The Global Hot Food Processing Equipment Market size is expected to reach $30.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period

The components, processing devices, and systems that are used to prepare handle prepare, cook, store, and pack food and food products are referred as food processing equipment. Although most of this equipment is used for food transformation or preservation, some items are also used for preliminary or auxiliary duties like handling, preparation, and packaging.

Hot food processing equipment is one of the most vital instruments in the food processing industry. In the food processing industry, hot food processing equipment is vital. The benefits include the inactivation of food-borne viruses and toxic elements, as well as better bioavailability, taste, and flavor, as well as improved functional qualities such as increased antioxidant levels. During the forecast period, the hot food processing equipment market is expected to rise due to the rising demand for food and drinks. The market for processed foods is also anticipated to be driven by rising disposable incomes along with a growing younger population with increased purchasing power, assisting the industry’s expansion. Preference for nutritious meals and the development of veganism among the youth demographic is expected to boost the industry’s prospects, as food producers will be able to benefit from the increased demand.



Food preparation equipment is used in a variety of industries, such as the dairy industry, poultry farm, industrial bakery, fish and shellfish, chocolate, confectionery, drinks, milk, fruits, nuts, and vegetable sectors. One of the most commonly utilized materials in the food sector is stainless steel. The two most prevalent stainless-steel alloys utilized in food processing equipment are 304SS and 316SS.



The majority of food processing equipment has identical automation and motion control requirements, such as material movement and positioning, heating, blanching, cooking, pasteurization, sterilization, evaporation, freezing, thawing, and drying. Gentle treatment, purity, and exact control of temperature, treatment time, pressure, and other processing parameters are also required for such equipment.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 outbreak caused severe harm to all the economies across the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a huge shift in consumer demand away from fast food, bars, cafes, and restaurants and toward meals consumed at home, demanding major changes in the food supply chain. As a result, the demand for processed meals has increased, prompting food manufacturers to invest in food processing equipment to accommodate the increased demand. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hot food processing equipment market is undergoing a shift, with businesses in this arena making strategic acquisitions and expanding capacity to satisfy the rising need for food.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing urbanization along with rising disposable income



Growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes are changing lifestyles in various urban areas in emerging countries. This is causing a large portion of the human population to become reliant on processed foods. According to UN predictions, approximately two-thirds of the world’s population would be living in cities by 2050. As the percentage of the working population increases, there is a significant shift toward processed foods. In urban areas, sales of morning cereals, canned vegetables, cheese, savory snacks, bakery & confectionery, milk pouches, and meat items are increasing.



Integration of automation in the industry



Advances in computerized food processing technology have reinforced automation and autonomous equipment as essential components of the food production and processing business. Automation is helping to reduce production time while increasing output as demand and costs continue to rise. Food processors are increasingly becoming aware of the value of data-driven insights in maximizing raw material utilization, improving food quality and safety, and ensuring transparency and support for constant improvements. The robotic butchery machine, which helps speed up the slaughtering process, is one of the most common types of automation gear. This automated equipment also makes the facility safer since they reduce the influence on personnel who are handling potentially harmful tools and apparatus.



Market Restraining Factors



The increased cost of food processing equipment



For small and medium-sized food processors, the high cost of food processing equipment remains a subject of major concern. Small and medium-sized food processors have budget limitations. These restricted budgets of small and medium food processing companies have resulted in a preference for less expensive items with semi-automatic and manual functions. The high cost of equipment has also led to a lack of knowledge about new technologies and a reliance on old equipment. In addition, in several under-developed countries, it is becoming a challenging task for market players to deploy hot food processing equipment in their facilities.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Food Processing Industries, Food Service Industry, and Household. Based on Food Service Industry Type, the market is segmented into Restaurant, Cafes & Bars, Fast food solutions, Caterers, Cloud kitchens, and Vending Machine & Others. In 2021, the food processing industries segment acquired the largest revenue share of the hot food processing equipment market. The constantly booming growth of this segment of the market is majorly owing to the increased worldwide food consumption, as well as the desire for high-quality food and sustainability. Moreover, consumers are increasingly opting for high-value edibles that fit a variety of criteria, including flavor, time efficiency, and convenience. At the same time, rising living standards and urbanization are likely to increase the demand for higher-value food. This factor would also expedite the growth of the segment.



