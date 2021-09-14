Global Hospitality Robots Market Is Expected to Reach $3.08 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Increased advantages of robot automated work over human work, rise in utility of robots in the hospitality sector, and penetration of automation in commercial appliances drive the growth of the global hospitality robots market. By end user, the hotels segment accounted for the major share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hospitality robots market was estimated at $295.5 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $3.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increased advantages of robot automated work over human work, rise in utility of robots in the hospitality sector, and penetration of automation in commercial appliances drive the growth of the global hospitality robots market. On the other hand, high initial acquisition costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in concerns for safety and cleanliness at hotels, restaurants, and bars is expected to create multiple opportunities in the near future.

COVID-19 scenario-

Post COVID-19 outbreak, cleaning and disinfecting public areas, such as hotels, hospitals, railways stations, and airports, has been the top priority, which created more demand for disinfection robots. This factor has boosted the global hospitality robots market.

At the same time, most hotels have reduced the number of employees for lesser interpersonal communication and to detain the spread of the virus. To fill the gap in the hotel industry, robots are now needed to serve guests on time and to cater to their needs. This trend is quite likely to persist until the virus is completely gone.

The global hospitality robot market report is analyzed across type, end user, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the front desk robots segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than half of the total market. The delivery robots segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

By end user, the hotels segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The restaurants and bars segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market North America contributed to the major share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global hospitality robots market. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global hospitality robot market report include Connected Robotics, BotsAndUs, Travelmate Robotics, Ubtech Robotics, Inc., Hyundai Robotics Co., Ltd, Knightscope, Inc, Maidbot, Aethon Inc., Softbank Robotics, and Savioke. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

