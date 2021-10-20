U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,512.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,344.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,397.25
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,273.10
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.33
    -0.63 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.75
    -0.56 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3776
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3410
    -0.0190 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,933.93
    +1,642.12 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.01
    +17.65 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.38
    -1.15 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Global Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drug Class (Antibacterial Drugs, Antiviral Drugs, Antifungal Drugs), by Infection Type, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital acquired infections therapeutic market size is expected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027.

According to the data published by the New York State Department of Health in November 2019, around 160 hospitals in New York reported total cases of around 1,139 colon SSIs out of 19,732 procedures in 2018, a rate of 5.8 infections per 100 procedures.

The same source also states that in 2018, around 15,310 cases of Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI) were reported in acute care hospitals located in New York. Such, high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is anticipated to significantly raise the demand for its treatment therapies and support the HAIs therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, key players in the market are involved in extensive R&D initiatives for the development and indication expansion of its already approved drugs for HAI treatment.

For instance, in February 2018, the FDA approved Allergan plc's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and expanded the approval of Avycaz (ceftazidime and avibactam) to include the treatment of HABP/VABP and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market Report Highlights

  • Antibacterial drugs dominated the drug class segment in 2019, owing to the high adoption of antibiotics as the first line of treatment for hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

  • The surgical site infections (SSIs) segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to the rising number of surgical procedures and subsequent rising cases of SSIs

  • The urinary tract infections (UTIs) segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing number of UTI cases and rising awareness among people about the disease condition in less-developed countries

  • The introduction of novel drugs by key players, for instance, Merck to treat ventilator-associated pneumonia has led to a high growth of the market

  • The high prevalence of HAIs in the European countries is the major factor significantly driving the demand for its medications in this region

  • Growing awareness levels about various risk factors associated with HAIs in ICU and other emergency care settings is expected to propel market growth in the Asia Pacific region

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

  • Rise in approval and launch of new drugs

  • Increasing hospitalization due to rising burden of chronic diseases

  • High prevalence of HAIs

Market Restraint Analysis

  • Declining demand for HAI drugs

Hospital-acquired Infections (HAI) Therapeutics Market Analysis Tools

  • Industry analysis - Porter's

  • PESTEL Analysis

Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

  • Joint ventures

  • Mergers and acquisitions

  • Licensing and partnership

  • Technology collaborations

  • Strategic Divestments

Companies Mentioned

  • MERCK & CO., Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

  • Abbott

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Allergan Plc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lo57w

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Tesla Will Probably Beat Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Might Not Move.

    Tesla will easily beat earnings expectations Wednesday. Tesla, however, doesn’t provide guidance, so investors have to rely on Wall Street estimates to judge whether the company “beat” or “missed.” Tesla delivered a record 241,300 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 201,250 in the second quarter.

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • China’s Economy Is Getting Slammed. The S&P 500 Could Take the Next Hit.

    Stocks of European companies are already suffering, but pain could still be ahead for U.S. multinationals.