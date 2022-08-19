DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Cleaning Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Home Cleaning Services Market to Reach US$10 Billion by the Year 2026

Consumer demand for residential cleaning services is increasing at a significant rate owing to the growing number of households with dual-incomes. Such a high growth in demand is increasing the number of professional residential cleaners in the marketplace. Being a pressing health concern, allergies remain one the primary drivers behind rising demand for home cleaning services.

This factor is also playing an important role in increasing the uptake of natural, green cleaning solutions on the expense of traditional products that are based on chemicals known to aggravate allergies. In the recent years, a large number of companies offering home cleaning services have started embracing green cleaning solutions to help people with allergies.

The industry`s growth is also augmented by notable expansion of the healthcare sector and the rising geriatric population. Seniors who need assistance with daily routine and healthcare needs are unable to clean their homes. These elderly people often rely on providers of cleaning services for their homes. The phenomenal growth exhibited by the home cleaning services industry can also be credited to continuous expansion of the commercial real-estate sector. The need for consistent care and cleaning for commercial properties is presenting massive business opportunities for cleaning service providers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Cleaning Services estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

The Home Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 22.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13% through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 158 Featured):

Chem-Dry

Clean First Time

Duraclean International, Inc.

Mothers House Cleaning

Steamatic Inc.

The ServiceMaster Company, LLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning Business

Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector

Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the Importance of Cleaning Services

Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the Last 50 Years

High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the Market: RO Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases

Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand

Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend Spurring Market Growth

Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform

Most Preferred Options to Book Appointments for Cleaning Services by Customers: 2020

Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market

Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities

Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor Force (1990, 2000, 2010, and 2019) for Major Countries Worldwide

Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services

Global Population Spread by Age Group, 20-65 (in %): 2020, 2025, and 2030

Global Millennials Population by Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World

Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth

Percentage Single Person Households in the US: 2020

Number of single-person households in the United States from 1990 to 2020 (in Millions)

Single Person Households as Percentage of Total Population in Select Countries: 2010, 2019, 2040

Consumer Expenditure by Single Person Households across Select Countries: 2019

Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable

Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services

The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults

Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Companies Mentioned

