U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.50
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,367.00
    +86.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,374.25
    +69.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,215.40
    +8.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.93
    +0.29 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.99
    -1.57 (-8.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,829.20
    -230.70 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.53
    +0.09 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.13
    +7.11 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Global Hosted PBX Market Report 2021 Featuring AT&T, Cisco, BT Group, 8*8, Avaya, MegaPath, Polycom, Ringcentral, Ozonetel, Comcast Business, Bullseye Telecom, Telesystem, Mitel Networks, 3CX

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hosted PBX Market (2021-2026) by Component, Services, Organization Size, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hosted PBX Market is estimated to be USD 5.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.5%.

Hosted PBX allows employees to work from home and still be connected to the office telephone system. The initiative of work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic is driving the market growth for Hosted PBX.

Due to the significant cost savings offered by Hosted PBX in telecom infrastructures, such as installation, operation, and maintenance costs, there is an increase in the demand among organizations for the installation of hosted PBX. Hosted PBX provides add-on benefits that authorize organizations to extend their telephone lines virtually with the use of softphones, thereby eliminating the need for dedicated hardware or device and the costs involved.

Conversely, the security and privacy concerns are likely to hinder the market growth. As voice quality and connectivity depend on Internet bandwidth, any disruptions on the internet results in loss of phone service. Furthermore, the unfamiliarity of hosted PBX users with VoIP technology and support problems from hosted PBX service providers pose challenges in the growth of the market.

Some of the companies covered in this report are At&T, Cisco, BT Group, 8*8, Avaya, MegaPath, Polycom, Ringcentral, Ozonetel, Comcast Business, Bullseye Telecom, Telesystem, Mitel Networks, 3CX.

Segments Covered

By Component, the Services segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Services are evolving as an important aspect, as vendors are offering integrated service packages along with IP telephony solutions to their clients. In addition, it delivers secure, reliable phone service to an organization through the already installed Internet connection instead of a privately managed call controller or server. Hence hosted PBX services contribute to the maximum market share.

By Services, the Virtual Deployment and Setup segment holds the largest market share. This service enables deploying and setting up IP telephony to the enterprises by providing virtual support and assistance via the internet. Thus organizations save all the set-up and installation costs required for conventional PBX.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises holds the maximum market share. Almost all large enterprises have increased the purchases of hybrid cloud systems. This growth will be likely to contribute to the maximum market share for hosted PBX. Also, the increased reliability of cloud communications among large enterprises is likely to boost market growth.

By Vertical, Healthcare vertical is estimated to hold the largest market share. The Healthcare sector is increasingly adopting hosted PBX solutions and associated services, as these solutions and services provide an easy way to communicate with the patients and provide the necessary care. To provide immediate care after communication among staff members, healthcare verticals actively adopt hosted PBX and UCaaS.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Need for Enterprise Mobility

  • The significant Cost Savings in Telecom Infrastructure

  • Rising Adoption of the Cloud and Unified Communications

  • The necessity to Upgrade From Traditional PBX to Cloud-Based PBX

Restraints

  • Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

  • Rising Adoption of the Telco Cloud

  • Advent of Webrtc

  • Growing Trend of Network Convergence and UC Applications

Challenges

  • Growing Concerns About QOS

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Component

7 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Services

8 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Organization Size

9 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Vertical

10 Global Hosted PBX Market, By Geography

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • AT&T

  • Cisco

  • BT Group

  • 8x8

  • Avaya

  • MegaPath

  • Centurylink

  • Polycom

  • Mitel Networks

  • Ringcentral

  • Comcast Business

  • Verizon Communications

  • Ozonetel

  • Nexge Technologies

  • Bullseye Telecom

  • TPx Communications

  • Telesystem

  • Oneconnect

  • Interglobe Communications

  • 3CX

  • Star2star Communications

  • Nextiva

  • Novolink Communications

  • Datavo

  • Digium, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3hmcr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • FAA to Review Boeing Employee Reports of Pressure Over Safety Issues

    The Federal Aviation Administration is launching a broad review of how Boeing employees handle safety matters on the agency’s behalf after some company engineers said they face undue pressure.

  • Exclusive-Ford doubles Lightning production target on strong pre-launch demand -sources

    Ford Motor Co has doubled its production target for the F-150 Lightning because of strong early demand for the full-sized electric pickup truck ahead of its 2022 launch, and the company plans to spend an additional $850 million to meet that target, several people and suppliers familiar with the plans said. The No. 2 U.S. automaker is targeting annual production of more than 80,000 in 2024, up from its prior target of more than 40,000, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified. Shares of Ford rose 1.3% on Monday.

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Biggest Stock Picks

    Berkshire Hathaway's top holdings include a technology stock, two financial giants, and two of the best known consumer brands companies in the world.

  • Top Communications Stocks for September 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Oil prices score biggest daily gain since March on ‘fire sale’ buying spree

    Oil futures rise on Monday, scoring their biggest daily gain since March after ending last week at their lowest price in three months.

  • Oil Demand Gets Boost as China’s Harsh Curbs Bring Delta to Heel

    (Bloomberg) -- Traffic on China’s typically busy city streets has shown signs of a recovery as the key crude-importing nation managed to quash a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, bolstering the outlook for energy demand. Congestion in Beijing, the capital, rose 11.8% as of mid-morning on Tuesday compared with a week earlier, according to real-time traffic data from Baidu. The volume in the commercial center of Shanghai was 2.8% higher, while it was up 6.8% in Zhengzhou and 3.4% in Nanjing, both regi

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Employers face a dilemma: keeping workers safe with vaccine mandates — and holding onto their employees

    Some companies are worried workers will balk at a vaccine requirement --- and walk away at a time when they're desperate to retain workers.

  • Top Consumer Staples Stocks for September 2021

    These are the consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Why Shares of Centennial Resource, Core Labs, and Peabody Energy Are on Fire Today

    Oil stocks across the board are flying higher today thanks to the sharp reversal in oil prices, but small-cap stocks are shining the brightest, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) leading from the front. The double-digit price tumble in shares of Centennial Resource and Core Labs last week has presented investors in oil and gas stocks with the perfect opportunity to scoop up some shares today. Crude oil prices are reversing today after a week-long decline and are up more than 5% this morning.

  • Analyst Report: JD.com, Inc.

    JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba in terms of transaction volume, offering a wide selection of authentic products at competitive prices, with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses. JD.com launched its online marketplace business in 2010.

  • S.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

    South Korea is likely to bar Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc from charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curbs by a major economy that could hurt the tech giants' lucrative revenue streams. The parliament's legislation and judiciary committee is expected on Tuesday to approve the amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the "Anti-Google law," banning app store operators with dominant market positions from forcing certain payment systems. Lawmakers in South Korea started raising the issue of the tech giants' commission structure since the middle of last year.

  • Why Uber And Lyft Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) are trading lower Monday after a California judge ruled that classifying gig workers as independent contractors rather than employees is unconstitutional. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch found Proposition 22 to be unenforceable because of a section that "limits the power of a future legislature to define app-based drivers as workers subject to workers' compensation law." "It appears only to protect the economic interest