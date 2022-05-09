Global At-Home Diagnostic Testing Markets, 2019-2021 & 2021-2026: Glucose, COVID-19, HIV, Other Infections, Cholesterol, Drug of Abuse, Coagulation, FOB, Pregnancy & Fertility
DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "At-Home Diagnostic Testing Markets and Trends (COVID-19, FOB, Glucose, HIV and Other Tests)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The at-home IVD testing market is a growing market with much potential. This report, At-Home Diagnostic Testing Markets and Trends (COVID-19, FOB, Glucose, HIV and Other Tests), analyzes at-home tests where the entire process is done at home. A sample is collected, and the results are provided in under one hour.
The information for this report was gathered using both primary and secondary research including comprehensive research of secondary sources such as company literature, databases, investment reports, and medical and business journals.
All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests. The base year for data was 2021. Data are provided for 2021 and 2026 with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2021 and 2026.
Competitive analysis is provided for the top five participants in the market. Regional breakdowns are surveyed for the United States, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for 2019-2021. The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Industry at a Glance
Scope and Methodology
Size and Growth of the Market
Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market
Competitive Outlook
Conclusion Highlights
Chapter 2: Introduction
Overview
At-Home Tests by Test Type
Global At-Home IVD Market by Distribution of Sales by Segment (Glucose, COVID-19, HIV, Other Infections, Cholesterol, Drug of Abuse, Coagulation, FOB, Pregnancy & Fertility, Other), 2021
At-Home Tests by Sample Type
Global At-Home IVD Market by Distribution of Sales by Sample Type (Blood, Urine, Oral/Saliva, Nasal, Stool, Other), 2019 and 2021
Blood Samples
Urine Samples
Oral/Saliva Samples
Nasal Samples
Stool Samples
Other
Chapter 3: Issues and Trends
COVID-19
At-Home COVID-19 Test Distribution of Sales by Vendor
Insurance for At-Home Tests
Diabetes State Mandates - State-Level Insurance Mandates for Benefits, ACA Marketplace Coverage
At-Home IVD Testing Drivers and Challenges
Chapter 4: Market Participants
Abbott
Acon Laboratories, Inc.
Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
Becton-Dickinson
Dexcom, Inc.
OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Quidel Corporation
Roche Diagnostic Corporation
Siemens Healthineers GmbH
Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH
Chapter 5: Market Analysis
Market Overview
Market Segment by Test Type
Glucose
Infectious Disease
Other Areas
Market by Region
Competitive Analysis
Top Five Market Leaders
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yy4cw6
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-at-home-diagnostic-testing-markets-2019-2021--2021-2026-glucose-covid-19-hiv-other-infections-cholesterol-drug-of-abuse-coagulation-fob-pregnancy--fertility-301542420.html
SOURCE Research and Markets