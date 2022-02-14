U.S. markets closed

Global Home Decor Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Decor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global home decor market reached a value of US$ 682 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 898.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Home decor is an effective way of portraying the lifestyle that a consumer believes in. Home decor products are used in the decoration of an apartment or a house with various accessories and furnishings to provide a more aesthetic and pleasant appeal to the building. Items in home decor include household furniture, lamps, textiles, floor coverings, pots, candles, artifacts, furnishing items, etc. Home decor has been gaining prominence across both developed and developing markets with increasing urbanization and globalization trends. Globalization is now enabling easy and wide availability of such decorative items, designs and ideas to consumers. Homeowners are also realizing the need of such items and are often searching for them to keep their homes more attractive and organized

The home decor market is witnessing a healthy growth catalyzed by the rising levels of disposable incomes, recovery of the real estate industry, increasing urbanization rates and rising awareness levels. Rising levels of urbanization have resulted in an increasing number of new households being setup. Currently more than half of the global population live in urban areas and these levels are expected to increase further in the coming years, creating a positive impact on the demand of home decor products. Moreover, home decor products are income elastic, they expect global disposable incomes to increase continuously over the next few years, particularly in emerging economies such as Asia, Africa, Middle East, Eastern Europe, etc.

Additionally, the recovery of the global real estate industry is also expected to drive homeownership rates creating a positive impact on this market. Another major factor driving this market is the strong performance of the online retail sector. The advent of online retail has made home decor products easily available, affordable, and convenient to buy

Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape along with the profiles of key players operating in the market have also been examined in this report

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global home decor market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global home decor market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global home decor market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global home decor market?
5. What is the breakup of the global home decor market based on the product type?
6. What is the breakup of the global home decor market based on the distribution channel?
7. What are the key regions in the global home decor market?
8. Who are the key players/companies in the global home decor market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Home Decor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement
5.9.3 Manufacturing
5.9.4 Marketing
5.9.5 Distribution
5.9.6 End-Use
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Competition
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Home Furniture
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Home Textiles
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Flooring
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Wall Decor
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Lighting
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Home Decor Stores
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Online Store
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Gift Shops
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Market Structure
9.2 Key Players
9.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cee18s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-home-decor-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301481778.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

