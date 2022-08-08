U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Awareness among Healthcare Institutions Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Infection Type, By Application, By Test Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.


All across the world, the amount of surgical procedures conducted each year has been steadily increasing, and by the end of the decade, it is predicted to hit a new high. As the need for surgical instruments grows along with the number of surgical procedures performed, the risk of healthcare-associated infections is expected to rise.

A growing understanding of the value of sterilized and disinfected medical tools and devices is expected to help drive demand for nosocomial infection control equipment. Other factors driving sales of hospital obtained infection control systems include the increased frequency of chronic diseases and advances in surgical equipment.

Market Growth Factors:

Increasing awareness among people and healthcare institutions
Except for bacterial spores from inanimate things, disinfection is a technique that destroys the majority or all pathogenic microorganisms. Wet pasteurization or liquid chemicals are used to accomplish it. Several factors have influenced disinfection efficiency, each of which might limit the process' efficacy. The use of disinfectants in healthcare facilities to protect people doing the medical process that exposes people to the virus is on the rise. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for surface disinfectants was huge and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

The growing number of surgical procedures
The amount of surgical treatment has increased dramatically throughout the years. Every year, many main surgical procedures, are conducted all over the world. The increased incidence of obesity and other lifestyle disorders, the growing senior population, and the rising prevalence of spinal injuries and sports-related injuries are all contributing to the rising cases of surgical procedures. As the amount of surgical treatment performed grows, so does the demand for various surgical equipment and medical gadgets.

Marketing Restraining Factor:
Problems associated with the safety of reprocessed medical instruments
To save money and avoid waste, healthcare practitioners reprocess reusable medical devices. Surgical forceps, stethoscopes, and endoscopes are instances of reusable medical devices. Although, it has questions regarding the reprocessed devices' safety and functionality. Improper instrument cleaning and sterilization can lead to the retention of blood, tissue, and other biological waste in reusable devices, raising the risk of surgical-site infections (SSIs) in patients. Microbes may be able to resist disinfection or sterilization because of the debris, which could contribute to HAIs.

Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Product

  • Reagents & Consumables

  • Instrument

By Infection Type

  • Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

  • Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

  • Bloodstream Infections

  • Surgical Site Infections

  • Gastrointestinal Infections

  • Others

By Application

  • Drug-Resistance Testing

  • Disease Testing

By Test Type

  • Molecular Diagnostics

  • Immunoassay

  • Urinalysis

By End User

  • Hospital

  • Standalone Laboratories

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.2.4 Approvals and Trials
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

Chapter 4. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by Product
4.1 Global Reagents & Consumables Market by Region
4.2 Global Instrument Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by Infection Type
5.1 Global Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) Market by Region
5.2 Global Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Market by Region
5.3 Global Bloodstream Infections Market by Region
5.4 Global Surgical Site Infections Market by Region
5.5 Global Gastrointestinal Infections Market by Region
5.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by Application
6.1 Global Drug-Resistance Testing Market by Region
6.2 Global Disease Testing Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by Test Type
7.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Region
7.2 Global Immunoassay Market by Region
7.3 Global Urinalysis Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by End User
8.1 Global Hospital Market by Region
8.2 Global Standalone Laboratories Market by Region
8.3 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 9. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by Region

Companies Mentioned

  • Bayer AG (Bayer Schering Pharma AG)

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Ecolab, Inc.

  • Pfizer, Inc.

  • Steris PLC

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Merck Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsv1k2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


