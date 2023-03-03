U.S. markets closed

Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Report 2023: Market to Surpass $55 Billion by 2030 - Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hosiery (Women and Men): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market to Reach $55.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) estimated at US$41.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$37.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR

The Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

  • Garments & Textiles Industry Feels the Repercussions

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact on Hosiery Industry

  • Socks Brands Focus on Accelerating Recovery as Restrictions Ease

  • Tights to Maintain Status Quo as Essential Basic & Gain from Patterned Options

  • Hosiery: An Introduction

  • A Trip down Memory Lane

  • Classification of Hosiery

  • Socks

  • Sheer Hosiery/Pantyhose

  • Tights/Opaques

  • Support Hosiery

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Noteworthy Strategies

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth

  • Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings

  • Pandemic Accelerates Drive Towards Sustainability in the Hosiery Industry

  • Consumer Awareness Drives Trend Towards Sustainable Yarns in Socks Manufacturing

  • Brands Develop Eco-Friendly and Longer-Lasting Tights to Avoid Waste

  • Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Yarns for Improved Products

  • Luxury Hosiery on the Run

  • Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential

  • Prevalence of Obesity among Women Aged 20 and over in the US

  • Industry Witnesses Rekindled Interest in Sheer Hosiery

  • Pantyhose: An Old-Turned-New Style Trend

  • Mesh, Bright Colors & Glitter Mark Hottest Trends in Pantyhose Arena

  • Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long

  • Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment

  • Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

  • High Performance Socks Market Witnesses Increasing Participation

  • Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns

  • Smart Socks: An Emerging Category

  • Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth

  • Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir

  • Skinners: A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes

  • Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery

  • Men's Tights Gain Support

  • Compression Tights Forms Part of Men's Fashion and Fitness Trend

  • Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure

  • Trend Towards 'Tights under Shorts'

  • Hosiery Market Witnesses Rise in Ecommerce Sales

  • Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Augur Well

  • Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Enhances Online Hosiery Sales

  • Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services

  • Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

  • Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery

  • Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic

  • Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales

  • Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery

  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 298 Featured)

  • CSP International Fashion Group S.p.a.

  • Gildan Activewear Inc.

  • Gold Toe-Moretz, LLC

  • Golden Lady SpA

  • Hanesbrands, Inc.

  • Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

  • Kayser-Roth Corporation

  • LVMH

  • Sculptz, Inc.

  • Sheertex

  • The Donna Karan Company Store LLC

  • Trere Innovation s.r.l.

  • Wolford AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ci8unl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hosiery-women-and-men-market-report-2023-market-to-surpass-55-billion-by-2030---hosiery-market-eyes-on-green-with-the-rise-of-sustainable-biodegradable-offerings-301762168.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

