Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Report 2022-2028: Increasing Awareness among Healthcare Institutions Driving Growth

Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Infection Type, By Application, By Test Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period.





All across the world, the amount of surgical procedures conducted each year has been steadily increasing, and by the end of the decade, it is predicted to hit a new high. As the need for surgical instruments grows along with the number of surgical procedures performed, the risk of healthcare-associated infections is expected to rise.

A growing understanding of the value of sterilized and disinfected medical tools and devices is expected to help drive demand for nosocomial infection control equipment. Other factors driving sales of hospital obtained infection control systems include the increased frequency of chronic diseases and advances in surgical equipment.



Market Growth Factors:



Increasing awareness among people and healthcare institutions

Except for bacterial spores from inanimate things, disinfection is a technique that destroys the majority or all pathogenic microorganisms. Wet pasteurization or liquid chemicals are used to accomplish it. Several factors have influenced disinfection efficiency, each of which might limit the process' efficacy. The use of disinfectants in healthcare facilities to protect people doing the medical process that exposes people to the virus is on the rise. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for surface disinfectants was huge and is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.



The growing number of surgical procedures

The amount of surgical treatment has increased dramatically throughout the years. Every year, many main surgical procedures, are conducted all over the world. The increased incidence of obesity and other lifestyle disorders, the growing senior population, and the rising prevalence of spinal injuries and sports-related injuries are all contributing to the rising cases of surgical procedures. As the amount of surgical treatment performed grows, so does the demand for various surgical equipment and medical gadgets.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Problems associated with the safety of reprocessed medical instruments

To save money and avoid waste, healthcare practitioners reprocess reusable medical devices. Surgical forceps, stethoscopes, and endoscopes are instances of reusable medical devices. Although, it has questions regarding the reprocessed devices' safety and functionality. Improper instrument cleaning and sterilization can lead to the retention of blood, tissue, and other biological waste in reusable devices, raising the risk of surgical-site infections (SSIs) in patients. Microbes may be able to resist disinfection or sterilization because of the debris, which could contribute to HAIs.





Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product

Reagents & Consumables

Instrument

By Infection Type

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Hospital Acquired Pneumonia

Bloodstream Infections

Surgical Site Infections

Gastrointestinal Infections

Others

By Application

Drug-Resistance Testing

Disease Testing

By Test Type

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassay

Urinalysis

By End User

Hospital

Standalone Laboratories

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Approvals and Trials

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)



Chapter 4. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by Product

4.1 Global Reagents & Consumables Market by Region

4.2 Global Instrument Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by Infection Type

5.1 Global Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) Market by Region

5.2 Global Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Market by Region

5.3 Global Bloodstream Infections Market by Region

5.4 Global Surgical Site Infections Market by Region

5.5 Global Gastrointestinal Infections Market by Region

5.6 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by Application

6.1 Global Drug-Resistance Testing Market by Region

6.2 Global Disease Testing Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by Test Type

7.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Region

7.2 Global Immunoassay Market by Region

7.3 Global Urinalysis Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by End User

8.1 Global Hospital Market by Region

8.2 Global Standalone Laboratories Market by Region

8.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market by Region



Companies Mentioned

Bayer AG (Bayer Schering Pharma AG)

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic, Inc.

Ecolab, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Steris PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott Laboratories

Merck Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsv1k2

