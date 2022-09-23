U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,672.77
    -85.22 (-2.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,448.34
    -628.34 (-2.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,805.99
    -260.81 (-2.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,670.78
    -51.53 (-2.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.78
    -4.71 (-5.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.90
    -26.20 (-1.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.87
    -0.75 (-3.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9693
    -0.0145 (-1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6730
    -0.0350 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0866
    -0.0388 (-3.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3300
    +0.9950 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,720.47
    -338.76 (-1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.56
    -14.97 (-3.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Global Honeycomb Paper Market Report to 2030 - Featuring EcoGlobe Packaging Private, Greencore Packaging and Crown Holdings Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Honeycomb Paper Market By Core Type, By Cell Size, By End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global honeycomb paper market was valued at $6.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Honeycomb is a type of structure that can be found in nature or is created artificially. Honeycomb paper is sandwiched between two thin sheets to create honeycomb packaging materials. The growth of the global honeycomb paper market is driven by increase in adoption of honeycomb paper in building & construction and automotive end-use industries. Paper honeycomb is used to create a sandwich panel composite as core or spacer in the automotive end-user.

Physical properties such as stiffness and weight-to-strength ratio makes paper honeycomb a widely used material in automotive applications such as sunshades, tire covers for spare tires, door trim panels, and roofing. In addition, it can also be used effectively to minimize the weight of cars that in turn helps to improve fuel efficiency. Lightweight and paper based materials are gaining importance in the construction industry and thereby making honeycomb paper a widely used material in the building & construction industry.

Acoustic walls, flat surface doors, and partition walls are some examples that use paper honeycomb material. Thus, all these factors together are predicted to augment the demand for the global honeycomb paper market. However, minimal breakage resistance & folding resistance, susceptible to puncture, and poor processing performance of paper honeycomb paperboard limit the application of honeycomb paper in certain end-use industries, which is expected to hamper the market growth.

Conversely, the other end uses of honeycomb paper include aerospace, electronic devices, home appliances, and others. Honeycomb paper is used in aerospace and military applications for ballistic body-armor, and as an asbestos substitute. Furthermore, it provides strength, durability, and portability during the packaging of a wide range of electrical & electronic devices and home appliances. This factor is anticipated to offer new growth opportunities in the global honeycomb paper market.

The honeycomb paper market is segmented on the basis of core type, cell size, end-use industry, and region. On the basis of core type, the market is categorized into expanded paper honeycomb, blocks paper honeycomb, continuous paper honeycomb, and others. By cell size, the global honeycomb paper market is classified into up to 10mm, 10-30 mm, and above 30 mm. The end-use industries covered in the report include home decor, transport & logistics, automotive, building & construction, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global honeycomb paper market profiles leading players that include Lsquare Eco-Products Pvt. Ltd. (Honecore), EcoGlobe Packaging Private Limited (EcoGlobe), Greencore Packaging, Crown Holdings Inc., Schutz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Honicel Nederland B.V., Axxor, YOJ Pack-Kraft (YOJ), Helios Packaging, and Macpack. The global honeycomb paper market report provides in-depth competitive analysis as well as profiles of these major players.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the honeycomb paper market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing honeycomb paper market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the honeycomb paper market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global honeycomb paper market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7. Pricing Analysis
3.8. Value Chain Analysis
3.9. Key Regulation Analysis
3.10. Patent Landscape
3.11. Regulatory Guidelines
3.12. Market Share Analysis

CHAPTER 4: HONEYCOMB PAPER MARKET, BY CORE TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Expanded Paper Honeycomb
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Expanded Paper Honeycomb Blocks Paper Honeycomb
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Continuous Paper Honeycomb
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Others
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: HONEYCOMB PAPER MARKET, BY CELL SIZE
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Upto 10 mm
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 10 to 30 mm
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Above 30 mm
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: HONEYCOMB PAPER MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSTRY
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Home Decor
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Transport and Logistics
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Automotive
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Building and Construction
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: HONEYCOMB PAPER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Lsquare Eco Products Pvt. Ltd.
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 EcoGlobe Packaging Private Limited
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Greencore Packaging
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Crown Holdings Inc.
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Schutz GmbH & Co. KGaA
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Honicel Nederland B.V.
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Axxor
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 YOJ Pack-Kraft
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Helios Packaging
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 MAC PACK
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/173pa8

