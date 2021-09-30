U.S. markets open in 9 hours 9 minutes

Global Home Care Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Hygiene Products in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

Expert Market Research
·11 min read

Home Care Market 2021-2026 | Size, Share, Demand, Key Players, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast | ExpertMarketResearch.com

Sheridan, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Home Care Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global home care market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

  • Historical Market Size (2020): USD 95 billion

  • Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.5%

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/home-care-market/requestsample

The home care market is being driven by the rising demand for bathroom care, kitchen care, and laundry care products, among others from the household segment. The significant surge in demand can be attributed to the rising standards of living, increasing disposable income, and the innovations in the home care products in emerging economies of the world. The market will further be augmented by the growing need to curb the infections and diseases caused by poor sanitation and lack of maintenance of the house, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. The growth of the supermarkets and hypermarkets is likely to provide impetus to the market growth, along with the aggressive branding and promotion carried out the by the major market players. In terms of region, North America is anticipated to account for a significant share in the market. The growth in the region can be attributed to the rapid advancements in technology in the countries like the United States and Canada. This includes the emergence of e-commerce industry, which has been bolstering the sales of various home care products. The market in the region is expected to be aided by the growing consumer inclination towards hygiene and sanitation not only in household, but also in hotels, restaurants, schools, colleges, and other institutions.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Home care is defined as the care provided to the home through various home care products in order to sanitise the house and make the place free from any kind of disease. Home care products are also aimed at maintaining the interior of any commercial or residential building.

Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/home-care-market

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into:

  • Kitchen Care

    • Dishwash Detergent

    • Rinse Aid

    • Degreaser

    • Oven and Grill Cleaner

    • Fresh Produce Wash

    • Others

  • Household Care

    • Odour Control

    • Mattress Cleaner

    • Carpet Cleaner

    • Others

  • Bathroom Care

    • Descaler

    • Bathroom Cleaner

    • Others

  • Laundry Care

    • Liquid Laundry Detergent

    • Stain Remover

    • Others

The various distribution channels of the product include:

  • Supermarket and Hypermarket

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online Stores

  • Others

The regional markets for home care include:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Quick Buy – Home Care Market Research Report:@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/home-care-market/pricing-detail

Market Trends

The growing R&D activities aimed at the development of environment-friendly home care products are likely to be a key trend in the market. This can be attributed to the stringent government regulations towards reducing the use of harmful chemicals which have the potential to degrade the environment. Meanwhile, the technological advancements in the home care devices, such as the introduction of the wi-fi technology, along with Bluetooth connectivity are likely to further propel the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Unilever Plc, The Procter & Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, S.C. Johnson & Sons Inc., Natures Organics Pty Ltd, George Weston Foods Limited, and Saraya Goodmaid Sdn. Bhd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About the Report by Expert Market Research:

The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market report by Expert Market Research (IMARC), a global business intelligence firm based in Wyoming, incorporates a detailed analysis of the global and regional markets, along with providing insights into policies, regulations, and technological advancements influencing the market growth. The report can be further customized according to your specific needs. You can further explore our other reports at expertmarketresearch.com, covering over 100 industries across segments like Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging, and Agriculture.

Our reports provide latest and actionable insights into the market to help our clients remain ahead of the curve. You can also gain detailed intelligence on procurement solutions and analytics and supply chain, along with daily price tracking and category insights, through the infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking by our platform, procurementresource.com.

To attain up-to-date and expansive market insights from Latin America and Spain, you can also refer to the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com/). Informes de Expertos provides market research and consultancy services across all Spanish speaking countries, providing actionable market insights through their customized and syndicated reports. The reports track the latest market trends, economic and socio-political developments, price trends, trade data, and other factors that might influence the market, covering industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

CONTACT: Expert Market Research (IMARC) Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801 Website: www.expertmarketresearch.com Email: Charlotte.Jones@expertmarketresearch.com US & Canada Phone no: +1 (650) 761-6200 UK Phone no: +44 7441 392205


