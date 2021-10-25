Report Scope: The report provides an overview of the global market for home Wi-Fi routers and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2021 through 2026.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by data type, brand, portability, standardization, application and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of routers sold by the companies.



The report also focuses on the major drivers and challenges that affect the market. The report also explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the global home Wi-Fi router market.



Report Includes:

- 71 tables

- An overview of the global markets for home Wi-Fi router

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024 and projection of CAGR through 2026

- Quantification of home Wi-Fi router market based on band type, data type, standard, portability, technology, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and discussion on effect of COVID-19 pandemic, work-from-home culture and online mode of schools and colleges as the driving forces to the market

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of major players in the market including Alphabet Inc., ASUS Computer, Belkin International, Cisco Systems, D-Link Corp., Huawei Technologies, Netgear, Samsung, Ubiquiti, and Verizon



Summary:

A router forms a connection between two or more networks or subnetworks.Data on the web is delivered as packets, and these packets move across multiple networks via routers.



Routers need at least two networks to function smoothly, either a LAN or a wireless area network (WAN).The types of routers available include wired and wireless, edge and central, and virtual.



Whenever packets need to reach a destination, routers select the quickest route.



Technology for wireless routers is based on IEEE standards which are updated every year to maximize the speeds and capacities of the routers.



The home Wi-Fi router market is expected to grow from $REDACTED billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach $REDACTED billion in 2026



Reasons for Doing This Study

With the increase in the number of connected devices in the home, the need for faster data connectivity is growing. Manufacturers of networking devices are continuously striving to improve the speed of their routers.

