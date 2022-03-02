U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,331.50
    +27.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,472.00
    +205.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,111.50
    +106.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.70
    +15.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.10
    +4.69 (+4.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.00
    -13.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.40 (-1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1101
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.85
    +2.70 (+8.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3312
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2140
    +0.3240 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,172.38
    +616.01 (+1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    996.91
    +19.92 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.95
    +50.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Global Home Healthcare Software Product and Service Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2026 - Pandemic Unfolds Opportunities in Disguise for Home Healthcare Software

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Healthcare Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Home Healthcare Software Product and Service Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Healthcare - Software Product and Service estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period. COVID-19 has overwhelmed home healthcare agencies with patients owing to limited access to medical services for treatment of chronic medical conditions, elderly care and post-infection rehabilitation.

The combination of COVID-19-induced demand for home care, rising incident of chronic medical conditions and increasing geriatric population is poised to significantly benefit the home healthcare market.

Home healthcare software comprises a part of health care information technology, aimed at providing a wide range of home health care services for treatment of various illnesses and injuries. Provision of care in settings other than acute settings is expected to form a critical constituent of healthcare reform, given the surging pressure on spending associated with healthcare across the world.

And in support of this, technological developments have resulted in medical equipment that can be used in settings outside acute care. Consumers perceive homecare as a less expensive and more comfortable alternative to institutionalized care. With the focus on preventing hospital-associated infections at an all-time high, healthcare institutions are supporting the homecare trend. Government and health authorities are encouraging homecare in order to reduce the strain on public sector healthcare systems. Against this backdrop, home healthcare software is expected to witness heightened demand during the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

The Home Healthcare Software Product and Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 12.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR. While the US is considered the pioneer in home healthcare among developed nations, European countries are also picking up the trend.

The number of people undergoing treatment in sub-acute and homecare settings, apart from cases of same day surgery, is on the rise. Also reflecting this trend is the increase in the number of homecare equipment dealers in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What's In Store for Healthcare?

  • COVID-19 Highlights Significance of Home Healthcare

  • Pandemic Unfolds Opportunities in Disguise for Home Healthcare Software

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Homecare Healthcare Software: A Prelude

  • Types of Home Healthcare software

  • Here's Why Homecare is Cost Effective

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 133 Featured)

  • Athena Health Care Systems

  • CARECENTA, INC.

  • Cerner Corporation

  • Delta Health Technologies, Inc.

  • EPIC Home Healthcare

  • McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

  • Medical Information Technology, Inc.

  • Netsmart Technologies, Inc.

  • NXGN Management, LLC

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH

  • Thornberry Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Healthcare IT Seeks Role in Home Care & Direct Primary Care

  • Healthcare IT Market Enjoys Striking Leap Forward with Increasing Influx of IoT

  • Technology Gets Deeply Ingrained into Latest Trends in Home Healthcare Market

  • Healthcare Digitization Drive High Uptake of Home Healthcare Software Solutions

  • Pandemic Results in Emergence of New Home Healthcare Models

  • Significance of Healthcare Software Tools Grows as the Pandemic Accelerates Broader Use of Telemedicine

  • Telerehabilitation Gains Pace

  • Home Health Agencies Expands Specialized Care and Telehealth Services

  • Software Solutions Play an Important Role in Exploiting Big Data

  • COVID-19 Drives Prominence of Healthcare Analytics

  • Pandemic Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring Opportunities

  • Rise of Home Healthcare for High Acuity Patients

  • COVID-19-led Rise of Touch-Less Home Care Underpins Need for Remote Monitoring Software & Technologies

  • Integration of IT systems in the Home Healthcare Sector to Drive Growth

  • Developing Interoperability Gains Attention

  • Alternative Care Models for Delivery of Healthcare to Alleviate Burden on Hospitals

  • Therapy and Rehabilitation Outside the Hospital Settings

  • Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

  • Aging Population A Key Demographic Driver of Growth of Home Healthcare Solutions and Services

  • Chronic Disease Management & Associated Costs Drive Demand for Home Healthcare

  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Role of Alternate Care Sites & Highlights the Need for Home Healthcare Solutions

  • Rising Healthcare Costs Accelerates the Shift to Low Cost Alternate Care Sites Including Patient Centered Medical Homes

  • Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP Growth Puts Pressure On Health Systems to Bend the Cost Curve

  • Optimization of Consumer Satisfaction and Business Bottom Line through FSM

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hjhjzo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Russian stocks in London continue to collapse as Sberbank trades for a penny

    The dollar-denominated secondary listings of Russian companies continued to plunge on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, as the local Russian stock market remained shut for a third day. Lukoil shares dropped 93%, Novatek dropped 77% and Rosneft Oil collapsed by 58%. X5 Retail , however, surged 58%. Sberbank , Russia's number-one lender, traded as low as a penny.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Sberbank Europe Unravels After Russia Sanctions Cause Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is carving up Sberbank of Russia PJSC’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits.Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Biden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionRussia Steps Up Aerial Campai

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Novavax Stock Jumped Today Then Fell -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors have a reason to be optimistic about Novavax's fortunes -- at least over the near term.

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • Fed Rate-Hike Odds Slide As Stock Market Tumbles Ahead Of Powell Testimony

    As commodity prices surge amid Putin's Ukraine invasion, Fed chief Jerome Powell will tell Congress what means for rate hikes.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • Which Countries Have the Highest Tariffs?

    Find out which countries have the most restrictive import tariffs on international products, based on data collected by the World Bank and WTO.

  • Biden pushes 15% minimum tax for corporations in his State of the Union address after 55 Fortune 500 companies paid no U.S. income tax last year

    Biden's new proposal would help close a loophole that corporations exploit.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • How companies are assessing risks from the Russia-Ukraine war

    Shellye Archambeau, Former CEO of MetricStream and Board Member for Verizon, Nordstrom, Roper Technologies and Okta Inc, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how corporate leaders are dealing with impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and how diversity in boardrooms can help companies assess risks during uncertain times.