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-honeycomb-paper-market-report-to-2030---featuring--ecoglobe-packaging-private-greencore-packaging-and-crown-holdings-among-others-301632132.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Phillips 66 Stocks Just Dropped

    It's Friday morning -- two days after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.75%, and one day after seemingly every other central bank in the world followed suit, according to The Wall Street Journal -- and oil stocks are tanking. As of 9:50 a.m. ET, shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are down 5.6%, while industry bellwether ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is down a solid 6%, and refiner Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is leading the pack lower with a 6.7% loss.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$6.5m on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shares over the last 12 months. This...

  • This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend

    In a year when all three of the major stock indexes in the United States have declined by 15% or more, there are plenty of dividend stocks out there with high dividend yields. What if I told you that there is a Dow Jones Industrial Average stock with a yield north of 6%? Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), a maker of various chemical products and one of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, fits this description.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in September

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks to watch in September. If you want to skip our analysis on short selling, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks in September. In the past two years, short squeezes have become a hot and a controversial topic on Wall Street. Reddit became a […]

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) made a big move to put part of its troubled past behind it, but the aerospace manufacturer also apparently has fallen out of favor with what had been a key customer in China. Boeing has taken its investors on a turbulent ride over the past few years. The company's 737 MAX, which was once billed as having the potential to be the top-selling aircraft of all time, was involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the plane being grounded for 18 months and prompted a comprehensive review of Boeing's engineering and safety practices.

  • Gas prices: 'There's going to be a rebound,' analyst says

    Blue Tiger Advisors Independent Board Member Deborah Byers assesses the forecasts for gas prices, the sentiment from oil drilling companies, European fracking, and concerns surrounding Russian President Putin's power plays in energy markets.

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Banks warn chip sector facing greater headwinds

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the chip sector, the impact of a macroeconomic slowdown, and Morgan Stanley lowering its price target on AMD to $95 from $102.

  • 2 Things Warren Buffett Just Did for the First Time This Century

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. It's jaw-dropping returns like this that have garnered Buffett quite the following from professional and everyday investors alike. The easiest way to track what Buffett and his investment team are buying, selling, and holding is to keep tabs on Berkshire Hathaway's Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Institutional owners may ignore Veru Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VERU) recent US$360m market cap decline as longer-term profits stay in the green

    A look at the shareholders of Veru Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERU ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 40% stake...

  • Do I fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? How your income stacks up in the US economic class system

    And what it means for your wealth-building options.

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These stocks have been mauled by the bear market, but a look under the hood reveals impressive growth.

  • 11 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best commodity stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more commodity stocks, go directly to 5 Best Commodity Stocks To Invest In. Macroeconomic concerns have been clouding the commodities market in the past few days after the Federal Reserve in the United States hiked […]

  • MSFT and 9 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the companies that have just increased their dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, and go directly to read MSFT and 4 Other Companies Just Increased Their Dividends. After the pandemic-related hiatus, many American companies started raising their dividends to attract shareholders. According to a report by […]

  • Better Buy: Alphabet vs. Microsoft

    Now that these companies are direct competitors more than ever, which stock can better serve investors?

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before September Ends

    The Federal Reserve is trying to get inflation under control by ramping up interest rates and that's weighing on stock prices, which pushes up dividend yields. One sector that has gotten hit particularly hard due to its sensitivity to rates is the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry. Three Fool.com contributors think Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Macerich (NYSE: MAC), and Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD) look like compelling buys at this moment.

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    The market sell-off in 2022 has been brutal, but the longer you invest, the more you recognize that market corrections are opportunities. If you have more than 10 years until retirement, buying shares of strong companies while their stock prices are down has historically been a smart way to build wealth. If you invest just $500 a month at the historical average annual return of the stock market of 10%, you would have $1.1 million after 30 years.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."