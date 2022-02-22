Global Home Security Systems Market (2021-2026) by System Type, Service Type, Security Type, Home Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis

Company Logo

Global Home Security Systems Market

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Security Systems Market (2021-2026) by System Type, Service Type, Security Type, Home Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Home Security Systems Market is estimated to be USD 55.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82.37 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.10%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Home Security Systems Market is driving due to growing Awareness related to home security systems. Emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and wireless technologies for home security systems drive market growth. Also, the increasing adoption of IP cameras for video surveillance purposes is fuelling the market's growth. Apart from this, home security systems' high cost associated with installation, maintenance, and operational cost hinders the growth.



Furthermore, the deployment of deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) and growing smart cities initiatives worldwide will create opportunities for the market to grow. Moreover, issues related to confidential information privacy and system complexities are the challenges that may affect the market growth.



Recent Developments

1. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd partners with Gurtam to create a comprehensive telematics solution by integrating its mobile products with Gurtam's GPS tracking platform- October 19, 2021

2. Allegion plc acquired certain assets of Astrum Benelux B.V that allow users to schedule and deploy employees to the right place and right time - July 29, 2021



Company Profiles

ABB Ltd

ADT, Inc

Alarm.com Incorporated

Allegion plc

Armorax

Assa Abloy AB

AT&T, Inc

Axis Communications AB

Brinks Home

Cognitive Systems Corp

Comcast Corporation

Canary Connect, Inc

Control4

Dallmeier electronic

Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co Ltd

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd

Honeywell International, Inc

Legrand

LiveWatch Security

Johnson Controls

Nortek Control

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Scout Security, Inc

Schneider Electric, Inc

Secom Co Ltd

SimpliSafe, Inc

STANLEY CONVERGENT SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC

Vivint, Inc

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Influencers

Drivers

Growing Awareness related to Home Security Systems

Emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and Wireless Technologies

Increasing Adoption of IP Cameras for Video Surveillance

Restraints

High Cost Associated with Installation, Maintenance, and Operational Cost

Opportunities

Deployment of Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence

Growing Smart Cities Initiatives Worldwide

Challenges

Issues related to Information Privacy and System Complexities

Market Segmentation

The Global Home Security Systems Market is segmented further based on System Type, Service Type, Security Type, Home Type, and Geography.



By System Type, the market is classified into Fire Protection Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Entrance Control Systems, and Intruder Alarm Systems.



By Service Type, the Home Security Systems market is classified into Security System Integration Services, Remote Monitoring Services, Fire Protection Services, Video Surveillance Services, and Access Control Services.



By Security Type, the Home Security Systems market is classified into Professionally-Installed and Monitored, Self-Installed and Professionally Monitored, and Do-It-Yourself (DIY).



By Home Type, the Home Security Systems market is classified into Condominiums/Apartments and Bungalow.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2ntst

