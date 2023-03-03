Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Report 2023: Market to Surpass $55 Billion by 2030 - Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings
DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hosiery (Women and Men): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market to Reach $55.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) estimated at US$41.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$37.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR
The Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
Garments & Textiles Industry Feels the Repercussions
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact on Hosiery Industry
Socks Brands Focus on Accelerating Recovery as Restrictions Ease
Tights to Maintain Status Quo as Essential Basic & Gain from Patterned Options
Hosiery: An Introduction
A Trip down Memory Lane
Classification of Hosiery
Socks
Sheer Hosiery/Pantyhose
Tights/Opaques
Support Hosiery
Competitive Landscape
Noteworthy Strategies
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth
Hosiery Market Eyes on Green with the Rise of Sustainable, Biodegradable Offerings
Pandemic Accelerates Drive Towards Sustainability in the Hosiery Industry
Consumer Awareness Drives Trend Towards Sustainable Yarns in Socks Manufacturing
Brands Develop Eco-Friendly and Longer-Lasting Tights to Avoid Waste
Manufacturers Focus on High Performance Yarns for Improved Products
Luxury Hosiery on the Run
Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential
Prevalence of Obesity among Women Aged 20 and over in the US
Industry Witnesses Rekindled Interest in Sheer Hosiery
Pantyhose: An Old-Turned-New Style Trend
Mesh, Bright Colors & Glitter Mark Hottest Trends in Pantyhose Arena
Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long
Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment
Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
High Performance Socks Market Witnesses Increasing Participation
Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns
Smart Socks: An Emerging Category
Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth
Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir
Skinners: A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes
Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery
Men's Tights Gain Support
Compression Tights Forms Part of Men's Fashion and Fitness Trend
Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure
Trend Towards 'Tights under Shorts'
Hosiery Market Witnesses Rise in Ecommerce Sales
Internet Penetration & Usage Patterns Augur Well
Growing Lenience towards Digital Lifestyles Enhances Online Hosiery Sales
Online Service Boom Drives Growth in Subscription Box Services
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery
Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic
Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales
Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 298 Featured)
CSP International Fashion Group S.p.a.
Gildan Activewear Inc.
Gold Toe-Moretz, LLC
Golden Lady SpA
Hanesbrands, Inc.
Iconix Brand Group, Inc.
Kayser-Roth Corporation
LVMH
Sculptz, Inc.
Sheertex
The Donna Karan Company Store LLC
Trere Innovation s.r.l.
Wolford AG
