Global Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $12.5 Billion by 2027

The global hospital acquired infections therapeutic market size is expected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2020 to 2027.

According to the data published by the New York State Department of Health in November 2019, around 160 hospitals in New York reported total cases of around 1,139 colon SSIs out of 19,732 procedures in 2018, a rate of 5.8 infections per 100 procedures.

The same source also states that in 2018, around 15,310 cases of Clostridioides difficile infections (CDI) were reported in acute care hospitals located in New York. Such, high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is anticipated to significantly raise the demand for its treatment therapies and support the HAIs therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, key players in the market are involved in extensive R&D initiatives for the development and indication expansion of its already approved drugs for HAI treatment.

For instance, in February 2018, the FDA approved Allergan plc's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) and expanded the approval of Avycaz (ceftazidime and avibactam) to include the treatment of HABP/VABP and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia.



Hospital Acquired Infections Therapeutic Market Report Highlights

Antibacterial drugs dominated the drug class segment in 2019, owing to the high adoption of antibiotics as the first line of treatment for hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

The surgical site infections (SSIs) segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to the rising number of surgical procedures and subsequent rising cases of SSIs

The urinary tract infections (UTIs) segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing number of UTI cases and rising awareness among people about the disease condition in less-developed countries

The introduction of novel drugs by key players, for instance, Merck to treat ventilator-associated pneumonia has led to a high growth of the market

The high prevalence of HAIs in the European countries is the major factor significantly driving the demand for its medications in this region

Growing awareness levels about various risk factors associated with HAIs in ICU and other emergency care settings is expected to propel market growth in the Asia Pacific region

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Rise in approval and launch of new drugs

Increasing hospitalization due to rising burden of chronic diseases

High prevalence of HAIs

Market Restraint Analysis

Declining demand for HAI drugs

Hospital-acquired Infections (HAI) Therapeutics Market Analysis Tools

Industry analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Major deals and strategic alliances analysis

Joint ventures

Mergers and acquisitions

Licensing and partnership

Technology collaborations

Strategic Divestments

Companies Mentioned

MERCK & CO., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

AbbVie Inc.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

Abbott

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Allergan Plc.

