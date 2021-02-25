Global Hosting Services Industry

Global Hosting Services Market to Reach $281. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hosting Services estimated at US$125. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$281.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Hosting Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AT&T, Inc.

DreamHost LLC

EarthLink, Inc.

Endurance Technologies Limited

Equinix, Inc.

GoDaddy, Inc.

Google LLC

JustHost

Web.com Group, Inc.







Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



