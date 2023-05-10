Global Homes and Buildings Industry Outlook Report 2022-2023: Technology-enabled, Data-driven Software Platforms Vital for Solid Industry Growth
In this outlook, the analyst provides predictions and trends for 2023, identified based on an in-depth analysis of critical industry influencers and indicators. The report uses 2022-2023 as the study period, with 2022 as the base year.
The homes and buildings industry recorded a robust 8.6% growth in 2022, driven by demand for facility management services, smart home devices, customer experience platforms, and construction management solutions. Increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven smart building solutions also contributed to the growth.
However, restraints such as rising construction material costs and project delays, market uncertainties and budget constraints, challenges in integrating operational technology (OT)/information technology (IT) systems, and other uncertainties due to geopolitical crises will likely affect industry performance in 2023.
Industry segments covered are lighting, critical building equipment, smart building management, facility management, smart homes, and construction management. We also provide revenue forecast, revenue share by subsegment, leading participants, and analysis for each industry segment.
Most importantly, the report offers stakeholders insights into this dynamic market undergoing rapid changes due to digitization and sustainability measures while dealing with external economic and geopolitical forces. The analyst also provides growth opportunities that participants can explore to create new revenue streams and enable growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Growth Dynamics
Highlights for 2022
Industry Challenges
The 2022 Global Homes and Buildings Industry - Forecast vs Actual
Global Homes and Buildings Industry Revenue
Top Predictions for 2023
2. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Homes and Buildings Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
4. Revenue Trends - 2023
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast by Region
5. Predictions - 2023
Prediction 1 - Digital Twin-enabled Metaverse
Prediction 2 - Proactive Maintenance Through Command Centers
Prediction 3 - Data-driven FM Platforms
Prediction 4 - B2B SaaS Marketplace Model
Prediction 5 - Emerging Innovators' Expertise in AI/ML Platforms
Prediction 6 - Accelerated Deployment of Heat Pumps
Prediction 7 - Net-zero Energy Homes
Prediction 8 - Conversational AI in Property Management
Prediction 9 - Matter: A Unifying, IP-based Open Standard
Prediction 10 - Customer Experience Platform
6. Segments Outlook - 2023
Lighting
Critical Building Equipment
Smart Building Management
Smart Building Management
Facility Management
Construction Management
7. Companies to Watch - 2023
ABB
Calix
CIM
EcoEnergy Insights
Lifemote
Matterport
Plume
UrsaLeo
Woodblok
8. Regional Outlook - 2023
United States
United Kingdom
Europe (excluding UK)
India
China
Rest of APAC
The Middle East
Latin America
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Regulatory Tailwinds
Growth Opportunity 2: Remote Services for Proactive Maintenance
Growth Opportunity 3: Matter-certified Products
10. Conclusions
