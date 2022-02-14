The Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market is expected to grow by $ 5.24 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the hormonal contraceptives market and it is poised to grow by $ 5. 24 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.

30% during the forecast period. Our report on the hormonal contraceptives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in unplanned pregnancies and initiatives by government and non-profit organizations. In addition, increase in unplanned pregnancies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hormonal contraceptives market analysis includes the method segment and geographic landscape.



The hormonal contraceptives market is segmented as below:

By Method

• Oral contraceptives

• Implanted contraceptives

• Injected contraceptives

• Intrauterine

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing adoption of innovative marketing strategiesas one of the prime reasons driving the hormonal contraceptives market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on hormonal contraceptives market covers the following areas:

• Hormonal contraceptives market sizing

• Hormonal contraceptives market forecast

• Hormonal contraceptives market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hormonal contraceptives market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Bayer AG, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Also, the hormonal contraceptives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

