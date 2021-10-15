U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.71
    +25.45 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,194.91
    +282.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,876.64
    +53.21 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.86
    +14.68 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.16
    +0.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.40
    -30.50 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0085 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2570
    +0.5800 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,563.79
    +3,382.82 (+5.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,426.47
    +19.74 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Global Home Healthcare Market Outlook Report 2021-2026 | Surging Demand for Home Healthcare Monitoring Devices due to COVID-19

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Home Healthcare Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

According to the report, the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% during 2021-2026, due to rising aging population, surging prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, ostomy, ulcers, etc.

Further, a gradual shift in delivering traditional healthcare services to homecare is another factor driving the market. Additionally, integration of medical devices and software, increase in the use of IoT in the medical field, and mounting adoption of remote monitoring solution presents lucrative opportunities to fuel the overall growth of the Home Healthcare Market across the globe.

Rising Geriatric Population Boosts Market Growth

The surging geriatric population accelerates the demand for home healthcare solutions and services; the elderly population is more prone to chronic diseases and cannot visit clinics or hospitals frequently. Home healthcare is beneficial for enhancing the overall access to healthcare services while reducing hospital readmissions.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the Global Home Healthcare Market due to the surging demand for home healthcare monitoring devices like pulse oximeters, temperature monitors, blood pressure monitors, and blood glucose monitors. Further, increasing demand for home healthcare providers for the treatment of vulnerable and elderly populations fuels the growth of the Global Home Healthcare Market.

Services Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Based on the Product, the market bifurcates into Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products, Health Maintenance and Promotion Devices, Diagnostic Devices, IT & Software, and Services. Among these segments, Services captured a significant share in the Global Home Healthcare Market in the previous few years due to the rising geriatric population worldwide needing healthcare assistance at home. Moreover, for better patient assistance and outcome, the demand for home healthcare services is increasing tremendously. Hence, these factors entwined with the mounting prevalence of chronic diseases are fueling the segment growth.

Chronic Segment Dominated the Market

Based on the Purpose, the market segments into Chronic, Infectious, and Nutrition & General Consultancy. In the past few years, the Chronic segment generated the highest revenue in the Global Home Healthcare Market. The segment growth owes to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing aging population, and massive healthcare costs. The adoption of home healthcare services is beneficial for preventing complications and recovers if complications occur. It also helps in providing home care aides and assistance whenever needed.

North America Attained the Highest Market Share

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the Global Home Healthcare Market in the previous few years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases entwined with the surging overall elderly population. In addition to this, high disposable income, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure are other critical aspects factors fueling the market growth in North America.

Key Questions Answered

  1. What are the overall market statistics or estimates (Market Overview, Market Size - by Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, and Market Shares) of the Global Home Healthcare Market?

  2. What is the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

  3. What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the Global Home Healthcare Market?

  4. Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how they perform in the Global Home Healthcare Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

  5. What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the Global Home Healthcare Market study?

Major Players Profiled

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

  • GE Healthcare

  • Linde plc

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Amedisys

  • Kindred at Home

  • LHC Group Inc.

  • Asensus Surgical Inc.

  • Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • Vitalograph

  • Advita Pflegedienst GmbH

  • RENAFAN GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipkb1u

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-home-healthcare-market-outlook-report-2021-2026--surging-demand-for-home-healthcare-monitoring-devices-due-to-covid-19-301401237.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Impact of Boeing’s new defect on its 787 Dreamliner

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down concerns of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and the impact of this new concern for Boeing.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Break Out and Poised to Test September Highs

    Gold prices also climb

  • Gas CEO Says ‘Unleash American Shale’ to End Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. natural gas driller is using the global energy crisis to renew his call for more investment in domestic infrastructure such as pipelines, which he says will enable increased exports and ease shortages.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More P

  • Bitcoin miners make US an industry leader after China crackdown as climate fears weigh

    New data shows the U.S. now leads the world in Bitcoin Mining followed by Kazakhstan, Russia and Canada. Here's what it might mean.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Biden Consults U.S. Oil Industry About Soaring Gasoline Prices

    President Biden has discussed the latest trends in retail fuel prices with representatives of the U.S. oil industry

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a sudden increase in the price of oil.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Rise after Saudi’s Reject Output Hike Request

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are edging higher early Friday, picking up where they left off the previous session. On Thursday, oil prices rose 1% after top oil producer Saudi Arabia rejected calls for additional OPEC+ supply and the International Energy Agency said surging natural gas prices could boost demand for oil among power generators. At 04:28 GMT, December WTI crude oil futures are trading $81.32, up $0.55 or +0.68% and December Brent crude oil is at $84.64, up $0.64 or +0.76%.

