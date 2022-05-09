U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Global At-Home Diagnostic Testing Markets, 2019-2021 & 2021-2026: Glucose, COVID-19, HIV, Other Infections, Cholesterol, Drug of Abuse, Coagulation, FOB, Pregnancy & Fertility

·3 min read

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "At-Home Diagnostic Testing Markets and Trends (COVID-19, FOB, Glucose, HIV and Other Tests)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The at-home IVD testing market is a growing market with much potential. This report, At-Home Diagnostic Testing Markets and Trends (COVID-19, FOB, Glucose, HIV and Other Tests), analyzes at-home tests where the entire process is done at home. A sample is collected, and the results are provided in under one hour.

The information for this report was gathered using both primary and secondary research including comprehensive research of secondary sources such as company literature, databases, investment reports, and medical and business journals.

All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests. The base year for data was 2021. Data are provided for 2021 and 2026 with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2021 and 2026.

Competitive analysis is provided for the top five participants in the market. Regional breakdowns are surveyed for the United States, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for 2019-2021. The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

  • Industry at a Glance

  • Scope and Methodology

  • Size and Growth of the Market

  • Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market

  • Competitive Outlook

  • Conclusion Highlights

Chapter 2: Introduction

  • Overview

  • At-Home Tests by Test Type

  • Global At-Home IVD Market by Distribution of Sales by Segment (Glucose, COVID-19, HIV, Other Infections, Cholesterol, Drug of Abuse, Coagulation, FOB, Pregnancy & Fertility, Other), 2021

  • At-Home Tests by Sample Type

  • Global At-Home IVD Market by Distribution of Sales by Sample Type (Blood, Urine, Oral/Saliva, Nasal, Stool, Other), 2019 and 2021

  • Blood Samples

  • Urine Samples

  • Oral/Saliva Samples

  • Nasal Samples

  • Stool Samples

  • Other

Chapter 3: Issues and Trends

  • COVID-19

  • At-Home COVID-19 Test Distribution of Sales by Vendor

  • Insurance for At-Home Tests

  • Diabetes State Mandates - State-Level Insurance Mandates for Benefits, ACA Marketplace Coverage

  • At-Home IVD Testing Drivers and Challenges

Chapter 4: Market Participants

  • Abbott

  • Acon Laboratories, Inc.

  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

  • Becton-Dickinson

  • Dexcom, Inc.

  • OraSure Technologies, Inc.

  • Quidel Corporation

  • Roche Diagnostic Corporation

  • Siemens Healthineers GmbH

  • Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

  • Market Overview

  • Market Segment by Test Type

  • Glucose

  • Infectious Disease

  • Other Areas

  • Market by Region

  • Competitive Analysis

  • Top Five Market Leaders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yy4cw6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-at-home-diagnostic-testing-markets-2019-2021--2021-2026-glucose-covid-19-hiv-other-infections-cholesterol-drug-of-abuse-coagulation-fob-pregnancy--fertility-301542420.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

