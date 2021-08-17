U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.44
    -54.27 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,177.47
    -447.93 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,586.35
    -207.41 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,155.21
    -48.20 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    -0.66 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2480
    -0.0090 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    -0.0109 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5220
    +0.2420 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,644.27
    -763.23 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,154.28
    -27.07 (-2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Global Honey Market and Honey Food Market Size 2021 | Research Report Focuses on Top Companies Data, Industry Share and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Feasibility Analysis

Industry Research
·8 min read

Pune, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Honey Market Outlook To 2026: "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Honey Market” Research Report 2021-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Honey industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Honey market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key players with their sales value, top regional data, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Honey market trends, growth, business challenges, sales value, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of Honey and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness with the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Honey market.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18810526

Considering the influence of COVID-19 on the global Honey market, this report analyzed the impact from both global and regional perspectives. From production end to consumption end in regions such as North America, Europe, China, and Japan, the report put emphasis on analysis of market under COVID-19 and corresponding response policy in different regions. This report also analyses the strategies for different companies to deal with the impact of COVID-19 in detail to seek a path to recovery. Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Honey Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.8 of this report.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST A SAMPLE

The Major Players in the Honey Market include: The research covers the current Honey market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players:

  • Steens Ltd (New Zealand)

  • Dabur India Limited (India)

  • R Stephens Apiary (Australia)

  • HoneyLab Ltd. (New Zealand)

  • The Honey Company (US)

  • Comvita Limited (New Zealand)

  • Savannah Bee Company (US)

  • Yanbian Baolixiang Beekeeping Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Golden Acres Honey Products Ltd. (Canada)

  • Sioux Honey Association/Sue Bee Honey (US)

  • Bee Maid Honey (Canada)

  • Shanghai Guan Sheng Yuan (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Polar-Honey Finland (Lappi-Hunaja) (Finland)

  • Capilano Honey Pty Ltd. (Australia)

  • Dutch Gold Honey, Inc. (US)

  • Billy Bee Products Company (Canada)

  • Dalian Sangdi Honeybee Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Beeyond the Hive LLC (US)

  • Barkman Honey (US)

  • Rowse Honey Ltd. (UK)

  • Little Bee (India)

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18810526

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Natural Honey

  • Honeydew Honey

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Food

  • Medicine

  • Cosmetic

Chapter-wise Covid-19 Impact Analysis:
- In Chapter 3.4, the report provides an analysis of the reasons behind price fluctuations.
- In chapters 5, 6, and 7, the impact of COVID-19 on the different regions in both production and consumption end and SWOT analysis are pointed out.
- In Chapter 8, the report presents the company's recent development and strategies to deal with the impact of COVID-19.

Get a sample copy of the Honey Market report 2021-2026

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East and Africa, South America, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Others) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Honey?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Honey Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Honey market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Honey Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Honey market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Purchase this report (Price 3000 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18810526

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2020

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Honey Market Forecast Period: 2021-2026

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Honey market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Detailed TOC of Global Honey Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18810526

Global Honey Industry Report Covers following Topics:
1 Honey Introduction and Market Overview
2 Industry Chain Analysis
3 Global Honey Market, by Type
4 Honey Market, by Application
5 Global Honey Consumption, Revenue ($) by Region (2016-2021)
6 Global Honey Production by Top Regions (2016-2021)
7 Global Honey Consumption by Regions (2016-2021)
8 Competitive Landscape
9 Global Honey Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
10 Honey Market Supply and Demand Forecast by Region
11 New Project Feasibility Analysis
Continued…………



Global Honey Food Market Outlook To 2027:

Honey is a sweet food produced by bees foraging nectar from flowers. Honey bees convert nectar to honey through regurgitation and evaporation. The bees store the honey as a primary food source in wax honeycombs inside beehives. The beekeepers extract the honey by removing the honey comb and then by crushing it or using a honey extractor. Honey bees form an important part of the food chain as they aid in pollination, which is required to support the food chain.

The industry's leading producers are Capilano Honey, Comvita and Dabur, with revenue ratios of 2.34%, 2.08% and 1.46% in 2019, respectively.

Request for a Sample PDF of Report at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18876994

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Honey Food Market
In 2020, the global Honey Food market size was USD 6447.6 million and it is expected to reach USD 8551.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Honey Food Scope and Market Size:
Honey Food market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Honey Food market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18876994

Segment by Type, the Honey Food market is segmented into:
Bottle
Jar
Tube
Tub
Others

Segment by Application, the Honey Food market is segmented into:
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA

Buy this report (Price 5900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18876994

Competitive Landscape and Honey Food Market Share Analysis:
Honey Food market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Honey Food product introduction, recent developments, Honey Food sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:
Capilano Honey
Comvita
Dabur
Dutch Gold
Manuka Health
Bee Maid Honey
Anhui Mizhiyuan Group
Langnese
Barkman Honey
New Zealand Honey Co.
Nature Nate's
Rowse
Billy Bee Honey Products
Little Bee Impex
Heavenly Organics
Beeyond the Hive
Madhava Honey
Dalian Sangdi Honeybee
Hi-Tech Natural Products
Y.S. Organic Bee Farms

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-covid19/18876994

Extrapolates Covered in The Global Honey Food Market Report:

  • Study over changing competitive market dynamics

  • Latest opportunities & challenges, threats, historical & future trends

  • Analysis of the geographical distribution and competitive landscape for better

  • The report also covers key driver’s latest development trends, new product launches, and other vital aspects as well.

  • A statistical study covering market size, share, and revenue for a better understanding of the current market status.

Key Points from TOC:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Honey Food by Manufacturers
4 Company Profiles
5 Breakdown Data by Type
6 Breakdown Data by Application
7 North America
8 Asia-Pacific
9 Europe
10 Latin America
11 Middle East and Africa
12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

Detailed TOC of Global Honey Food Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027: https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18876994

About Us:
Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Name: Mr. Ajay More E-mail: sales@industryresearch.biz Organization: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187


Recommended Stories

  • Could AMC Help You Become a Millionaire by 2030?

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) captured the attention of retail traders earlier this year when it caught a meme stock wave and shot up from a low of just under $2 per share in January to a high of about $72 per share in May. At its current price in the low $30s per-share range, it has fallen by nearly 60% from its highs.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Palantir Stock?

    Data science company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in late 2020, perfectly timing society's efforts to better use all the data we create each day. Palantir was initially a one-trick pony, relying on government contracts for revenue, but that could be changing. Here are three reasons Palantir's second-quarter 2021 results have the investing world talking.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Wish Stock?

    The future of e-commerce operator ContextLogic remains a divisive topic for the bulls and the bears.

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • We're Hopeful That NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, NanoVibronix...

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Three of them cut their dividends recently, one will cut its soon, and one is largely overlooked by the market. But all five have real growth potential and could prove to be great long-term buys.

  • Will Sea Limited Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2030?

    The trillion-dollar stock club is still a small group that includes just Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is an internet company in Southeast Asia ("SEA," for short) that shows the potential to reach that milestone someday. Sea Limited is a conglomerate of digital products and services that include e-commerce, gaming, and digital payments.

  • Analysts Are More Bearish On AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Than They Used To Be

    The analysts covering AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABCL ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Tumbling.

    Home Depot stock is falling after the home-improvement retailer reported earnings that topped expectations. Home Depot reported an adjusted profit of $4.53 a share, beating forecasts for $4.43 a share, on sales of $41.12 billion, topping expectations for $40.73 billion. “I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers,” Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said in the earnings release.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.