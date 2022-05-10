Global At-Home Diagnostic Testing Market Report 2022: Issues and Trends, Market Participants, Market Analysis 2021-2026

Company Logo

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "At-Home Diagnostic Testing Markets and Trends (COVID-19, FOB, Glucose, HIV and Other Tests)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The at-home IVD testing market is a growing market with much potential

This report, At-Home Diagnostic Testing Markets and Trends (COVID-19, FOB, Glucose, HIV and Other Tests), analyzes at-home tests where the entire process is done at home. A sample is collected, and the results are provided in under one hour.

The information for this report was gathered using both primary and secondary research including comprehensive research of secondary sources such as company literature, databases, investment reports, and medical and business journals.



All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests. The base year for data was 2021. Data are provided for 2021 and 2026 with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2021 and 2026.

Competitive analysis is provided for the top five participants in the market. Regional breakdowns are surveyed for the United States, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for 2019-2021. The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Industry at a Glance

Scope and Methodology

Size and Growth of the Market

Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market

Competitive Outlook

Conclusion Highlights

Chapter 2: Introduction

Overview

At-Home Tests by Test Type

Global At-Home IVD Market by Distribution of Sales by Segment (Glucose, COVID-19, HIV, Other Infections, Cholesterol, Drug of Abuse, Coagulation, FOB, Pregnancy & Fertility, Other), 2021

At-Home Tests by Sample Type

Global At-Home IVD Market by Distribution of Sales by Sample Type (Blood, Urine, Oral/Saliva, Nasal, Stool, Other), 2019 and 2021

Blood Samples

Urine Samples

Oral/Saliva Samples

Nasal Samples

Stool Samples

Other

Chapter 3: Issues and Trends

COVID-19

At-Home COVID-19 Test Distribution of Sales by Vendor

Insurance for At-Home Tests

Diabetes State Mandates - State-Level Insurance Mandates for Benefits, ACA Marketplace Coverage

At-Home IVD Testing Drivers and Challenges

Chapter 4: Market Participants

Abbott

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Becton-Dickinson

Dexcom, Inc.

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostic Corporation

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

Market Overview

Market Segment by Test Type

Glucose

Infectious Disease

Other Areas

Market by Region

Competitive Analysis

Top Five Market Leaders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzijci

