expert Says. Here’s His Strategy for a Downturn.

    The 4% rule might work, says economist Wade Pfau, but it also might not. He says investors need to account for a market downturn early in retirement to be able to survive one.

  • U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The chiefs of major U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips offered differing outlooks on the growth of U.S. oil output at a conference on Monday, as the industry rebounds from shutdowns during the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have surged to seven-year highs in the last several weeks, with international benchmark Brent crude hitting nearly $90 per barrel, bolstered by tight worldwide supply and resurgent global demand. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told an audience at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston that he was bullish about markets as high oil prices "will persist for a while."

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil is enjoying its best year since prices topped out at more than $100 per barrel a decade ago. Oil and gas behemoth ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has rallied with it, hitting pre-COVID share prices. ExxonMobil's an integrated oil stock, which means it participates in multiple aspects of the oil and gas industry, including the exploration and extraction of fossil fuels (upstream) and the refining and distribution of fossil fuel products (downstream).

  • Tellurian investor sues Charif Souki, alleging fraud and seeking millions

    The investor's legal team says the lawsuit could invite scrutiny into Charif Souki from federal regulators.

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • Apple earnings: 'The big question' is about supply chain disruptions, analyst says

    DA Davidson Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to preview Apple earnings, as well as discuss what to expect from the Fed and the future of tech.

  • ‘Product of USA’ on Foreign Meat Becomes Biden Antitrust Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hamburger or a steak marked “Product of the USA” may contain beef from cattle raised as far away as Australia, a loose labeling practice that has grabbed President Joe Biden’s attention as he and anti-trust regulators set their sights on giant meatpacking conglomerates. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall, Stocks Are Mixed on Fed, Russia: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHon

  • U.S. Food Supply Is Under Pressure, From Plants to Store Shelves

    Weeks of workers calling in sick have added to continuing supply and transportation disruptions, making grocery store shelves harder to fill.

  • Oil prices rebound as growing political tensions fuel supply fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices bounced back on Tuesday, recovering some of the previous day's losses, as growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East fuelled concerns over possible supply disruptions in an already tight market. Brent crude futures rose $1.21, or 1.5%, to $87.52 a barrel at 0946 GMT, reversing a 1.8% fall in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.11, or 1.3%, to $85.42 a barrel, having slid 2.2% on Monday.

  • Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

    (Reuters) -Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

  • Author: The ‘collision of two megatrends’ will upend work over the next decade

    The global workforce is rapidly aging, requiring both companies and employees to change what work looks like, according to a new book.

  • What Kai-Fu Lee-backed AInnovation tells us about China's smart manufacturing

    The enthusiasm to find paying customers for artificial intelligence continues in China. AInnovation, a Chinese computer vision and machine learning startup backed by Kai-Fu Lee's Sinovation Ventures and SoftBank, is trying to automate China's massive manufacturing industry. Merely four-year-old, the startup has filed to go public in Hong Kong, and its prospectus is offering a rare glimpse into the commercial viability of smart manufacturing, which is a key part of China's industrial blueprint for the next few years.