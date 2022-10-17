U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

Global Hospital Workforce Scheduling & Support Solutions Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker

Hospital workers are reeling under the pressure of the pandemic; burnout and long-standing problems resulted in some staff members permanently leaving the healthcare workforce, exacerbating the shortage.

New York, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hospital Workforce Scheduling & Support Solutions Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346912/?utm_source=GNW


Others are switching jobs and opting for higher pay, making healthcare staff recruitment and retention a major challenge for hospitals, operationally and financially.

Hospitals use several strategies to retain clinical staff, including various perks, and many existing technology solutions can alleviate workloads and help reduce burnout.

Technology solutions include workforce management tools, such as scheduling solutions, for better staffing.

Hospitals implement communication, collaboration, case management, and digital ambient scribing tools to increase work efficiency.

In addition, they use virtual care or automation solutions, such as patient room automation and hospital logistics robots (service robots in the robotics industry), to delegate tasks or spread the workload.

This study covers scheduling solutions and logistics robots as 2 major segments that can help alleviate clinician burnout effectively and directly.

It discusses the evolution of these solutions, challenges to overcome for their growth, the regional spread of solutions and differences, and potential growth directions, with revenue forecasts and growth opportunities.

Author: Siddharth Shah
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346912/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


