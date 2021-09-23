U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

Global Home Improvement Services Market (2021 to 2030) - by Type, Buyers Age, City Type and Region

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Improvement Services Market by Type, Buyers Age and City Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The home improvement services market was valued at $316.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $585.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report study shows the revenue generated from the fees charged on home improvement services for their design and application. It includes remodeling, refurbishing, and renovating of old homes as per requirement.

The major driving factor for the home improvement services market is rise in interest and property costs across the world. This leads people to renovate or refurbish old houses as per their requirement and avoid huge expenditure on new houses. In addition, remodeling of newly bought old homes as per the requirement or choice before moving into the house is another driving factor of the home improvement services market. However, rise in DIY culture hampers the market at a greater extent. Several DIY videos are easily available on internet platforms such as YouTube. In addition, many online courses are easily available for training purposes for individuals as well as professionals. This leads people to perform their renovation activities without hiring for professional help. On the contrary, rising smart homes and home automation technology has led to installation of new equipment and gadgets that are energy-efficient. This is a major opportunity for the home improvement services market growth during the forecast period.

The home improvement services market is segmented on the basis of type, buyers age, city type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into kitchen renovation & addition, bathroom renovation & addition, exterior & interior replacements, system upgrades, and others. Depending on buyers age, it is classified into under 35, 35-54, 55-64, and above 65. On the basis of city type, the market is bifurcated into metro cities and other non-metro cities & towns. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The major players profiled in the home improvement services market include Belfor, Coit Services, Inc., Crane Renovation Group, DKI Ventures, LLC, FirstService Corporation, Mr. Handyman, Power Home Remodeling Group, LLC, Rainbow Restoration, Servpro, and Venturi Restoration. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies, such as business expansion, partnership, and acquisition, to offer better products and services to customers in the home improvement services market.

Key benefits for stakeholders

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging home improvement services market trends and dynamics.

  • In-depth home improvement services market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

  • Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top impacting factors
3.3. Key forces shaping the global home improvement services industry
3.4. Value chain analysis
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Rising interest and property costs
3.5.1.2. Remodeling of newly bought old homes
3.5.1.3. Rising trend of DIY
3.5.2. Opportunity
3.5.2.1. Rising smart homes and home automation technology
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1. Market overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type
4.2. Kitchen renovation & addition
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Bathroom renovation & addition
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Exterior & interior replacements
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.5. System upgrades
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market analysis, by country
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES MARKET, BY BUYERS AGE
5.1. Market overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by buyers age
5.2. Under 35
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. 35-54
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. 55-64
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Above 65
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES MARKET, BY CITY TYPE
6.1. Market overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by city type
6.2. Metro cities
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.2.4. Market size and forecast for metro cities, by buyers age
6.3. Other non-metro cities & towns
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3.4. Market size and forecast for other non-metro cities & towns, by buyers age

CHAPTER 7: HOME IMPROVEMENT SERVICES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Market player positioning
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year
8.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development
8.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company
8.3. Key developments
8.3.1. Business expansion
8.3.2. Acquisition
8.3.3. Partnership

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Belfor
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Product portfolio
9.2. Coit Services, Inc.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.3. Crane Renovation Group
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. DKI Ventures, LLC
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. FirstService Corporation
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. Business performance
9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. Mr. Handyman
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key executive
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.7. Power Home Remodeling Group, LLC
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.8. Rainbow Restoration
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.9. Servpro
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. Venturi Restoration
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrmokn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-home-improvement-services-market-2021-to-2030---by-type-buyers-age-city-type-and-region-301384149.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

