Global Homes and Buildings Industry Outlook Report 2022-2023: Technology-enabled, Data-driven Software Platforms Vital for Solid Industry Growth

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Homes and Buildings Industry Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo



In this outlook, the analyst provides predictions and trends for 2023, identified based on an in-depth analysis of critical industry influencers and indicators. The report uses 2022-2023 as the study period, with 2022 as the base year.

The homes and buildings industry recorded a robust 8.6% growth in 2022, driven by demand for facility management services, smart home devices, customer experience platforms, and construction management solutions. Increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven smart building solutions also contributed to the growth.

However, restraints such as rising construction material costs and project delays, market uncertainties and budget constraints, challenges in integrating operational technology (OT)/information technology (IT) systems, and other uncertainties due to geopolitical crises will likely affect industry performance in 2023.

Industry segments covered are lighting, critical building equipment, smart building management, facility management, smart homes, and construction management. We also provide revenue forecast, revenue share by subsegment, leading participants, and analysis for each industry segment.

Most importantly, the report offers stakeholders insights into this dynamic market undergoing rapid changes due to digitization and sustainability measures while dealing with external economic and geopolitical forces. The analyst also provides growth opportunities that participants can explore to create new revenue streams and enable growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Growth Dynamics

Highlights for 2022

Industry Challenges

The 2022 Global Homes and Buildings Industry - Forecast vs Actual

Global Homes and Buildings Industry Revenue

Top Predictions for 2023

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Homes and Buildings Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Story continues

3. Growth Environment and Scope

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

4. Revenue Trends - 2023

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

5. Predictions - 2023

Prediction 1 - Digital Twin-enabled Metaverse

Prediction 2 - Proactive Maintenance Through Command Centers

Prediction 3 - Data-driven FM Platforms

Prediction 4 - B2B SaaS Marketplace Model

Prediction 5 - Emerging Innovators' Expertise in AI/ML Platforms

Prediction 6 - Accelerated Deployment of Heat Pumps

Prediction 7 - Net-zero Energy Homes

Prediction 8 - Conversational AI in Property Management

Prediction 9 - Matter: A Unifying, IP-based Open Standard

Prediction 10 - Customer Experience Platform

6. Segments Outlook - 2023

Lighting

Critical Building Equipment

Smart Building Management

Smart Building Management

Facility Management

Construction Management

7. Companies to Watch - 2023

ABB

Calix

CIM

EcoEnergy Insights

Lifemote

Matterport

Plume

UrsaLeo

Woodblok

8. Regional Outlook - 2023

United States

United Kingdom

Europe (excluding UK)

India

China

Rest of APAC

The Middle East

Latin America

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Regulatory Tailwinds

Growth Opportunity 2: Remote Services for Proactive Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 3: Matter-certified Products

10. Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z52gke

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-homes-and-buildings-industry-outlook-report-2022-2023-technology-enabled-data-driven-software-platforms-vital-for-solid-industry-growth-301819989.html

SOURCE Research and Markets