The Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period

Infections acquired in hospitals are associated with viral, bacterial, or fungal pathogens. Numerous infections can be obtained in clinical settings such as nursing homes, rehabilitation center, outpatient clinics, or other therapeutic settings.

It can be acquired from an infected patient, the surrounding environment, or the facility’s staff. All patients are at risk for infections acquired in the hospital.



People that had surgery, the children and the elderly, are more likely to get hospital-acquired infections. The most common infections are surgical-site infections, respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, gastrointestinal infections, cardiovascular system infections, bloodstream infections, and bone and joint infections. Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a leading cause of death among hospitalized patients in both developed and emerging countries.



All across the world, the amount of surgical procedures conducted each year has been steadily increasing, and by the end of the decade, it is predicted to hit a new high. As the need for surgical instruments grows along with the number of surgical procedures performed, the risk of healthcare-associated infections is expected to rise. A growing understanding of the value of sterilized and disinfected medical tools and devices would help drive demand for nosocomial infection control equipment. Other factors driving sales of hospital obtained infection control systems include the increased frequency of chronic diseases and advances in surgical equipment.



Many clinicians can identify a HAI (Hospital acquired infection) based just on appearance and symptoms. Inflammation and/or a rash at the infection site might also be signs. HAIs do not include infections that develop complex prior to the stay. However, any additional symptoms should be reported to the doctor during the stay. The treatment for various illnesses is determined by the type of infection. Antibiotics and bed rest are likely to be prescribed by the doctor. It will also remove any foreign devices like catheters as soon as it’s medically necessary.



COVID-19 Impact



COVID-19 was labeled a pandemic and overall well-being crisis of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020. Around 210 countries have been affected by COVID-19. Governments around the world have imposed mandatory lockdowns and social distancing to prevent the healthcare system from collapsing. Projects and elective procedures have also been subjected to limits and restrictions by states. The roadblocks continue to impede the expansion of various industries, and the increased response to the rules has an impact on the industries. Lockdowns around the world have damaged the distribution, production, and retail networks.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing awareness among people and healthcare institutions



Except for bacterial spores from inanimate things, disinfection is a technique that destroys the majority or all pathogenic microorganisms. Wet pasteurization or liquid chemicals are used to accomplish it. Several factors have influenced disinfection efficiency, each of which might limit the process’ efficacy. The use of disinfectants in healthcare facilities to protect people doing the medical process that exposes people to the virus is on the rise. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for surface disinfectants was huge and would grow significantly in the coming years.



The growing number of the surgical procedure



The amount of surgical treatment has increased dramatically throughout the years. Every year, many main surgical procedures, are conducted all over the world. The increased incidence of obesity and other lifestyle disorders, the growing senior population, and the rising prevalence of spinal injuries and sports-related injuries are all contributing to the rising cases of surgical procedures. As the amount of surgical treatment performed grows, so does the demand for various surgical equipment and medical gadgets.



Market Restraining Factors



Problems associated with the safety of reprocessed medical instruments



To save money and avoid waste, healthcare practitioners reprocess reusable medical devices. Surgical forceps, stethoscopes, and endoscopes are instances of reusable medical devices. Although, it has questions regarding the reprocessed devices’ safety and functionality. Improper instrument cleaning and sterilization can lead to the retention of blood, tissue, and other biological waste in reusable devices, raising the risk of surgical-site infections (SSIs) in patients. Microbes may be able to resist disinfection or sterilization because of the debris, which could contribute to HAIs.



Product Outlook



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Reagents & Consumables and Instrument. The reagents and consumables segment acquired the highest revenue share in the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market in 2021. This is due to low awareness and a higher incidence of hospital-caused infections in low and medium-income nations. Chemicals and biological agents are employed in laboratory testing to detect or quantify an analyte, or the substance being evaluated or assessed. Cost, stability, availability, cold- or cool-chain requirements, and the risks associated with each variety vary greatly. Consumables are objects that are only utilized once during a test and then discarded and consist of items like coverslips and microscope slides that are specific to the test. Other consumables, which include alcohol, bleach, and gloves, are used throughout all testing services and are categorized as generic laboratory consumables.



Infection Type Outlook



Based on Infection Type, the market is segmented into Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, Bloodstream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, and Others. The hospital-acquired pneumonia segment garnered a significant revenue share in the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market in 2021. Hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP), also known as nosocomial pneumonia, is a lower respiratory infection that was not incubated when the patient was admitted to the hospital and manifests clinically 2 or more days later. Early-onset pneumonia should be considered community-acquired pneumonia.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Drug-Resistance Testing and Disease Testing. The drug-resistance testing segment garnered the highest revenue share in the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market in 2021. This is because drug-resistance testing can be used to see if a drug-resistant virus was spread. When resistance test results are available, the initial regimen can be tweaked if necessary. It is due to the quick turnaround time, reduced cost, and greater sensitivity for detecting mixes of wild-type and resistant virus, genotypic testing is recommended over phenotypic testing.