Mode of Operation Outlook



Based on Mode of Operation, the market is segmented into Automatic, Semi-Automatic, and Manual. In 2021, the semi-automatic segment acquired a significant revenue share of the hot food processing equipment market. Semi-automated manufacturing lines manually transfer raw food ingredients from a specified preparation unit to the production line while automatically preparing processed food. Line flexibility and the possibility to avoid shutting down the entire processing equipment in the event of repair are two advantages of semi-automatic processing. Semi-automatic goods are less expensive upfront and easier to install and maintain than automatic products. Continuous improvement is achievable in a semi-automated process, which provides the possibility to adjust the process as needed.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Baking Equipment, Evaporation Equipment, Pasteurization Equipment, Dehydration Equipment, Roasting & Grilling Equipment, Frying Equipment, Sterilization Equipment, Blanching Equipment, and Others. In 2021, the Heat sterilization segment garnered a significant revenue share of the hot food processing equipment market. The increasing growth of this segment is attributed to the surge in the demand for healthy packaged food. Steam sterilization, and irradiation are all examples of sterilization equipment. Processors of sterilization equipment companies are focusing on delivering automation solutions to various processed food manufacturers in order to fulfil their evolving requirements, resulting in a considerable increase in equipment demand around the world.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the hot food processing equipment market. The rising middle-class population and their increasing per capita disposable income, millennials’ increasing demand for processed food products, greater health consciousness, and increased interest from foreign investors in the region are all expected to benefit the industry’s expansion in the Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Alfa Laval AB, John Bean Technologies Corporation, GEA Group AG, Marel Ltd., Tetra Laval International S.A. (Delaval), SPX Flow, Inc., Buhler Group, Marlen International (Duravant LLC), Heat and Control, Inc., and TNA Australia Pty Limited.



Strategies Deployed in Hot Food Processing Equipment Market



Mar-2022: Laval completed its acquisition of Desmet, a subsidiary of Desmet Ballestra Group. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Alfa Laval’s position in the renewable energy sector. Moreover, this acquisition would complement the company’s edible oils portfolio.



Oct-2021: Alfa Laval expanded its geographical footprint in Italy by opening a new greenfield manufacturing facility in San Bonifacio. This geographical expansion aimed to produce brazed heat exchangers. In addition, the new facility comprises research and customer training areas. Moreover, this facility would also supply heat exchangers to European customers.



Apr-2021: SPX FLOW acquired Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, a provider of mixing solutions. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its position as an innovative vendor of process solutions and essential products in order to make the world healthier, safer, and sustainable. In addition, the acquisition would combine the capabilities of both companies.



Jan-2021: JBT Protein launched the C.A.T. NEOCAT, a Chiller comprised of patent-pending Clean-in-Place technology. The new product is the first immersion chiller along with an unloader with the capabilities of being turned off during employee breaks with a lesser load on the machine. This feature of the design would offer increased uptime as well as lesser damaged birds for a better yield.



Nov-2019: Marel took over a 50% stake of Curio, a vendor of primary processing equipment for whitefish processing. This acquisition would complement Marel’s strategy of becoming a full-line provider of advanced food processing solutions for the meat, poultry, and fish industries.



Jun-2019: JBT completed its acquisition of Prime Equipment Group, a turnkey primary and water re-use solutions provider. This acquisition would complement JBT’s vision to provide full-line solutions to its clients across the poultry industry by integrating the primary processing capabilities of Prime.



Aug-2018: Marel acquired Maja, an ice makers and food processing equipment manufacturer based in Germany. With this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate technical capabilities and the innovative product range of Maja into its offerings.



Jul-2018: JBT took over FTNON, high-quality solutions for food processing companies. This acquisition aimed to facilitate the penetration of JBT into the fresh-cut equipment market. Moreover, the company would focus on fulfilling the rapidly increasing demand for ready-to-eat fresh products.



Feb-2018: Marlen International completed its acquisition of Unitherm Food Systems, a manufacturer of highly engineered food processing equipment & systems. This acquisition would complement the company’s ability to provide best-in-class custom chilling and thermal food processing equipment. Moreover, this acquisition would also strengthen Marlen’s solutions for the protein and meat sector.



