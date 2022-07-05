U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,804.75
    -22.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,895.00
    -166.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,525.25
    -86.00 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.40
    -12.10 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.04
    +0.61 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.87
    +0.20 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0307
    -0.0117 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.98
    -0.73 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2040
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6300
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,873.24
    +658.44 (+3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.13
    +11.99 (+2.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.30
    -85.35 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Global Home Textile Market Report 2022: Expected Value of $145.05 Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Textile Market: Analysis By Category, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast upto 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home textile market was valued at US$111.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to propel to US$145.05 billion by 2026. Home textiles include bedding, bath linen, kitchen and table accessories, carpets and rugs, and other items used as interior decoration. Home textiles, also known as textile home furnishing fabrics, are made up of both natural and man-made fabrics.

Demand for home textiles has mostly peaked in developed economies. However, in emerging markets, demand growth is expected to be increase at a significant rate as disposable income growth facilitates a shift to more luxury spend. The home textile market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.53% over the forecast period of 2022-2026.

  • Growth Drivers:

    • One of the most important factors impacting home textiles market dynamics is the increase in consumer spending on home renovation and decoration.

    • Rapid Urbanization is an important growth driver owing to the increase in the home textile products. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as increase in fabric demand of light weight products, improvement in standard of living, growing real estate sector, rise in E-commerce, etc.

  • Trends:

    • The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as use of eco friendly home furnishing. Manufacturers have stopped using chemical dyes and are instead using natural fibres because their customers prefer natural products.

    • In the future, these products will be popular and in high demand among customers. Furthermore, the market is expected to growth in the future due to increased demand for non woven fabric, innovations in home textile products, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report titled "Global Home Textile Market: Analysis By Category, By Distribution Channel, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast upto 2026", includes :

  • An in-depth analysis of the global home textile market by value, by category, by distribution channel, by region, etc.

  • Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

  • Assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall home textile market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

  • Evaluation of the potential role of home textile services to improve the market status.

  • Identification of new technological developments, R&D activities, and product launches occuring in the home textile market.

  • In-depth profiling of the key players, including the assessment of the business overview, market strategies, regional and business segments of the leading players in the market.

  • The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

  • The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Home Textile Market: An Analysis
3.2 Global Home Textile Market: Category Analysis
3.3 Global Home Textile Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Growing Real Estate Sector
6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization
6.1.3 Improvement in standard of living
6.1.4 Increase in Fabric demand of Light Weight Products
6.1.5 Increase in Consumer Spending on Home Renovation and Decoration
6.1.6 Rise in E-commerce
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 High Cost of Logistics
6.2.2 Threat from Counterfeit products
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Eco Friendly Home Furnishing
6.3.2 Increased demand for Non Woven Fabric
6.3.3 Innovations

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Home Textiles Market Players: A Financial Comparison

Companies Mentioned

  • Welspun India Ltd

  • Springs Global

  • Shenzhen Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing Co

  • Ltd Trident Group

  • Ralph Lauren Corporation

  • American Textile Company , Inc.

  • Franco Manufacturing Co

  • Shanghai LUOLAI Home Textile Co. Ltd

  • Shanghai Shuixing Home Textile Co. Ltd

  • Sunvim Group Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ayxtok

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold War

    (Bloomberg) -- One morning in early June, a fire broke out at an obscure facility in Texas that takes natural gas from US shale basins, chills it into a liquid and ships it overseas. It was extinguished in 40 minutes or so. No one was injured.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Imme

  • Mark Zuckerberg issues dire economic warning to Meta employees

    Zuckerberg's chilling message to Meta Platforms Inc. employees: The company faces one of the "worst downturns that we've seen in recent history" that will necessitate a scaling back in hires and resources.

  • Who Is Still Buying Russian Oil And Gas?

    Despite a mountain of sanctions and embargos, Russia has exported nearly $1 billion in fossil fuels per day since its invasion of Ukraine

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • Musk forced to halt Tesla assembly line in struggling Berlin plant for 2 weeks over production problems

    Tesla's new factory near Berlin will reportedly have to be shutdown for two weeks as the company undertakes improvements that should boost output.

  • Saudi Arabia Raises Asia Oil Prices as Demand Stays Robust

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionBiden Close to Rollback of C

  • Chip crunch to cut Stellantis' Italy 2022 output by up to 220,000 vehicles -union

    A global crunch in semiconductor supply could cost Stellantis up to 220,000 vehicles this year in terms of lost output in Italy, the FIM CISL union said, adding this would mark the fifth year in a row of declining production in the country. FIM CISL said in its periodic report on the group's production in Italy that Stellantis produced 351,890 vehicles in the first half of this year, almost 14% less than in the same period last year, with the key Melfi plant and the Sevel van-making facility being the most affected sites.

  • Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

    Tight supplies of commodities following Russia’s war in Ukraine lead countries back to the dirtiest fossil fuel, despite commitments to tackle climate change.

  • Nervous staff and no bankers: Western firms struggle to exit Russia

    For foreign companies still working out what to do with their stranded Russian assets, President Vladimir Putin's seizure of a major oil and gas project is a powerful warning: Move fast or else. Finnish coffee boss Rolf Ladau was one of the early movers. When Western governments started slapping sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in late February, the CEO of Paulig realised the coffee roasting business there was no longer viable.

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a Boon for Liquidators

    The excess inventory piling up at large retailers is proving a boon for liquidators and other companies that help dispose of the oversupply.

  • 2 Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Tech stocks aren't in favor with investors right now, but this weakness makes it an excellent time for investors to go bargain hunting. Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs) that are used to process intense calculations quickly for uses including gaming graphics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cryptocurrency mining. A decline in demand for mining equipment will hurt Nvidia's sales.

  • Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian offshore workers began a strike on Tuesday that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters. The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes amid high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe especially tight after Russian export cutbacks. "The strike has begun," Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union said in an interview.

  • Have $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The bull cases for these Berkshire portfolio components are wildly different, but both stocks look like winners.

  • Believe it or not, gas prices have been edging down this Fourth of July — here’s why

    As record-breaking numbers of Americans pack their cars and travel to Fourth of July barbecues that will cost them more than last year, they’ll fill up at gas stations where they are likely to be paying just a little less at the pump. Believe it or not, national gas price averages recently have been declining. On Sunday, the average edged down again to $4.81, down from the record high of $5.01 set in mid-June, AAA said.

  • Brent oil falls as recession fears increase fuel demand concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Brent oil prices dipped on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains of $1, as concerns of a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by a potential production cut in Norway. "Oil is still struggling to break out from its current recessionary malaise as the market pivots away from inflation to economic despair," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a note. Investors are becoming more concerned about demand amid a broad tightening in global financial conditions as the U.S. Federal Reserve fights rampant inflation with rapid interest rate increases.

  • Iran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete With Russia in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is being forced to discount its already cheap crude even more as a top ally gains a bigger foothold in the key Chinese market.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixChina has

  • DoorDash to 'fast forward' growth ambitions in face of headwinds: Co-Founder and CTO

    Food delivery giant DoorDash is doubling down on its global ambitions, even as the delivery space faces steep declines from its pandemic highs.

  • India’s reluctance to raise fuel prices has created a major domestic shortage

    The Indian government has cut excise duty on petroleum products twice over the past year to make things easy for Indian households grappling with high consumer prices. Under these circumstances, oil marketing firms such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Reliance Industries (RIL), Oil India, and Vedanta’s Cairn Oil and Gas, among others, have resorted to export of petroleum products to Europe and Australia for better monetary returns. This, however, has resulted in a fuel shortage domestically, with many petrol pumps in several states even shutting down.