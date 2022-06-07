ReportLinker

Global Home Health Hubs Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026



Home Health Hub, also referred to as home health gateway, is a specially designed healthcare IT platform that collects comprehensive patient data from peripheral devices through a wireless connection, and transmits the collected data to the Remote Medical Care Center. Home Health Hub solutions use wireless connectivity to gather and aggregate patient data from disparate sources such as from standalone health and wellness devices, connected home medical monitoring systems, and wearable devices, and function as the fastest approach to connect patient and physician through real-time communication in the form of video conferencing, instant messaging or voice communication. The home health hub platform enables implementing remote diagnostics, and treatment and preventive care programs for the most widespread health problems. Health problems dealt with Home health hub solutions include cardiological diseases (including ischaemic heart disease, arrhythmias, circulatory insufficiency, arterial hypertension) respiratory diseases, kidney diseases, diabetes, thyroid gland malfunctions, motor activity disturbances (loss of balance, falls, fainting), chronic pains, cognitive function disturbances of different intensity and origin, vision deterioration, hearing impairment, iatrogenic faults, behavioral disorders, and depression, among others.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Health Hubs estimated at US$357.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% over the analysis period. Standalone Hub, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 33.9% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile Hub segment is readjusted to a revised 39.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.5% share of the global Home Health Hubs market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $257.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $219.2 Million by 2026



The Home Health Hubs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$257.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 49.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$219.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 42.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30.3% and 34.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$285.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Factors such as rising focus on curtailing healthcare costs, increased need to enhance the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services, government initiatives aimed at improving the quality of care delivered to patients, and emphasis on minimizing patient readmissions, are favoring wider adoption of home health hub solutions, globally. Increased emphasis on remote patient monitoring along with growing relevance of IoT, big data and cloud computing concepts in patient care programs, is another major factor contributing to robust demand for HHH solutions. Furthermore, rising demand for home care solutions, particularly among elderly patients requiring long-term care and adult patients suffering from accidents or illnesses, is instigating broad-based opportunities. Market growth is also being driven by sheer shortage of healthcare professionals and emphasis on reducing patient inflow through novel and advanced medical technologies. Increased investments on `Smart Home` and `Home Automation` represent another major market driver. Although, Smart Home emphasizes smart security and smart energy monitoring, healthcare also remains a relevant area within the Smart Home ecosystem. Smart homes typically support easy deployment of Internet of Health Things (IoHT), where home health hub has a significant role.



Standalone solutions, the hardware systems with embedded software, constitute the largest segment in the home health hub market. Shift of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics to home care settings from hospital-based care, and increasing work burden on healthcare settings are contributing to increased deployments of standalone home health hub solutions. On the other hand, mobile home health hubs, the downloadable apps that reside on the smartphone, tablet, smart watch or other mobile and wearable devices, continue to exhibit fast paced growth. Widespread use of smartphone and wearables in home care settings has a greater role in steering overall momentum in mobile home health hubs market.



Services Segment to Reach $843.2 Million by 2026



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 35.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$107.8 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$51.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 30.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Home Health Hub

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: exhibiGlobal Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by

the Pandemic & What’s the New Normal?

With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare

Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on

Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required

Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behaviour & Engagement

With Healthcare Technologies & Services

Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies &

Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis

Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New Grounds Post

Pandemic: Global Opportunity in Digital Health (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Homes Become Wellness Centres

Impact of COVID-19 on Home Health Hub

Shift Driven by New Care Settings

Shift Driven by Advanced Technology

Shift to Evolve New Hospital Settings

The Journey from Smart Home to Home Health Hub

Smart Displays for Tracking Sleep

Home Health Hub: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

World Home Health Hub Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

World Home Health Hub Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Latin

America, Canada, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Japan

Standalone Hubs Constitutes the Largest Product Segment

Global Home Health Hub Market Share Breakdown by Product &

Service: 2021 Vs. 2027

Bright Prospects Ahead for Mobile Hubs

Wearable & Mobile Home Health App Downloads by Region:

Percentage Share Breakdown for 2021

EXHIBIT 5:Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total

Population) by Select Countries for the Year 2020

High-Acuity Patient Monitoring Steers Home Health Hub Deployments

Hospitals: Largest End-Use Market

Home Health Hubs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK

Healthcare Hubs in the Post-Covid Era

Shifting Care into Homes Results in Better Symptom Improvement

for COVID-19 Patients

Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Challenges for Home Healthcare Workers

Telehealth Holds Potential to Offer Significant Benefits

Teleworking Spurs Home Fitness Trend

Recent Market Activity

Recent Initiatives in the Home Health Hub Market Space

2021: Google Adds Sleep Tracking Feature to Nest Hub

2020: Elsevier Introduces Covid-19 Healthcare Hub

Omcare® Launches Home Health Hub

The Durham College AI Hub Partners with iCare Home Health for

Advancing Home Care

2021: Home Health Hub of CVS Health



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Home Health Hubs and Smart Homes Facilitate Continued Care Co-

ordination between Primary Healthcare Systems and ACSs (2020)

Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth of Home Health Hub Market

Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Remote Patient Monitoring

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for

Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Remote Patient Monitoring Seeks Role in Healthcare Big Data

Programs

Patient Non-Adherence to Prescribed Medication Promotes Market

Growth

Shortage of Healthcare Professionals & Need to Reduce

Healthcare Costs Puts Spotlight on Home Health Hubs

Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based

Opportunities

Advent of Sophisticated Healthcare IT Tools Pave Wavy for Wider

Use

Growing Lenience towards Value-Based, Patient-Centric Care and

Outcomes Augurs Well

High Tech Sensors & Wearable Med Tech Innovations Amplify

Capabilities of Home Health Hub

Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Provides Impetus to

Home Health Hub Solutions

Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the

Addressable Opportunity for Home Health Hub Products &

Services

Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million)

Home Health Hub: A Boon for Immobile Patients

Rising Population of Aged People and their Vulnerability to

Chronic Diseases: Strong Business Case

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Expanding Middle Class Population Supports Growth in Developing

Regions

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) as a Percentage of

Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Internet Connectivity and Expanding Penetration Rate Influences

Demand for Home Health Hubs

Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet: 2018 Vs 2009

Issues & Challenges

Security & Privacy Concerns

Lack of Awareness & Availability

Reimbursement Issues in the US