  • P&G changes deadline for new Covid-19 vaccination rules

    Cincinnati consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble is shifting its deadline to implement new vaccination rules for its 26,000 domestic employees.

  • Explainer-Germany's Nord Stream 2 gatekeeper: the long road until gas flows

    The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is completed and ready to pump Russian gas to Europe, but nothing is flowing yet because it is still awaiting clearance from Germany's energy regulator. Europe's most controversial energy project, which is led by Russian gas giant Gazprom, has faced resistance from the United States and Ukraine among others. A move by the German regulator last week to ask the pipeline operator, Swiss-based Nord Stream 2 AG, for assurances it will not break competition rules suggests it could take several more months before the 1,200 km pipeline gets the green light.

  • Oil Set for Eighth Straight Week of Gains Amid Energy Crunch. These Stocks Benefit.

    BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and other oil companies have seen stunning stock price gains over the past month.

  • Thursday's Market Minute: Small-Caps In Small-Range: Big Volatility Coming?

    The Russell 2000 futures contract feels like being on a ship when there’s no waves or wind – just eerily calm water. Small-caps are winding up like a coiled spring, with price action bouncing within a progressively narrowing triangle shape for most of the year. This shape is being formed from the yearly lows and highs in February and March respectively, with another even steeper shorter-term triangle converging from the August lows and the September highs. This type of price action can present m

  • Caribou Coffee CEO on U.S. franchise program, competing with bigger chains

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with Caribou Coffee CEO & President, John Butcher, about the company’s U.S. franchise program, the state of the coffee industry, and outlook.

  • Toyota Is Accused of Using Stolen Motor Technology in Rare Lawsuit

    A longtime Toyota supplier, Nippon Steel, alleges the car maker and a Chinese supplier, Baoshan Iron & Steel, infringed on its patent on material used in steel sheets that make up Toyota engines.

  • Gas crisis: 250,000 customers hit as two more suppliers collapse

    Pure Planet, which is backed by oil giant BP, and Colorado Energy have both ceased trading amid rising wholesale energy prices.

  • Oil prices climb, with WTI crude poised for an 8th straight weekly gain

    A day after logging multiyear highs, oil prices continue to climb on Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude on track to score an eighth weekly gain in a row.

  • Brent Rises to $85 as Energy Crisis Stokes Demand Before Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude climbed above $85 a barrel in London for the first time since 2018, the latest milestone in a global energy crisis that has seen prices soar.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in

  • As yields rise, some U.S. banks shift cash to Treasuries

    Some big U.S. banks are buying more U.S. government securities as yields start to rise and the Federal Reserve appears ready to taper its bond-buying program - a balance sheet shift that analysts say could boost bank earnings by several percentage points depending on how they play their hands. Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc on Thursday said they had picked up extra net interest revenue during the quarter by buying securities with higher yields. JPMorgan Chase & Co, however, said on Wednesday that it continues to hoard cash, expecting rates to move higher as Chief Executive Jamie Dimon predicts.

  • Toyota cuts November output but sticks to full-year goal

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Friday cut its planned global output for November by as much as 15% due to ongoing chip shortages, but indicated it would ramp up production from December by sticking to its latest full-year production target. Japan's leading carmaker said in a press release it would produce between 100,000 and 150,000 fewer vehicles in November than it had planned for a month that was meant see a rebound in lost output. That reduction comes after cuts in September and October as supplies of components from factories in Malaysia and Vietnam slowed because of increased COVID-19 infections there, forcing Toyota to trim its production target for the year to March 31 by 300,000 vehicles to 9 million.

  • Why the Factors Driving Today’s High Gas Prices Are Likely to Stick Around

    Gasoline and crude-oil prices have reached levels not seen since 2014 at a time when world oil demand is less than the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Unlike previous oil booms and busts, the rise in gasoline prices is due to a confluence of factors, many of which may seem familiar, but have not occurred all at the same time. In the United States, gasoline demand had been rather flat since 2017, but that was of little consequence as the United States is connected to the world oil grid.