Test Type Outlook



Based on Test Type, the market is segmented into Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassay, and Urinalysis. The Immunoassay segment procured a significant revenue share in the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market in 2021. This test type is in demand due to an increase in infectious diseases, cancer, and pandemic outbreaks. Immunoassay is a highly selective bio-analytical approach that uses an antibody or antigen as a bio-recognition agent to quantify the existence or concentration of analytes ranging from tiny molecules to macromolecules in a solution.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospital, Standalone Laboratories, and Others. The hospital segment garnered the highest revenue share in the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market in 2021. It is owing to the outbreak of a pandemic and a massive influx of patients. With the growth of new types of disease and the frequency of contraction of hospital-acquired infection, the role of hospitals comes into greater significance and will always grow in a progressive manner.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market with the largest revenue share in 2021. It is due to a rise in the older population and the use of modern diagnostic equipment. As an outcome of the growing emphasis on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers, the market in this region is characterized by increasing demand for and adoption of sterilization and disinfection goods and services. The rise in the elderly population in the future years, as well as the requirement for hospitals, contracted infection control to reduce the prevalence of HAIs, and the execution of favorable government initiatives and stringent sterilization & disinfection regulations, are all driving the hospital-acquired infection diagnostics market in the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, Inc. are the forerunners in the Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market. Companies such as Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ecolab, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bayer AG (Bayer Schering Pharma AG), Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hologic, Inc., Ecolab, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Steris PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, and Merck Group.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements



Apr-2020: Bayer joined hands with OrigiMed, a leading precision medicine company. This collaboration aimed to emphasize developing a CDx-IVD for larotrectinib (Vitrakvi) for the Chinese market and commercialization and development for NGS-based companion diagnostics-in Vitro diagnostic (CDx-IVD) in the detection of NTRK gene fusions.



Feb-2020: Becton, Dickinson, and Company came into a partnership with Babson Diagnostics, a transformative diagnostic blood testing company. This partnership aimed to bring laboratory-quality, small-volume blood collection to retail pharmacies. The partnership would show emerging health care patterns onto faster, less expensive laboratory testing in customer-friendly healthcare settings with more suitable locations and hours, along with rapid growth in the diagnostic testing market.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Dec-2021: Hologic unveiled Panther Trax, a new high volume molecular testing platform. This product launch aimed to allow labs to enhance testing volumes without any additional staff. Panther Trax is the new inclusion to Hologic’s Panther Scalable Solutions (PSS) portfolio of products for lab automation. The new platform is listed as a Class I medical device with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE-marked for diagnostic usage in Europe.



Dec-2021: Becton, Dickinson, and Company expanded its product line of BD COR System. This product expansion aimed to comprise a new MX instrument for high-throughput infectious diseases testing. This new MX instrument and its test for sexually transmitted infections have been granted CE mark approval, as per the IVD directive 98/79/EC.



Oct-2021: Hologic unveiled the Novodiag system, a fully automated molecular diagnostic solution for on-demand testing of antimicrobial resistance and infectious diseases. This product launch aimed to allow many pathogens to be identified in a single sample, delivering a simple and quick way to pinpoint patients at higher risk with syndromic and targeted on-demand testing.



Jul-2021: Abbott introduced Panbio COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test, for detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus in children and adults with symptoms or without any symptoms. This product launch aimed to fasten up testing of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals and contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases. Abbott would provide numerous Panbio COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests accessible for self-use.



Apr-2020: Hologic released a new Aptima molecular assay. Aptima molecular assay would run on the Panther system, the detection of SARS-CoV-2 virus, which leads to Covid-19. This product launch aimed to level up the testing capabilities in the US by integrating its manufacturing capacity for the new test with its current high-throughput molecular instruments throughout the country.



Acquisitions and Mergers



Dec-2021: Pfizer entered into an agreement to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage company developing innovative potential therapies for the treatment of several immuno-inflammatory diseases. This acquisition aimed to match the capabilities and expertise in Immunology and Inflammation and develop potential therapies for patients with debilitating immuno-inflammatory diseases with a requirement for more effective treatment options.



Approvals and Trials:



Dec-2021: Pfizer received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use of PAXLOVID. This approval aimed to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive outcomes of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and patients that are at greater risk for progression to severe COVID-19, comprising death or hospitalization. The treatment consists of nirmatrelvir, a novel main protease (Mpro) inhibitor originating in Pfizer’s laboratories, which was notably created to block the activity of the SARS-CoV-2 Mpro, an enzyme that the coronavirus required to replicate.



Mar-2020: Abbott received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This approval aimed for companies to perform the molecular test for novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Abbott RealTime SARS-CoV-2 EUA tests are used on the company’s m2000 RealTime System. Abbott is delivering 150,000 Abbott RealTime SARS-CoV EUA tests to current consumers in the U.S.



Mar-2020: Abbott received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the ID NOW platform. ID NOW platform is small, lightweight (6.6 pounds) and portable (the size of a small toaster), and utilizes molecular technology, which is valued by clinicians and the scientific community for its greater level of accuracy. This approval aimed to run the test on the company’s ID NOW platform, delivering quick outcomes in a broad range of healthcare settings like physicians’ offices, urgent care clinics, and hospital emergency departments.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Reagents & Consumables



• Instrument



By Infection Type



• Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)



• Hospital Acquired Pneumonia



• Bloodstream Infections



• Surgical Site Infections



• Gastrointestinal Infections



• Others



By Application



• Drug-Resistance Testing



• Disease Testing



By Test Type



• Molecular Diagnostics



• Immunoassay



• Urinalysis



By End User



• Hospital



• Standalone Laboratories



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bayer AG (Bayer Schering Pharma AG)



• Danaher Corporation



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



• Hologic, Inc.



• Ecolab, Inc.



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Steris PLC



• Johnson & Johnson



• Abbott Laboratories



• Merck Group



