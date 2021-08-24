U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Report 2021: Single-Use Medical Nonwovens and Devices Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hospital acquired infection control market is projected to reach USD 31.3 billion by 2026 from USD 29.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

The growth of the hospital acquired infection control market can largely be attributed to factors such as the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and the growing awareness of environmental & personal hygiene due to COVID-19.

The increasing use of E-beam sterilization, reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, and the growing healthcare industry and outsourcing of operation to emerging countries are expected to offer high-growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Currently, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increasing focus on personal hygiene along with the increasing production of medical nonwovens and single-use products such as face masks and gloves. This is further expected to drive the growth of the hospital acquired infection control market in the coming years.

On the other hand, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to limit market growth to some extent in the coming years. This, along with factors such as the high cost of endoscope reprocessing and limited reimbursement in developing countries and end-user noncompliance with sterilization standards, is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The sterilization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the products and services used in the control of HAIs, the hospital acquired infection control market is segmented into sterilization, disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing products, disinfectants, protective barriers, and other infection control products. The sterilization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This is attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases and pandemics (such as COVID-19), the increasing need to reduce surgical-site infections (SSIs), and the growing number of surgeries performed worldwide. Increasing initiatives and regulatory actions taken by governments in various countries to fortify hospitals with essential infection control standards to prevent the spread of HAIs are also expected to support market growth.

The hospitals & ICUs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hospital acquired infection control market.

Based on end-user, the hospital acquired infection control market has been segmented into hospitals & intensive care units (ICUs), ambulatory surgical and diagnostic centers, nursing homes and maternity centers, and other end users (dental clinics, trauma centers, and clinical laboratories).

The hospitals & ICUs segment accounted for the largest share of the hospital acquired infection control market in 2020. Growth in this market is majorly attributed to the rising prevalence of HAIs, increasing adoption of single-use medical devices, and rising number of surgical procedures worldwide.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR for players operating in the hospital acquired infection control market.

The Asia Pacific hospital acquired infection control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Most of the growth in the hospital acquired infection control market is expected from the emerging countries across the Asia Pacific. The rising number of surgical procedures conducted annually, favorable government regulations, the large patient population, and the rising incidence of COVID-19 are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market during the forecast period.

Premium Insights

  • Growing Incidence of Hais and Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures to Drive Market Growth

  • Hospitals & Icus Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Asia-Pacific Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market in 2020

  • China to Register the Highest Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

  • North America Will Continue to Dominate the Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market During the Forecast Period

  • Developing Markets to Register a Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • High Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (Hais)

  • Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

  • Growing Geriatric Population and the Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

  • Technological Advancements in Sterilization Equipment

  • Growing Awareness of Environmental & Personal Hygiene due to COVID-19

Market Restraints

  • Concerns Regarding the Safety of Reprocessed Instruments

  • Adverse Effects of Chemical Disinfectants

  • High Cost of Endoscopy Reprocessing and Limited Reimbursement in Developing Countries

Market Opportunities

  • Reintroduction of Ethylene Oxide Sterilization as a Disinfectant in Healthcare Settings

  • Rising Adoption of Single-Use Medical Nonwovens and Devices

  • Growing Healthcare Industry and Outsourcing of Operations to Emerging Countries

Market Challenges

  • Complications Associated with Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Procedures

  • End-User Noncompliance with Sterilization Standards

  • Development of Alternative Technologies for Surface Disinfection

Industry Insights

Industry Trends

  • Increasing Adoption of Sterilization Using No2

  • Robotics Utilization for Disinfection

  • Growing Popularity of Single-Use Products

  • Layering/Bundling in Infection Prevention

Regulatory Analysis

  • Regulatory Jurisdiction

  • By Region

  • North America

  • US

  • Premarket Notification: 510(K) Approval for Reprocessed Medical Devices

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Ce Marking for Reprocessed Medical Devices

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Latin America

Enforcement Policy for Sterilizers and Disinfectant Devices During COVID-19

  • Sterilizers

  • Disinfectant Devices

Technology Analysis

  • Key Technologies

  • Complementary Technologies

  • Adjacent Technologies

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company

  • Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP)

  • Belimed AG (A Subsidiary of Metall Zug Group)

  • Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Blue Line Sterilization Services LLC

  • C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipment

  • Contec, Inc.

  • Continental Equipment Company

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Getinge Ab

  • Matachana Group

  • Medalkan

  • Melag Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Metrex Research LLC (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

  • Midwest Sterilization Corporation

  • Miele Group

  • MMM Group

  • Pal International

  • Reckitt Benckiser

  • Sotera Health Company

  • Steri-Tek

  • Sterilization Services

  • Steripack Group

  • Steris plc

  • Systec GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y65anf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


