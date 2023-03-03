Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Report 2023: Market to Surpass $55 Billion by 2030 - Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hosiery (Women and Men): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market to Reach $55.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) estimated at US$41.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$37.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Garments & Textiles Industry Feels the Repercussions

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact on Hosiery Industry

Socks Brands Focus on Accelerating Recovery as Restrictions Ease

Tights to Maintain Status Quo as Essential Basic & Gain from Patterned Options

Hosiery: An Introduction

A Trip down Memory Lane

Classification of Hosiery

Socks

Sheer Hosiery/Pantyhose

Tights/Opaques

Support Hosiery

Competitive Landscape

Noteworthy Strategies

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth

Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings

Pandemic Accelerates Drive Towards Sustainability in the Hosiery Industry

Consumer Awareness Drives Trend Towards Sustainable Yarns in Socks Manufacturing

Brands Develop Eco-Friendly and Longer-Lasting Tights to Avoid Waste

Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Yarns for Improved Products

Luxury Hosiery on the Run

Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential

Prevalence of Obesity among Women Aged 20 and over in the US

Industry Witnesses Rekindled Interest in Sheer Hosiery

Pantyhose: An Old-Turned-New Style Trend

Mesh, Bright Colors & Glitter Mark Hottest Trends in Pantyhose Arena

Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long

Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment

Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

High Performance Socks Market Witnesses Increasing Participation

Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns

Smart Socks: An Emerging Category

Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth

Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir

Skinners: A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes

Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery

Men's Tights Gain Support

Compression Tights Forms Part of Men's Fashion and Fitness Trend

Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure

Trend Towards 'Tights under Shorts'

Hosiery Market Witnesses Rise in Ecommerce Sales

Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Augur Well

Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Enhances Online Hosiery Sales

Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic

Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 298 Featured)

CSP International Fashion Group S.p.a.

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Gold Toe-Moretz, LLC

Golden Lady SpA

Hanesbrands, Inc.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

Kayser-Roth Corporation

LVMH

Sculptz, Inc.

Sheertex

The Donna Karan Company Store LLC

Trere Innovation s.r.l.

Wolford AG

