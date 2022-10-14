U.S. markets open in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,697.00
    +15.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,246.00
    +155.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,110.00
    +26.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.20
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.01
    -1.10 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.30
    -15.70 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.23 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9733
    -0.0050 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.70
    -1.87 (-5.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1245
    -0.0086 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7190
    +0.5370 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,678.69
    +984.97 (+5.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.89
    +13.36 (+3.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,935.06
    +84.79 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Global Home Fragrance Market Report 2022-2027: Rising Adoption of Aromatherapy Candles, Accelerating E-Commerce Channels, High Preference for Personalized Scented Candles

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Fragrance Market: Analysis By Product Type, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home fragrance market in 2021 was valued at US$7.12 billion. The market is expected to reach US$9.70 billion by 2027.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 5.3% during the forecasted period of 2022-2027.

Home perfumes are personal care items that release aroma to cover up unpleasant odors. Additionally, these scents aid in lowering weariness and easing tension. There are many different types of home fragrance diffusers, including reed diffusers, smart diffusers, essential scented candles, air pockets, and sprays. Also, they are available in a variety of designs, colors, and types, which improve the aesthetics of homes.

Home fragrances, such as customizable plug-ins, aromatherapy diffusers, and aromatic candles with platform lids, are some of the creative offerings that have increased their demand among target customers. Therefore, expanding the scale of product offerings is one of the main factors that would drive the demand for home fragrances in the forthcoming years.

North America held the major share of above 30% in the market owing to growing penetration of fragrance-based companies, increasing population, and rising adoption of room sprays in homes. The US market is further divided based on product type namely, Room Spray, Scented Candles, Reed Diffusers, and Others.

In Europe, Germany is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecasted period. Whereas, in the Asia Pacific region, China held almost 52% share in the market owing to the rise in spending on home furnishings, growth in the air care market, and high consumer preference for pleasant aromas in their surroundings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global home fragrance market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers operating in the market. Some of the strategies among key players in the market for home fragrances are product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

For instance, in 2022, Newell Brands announced the launch of a new brand, Friday Collective. The bold lifestyle brand has launched a range of scented candles that channel optimism and joy with vibrant colors and unexpected fragrance combinations.

Whereas, in 2022, Henkel and Chip Integration Technology Center (CITC) announced that the organizations have formalized an agreement to collaborate on the development of high-thermal die attach solutions.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

  • By Product Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into four segments based on the product type: Scented Candles, Room Spray, Reed Diffusers, and Others. In 2021, scented candles held a major share of 38.5% in the market. On the other hand, the reed diffusers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forthcoming years as reed diffusers are relatively inexpensive as compared to other fragrance products, which makes them more lucrative products.

  • By Distribution Channel: The report further provides the segmentation based on the distribution channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others. The supermarket/hypermarkets held the highest share of more than 30% in the market. The market's expansion is aided by the competitive advantages of supermarkets/hypermarkets such as longer opening hours, greater product assortment, and better adaptation to consumer shopping habits.

Market Dynamics:

  • Growth Drivers: The global home fragrance market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as rapid urbanization, improving consumer confidence index, accelerating e-commerce channels, rising adoption of aromatherapy candles, and many other factors. With rapid urbanization and a rise in the population's disposable income, it is observed that both commercials, as well as domestic buyers, are preferring to buy home fragrance products online as it offers them access to a wide range of products, thus reducing their time spent on shopping. Thus, the accelerating e-commerce channels have positively contributed to the market growth.

  • Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, high competitive pressure, retail consolidations, etc.

  • Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as technological innovations in diffusers, high preference for personalized scented candles, etc. In daily life, several fragrances appear and a sense of smell plays an important role in the physiological effects of mood, stress, and working capacity. The demand for home fragrances is strong because in a study conducted by Mood Media, "75% of all emotions generated every day are due to smell". Hence, the plethora of fragrances on the market now is an interface between sensorial gratification, wellness, and mental stimulation.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Rapid Urbanization

  • Improving Consumer Confidence Index

  • Surging Gen Z and Millennial Population

  • Accelerating E-Commerce Channels

  • Rising Adoption of Aromatherapy Candles

Challenges

  • Retail Consolidations

  • High Competitive Pressure

  • Allergic Reaction to Individual with Health Complication

Market Trends

  • Technological Innovations in Diffusers

  • High Preference for Personalized Scented Candles

  • Rising use in Stress Relieving

The key players in the global home fragrance market are:

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

  • The Procter & Gamble Company

  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

  • Newell Brands Inc.

  • 3M Company

  • Godrej Consumer Products

  • S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

  • Faultless Brands

  • Beaumont Products, Inc.

  • Regent Holding Company, LLC (Illume, Inc.)

  • GALA Group GmbH (Korona Candles)

  • Voluspa

  • Seda France Inc.

  • NEST Fragrances, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d0ojjq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Stocks Swung 5% in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A shock turnaround in equities sent Wall Street searching for something -- anything -- to explain how yet another red-hot inflation number translated into one of the best days of the year. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bea

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stocks Surge From Bear Market Lows; UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Report

    Futures rose after stocks rebounded powerfully Thursday from bear market lows. UnitedHealth, JPMorgan Chase lead big earnings.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments

    In this article, we discuss the 10 top stock picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. If you want to skip reading about Gavin Abram’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. Based out of Bethesda, Abrams Bison Investment […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: MSFT, GOOGL Among 26 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL and MSFT on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Citigroup Reports Earnings Soon. Here’s What Wall Street Is Watching.

    Investors and analysts will be looking for more signs of Citigroup’s turnaround when the bank posts third-quarter results Friday.

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • $22 billion in I-bond sales can’t be wrong. Why you may want to buy them even when their rate resets soon

    Given that sales volumes have been enormous in 2022 — more than $22 billion in 2022 through Sept. 30, according to Treasury data — there may be plenty of people who have already met this cap for the year and have to wait until January to buy more. When should you sell?

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Up Today

    A Wall Street analyst believes General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares are set up well going into earnings season and has raised her price target as a result. General Electric has been mired in a long slump, with shares down more than 60% over the past five years and down 28% in 2022 alone. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase is feeling upbeat about GE heading into earnings season.

  • UnitedHealth stock surges after earnings beat, another raised outlook

    Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. surged Friday, after the health insurer reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, and lifted its full-year outlook for a third-straight quarter.

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

    Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, jumped to 6.6% over the period, higher than forecast, and the highest since 1982.

  • Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha has a secret $5.9 billion investment portfolio that's been piling into two specific stocks.

  • Beyond Meat stock tumbles 10% premarket after revenue warning and news of 200 job cuts

    Beyond Meat Inc. shares slid 10% in premarket trade Friday, after the plant-based food company issued a revenue warning, announced a plan to cut about 200 workers and said it's cutting other costs as it makes a strategic shift aimed at achieving positive cash flow operations. The company said the job cuts account for about 19% of its total global workforce. It will book a roughly $4 million one-time cash charge of about $4 million in the third quarter to cover the cuts. The company is now expect