Global Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2020-2027. Active Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Passive Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
- The Hot Water Recirculation Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$765.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
ACT Inc.
Airwell Group
CIAT Group
Daikin Industries Ltd.
Danfoss A/S
Grundfos
Hitachi Appliances, Inc.
Klimatehnik D.o.o.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NIBE Industrier AB
S. A. Armstrong Limited
SANDEN International (Australia) Pty. Ltd.
Taco Comfort Solutions, Inc.
WATERKOTTE GmbH
Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
Xylem, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Living with COVID-19: The New Normal
Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for
the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Amidst the Pandemic, Subdued Industrial Activity Affects Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Pandemic Impacts Growth in Hot Water Recirculation Pumps
An Introduction to Hot Water Recirculation Pumps
Hot Water Circulation Systems: A Historical Perspective
Parameters Determining Selection of Hot Water Circulation Pumps
Types of Hot Water Recirculating Pumps
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
EXHIBIT 3: Hot Water Recirculation Pumps - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players
Worldwide in 2022 (E)
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Significance of Hot Water Recirculation Pumps in
Enhancing Energy Efficiency and Reducing Energy Costs Drive
Gains
Resource Efficiency and Climate Change: Critical Factors Fuel
Demand for Recirculating Systems
EXHIBIT 4: As Climate Change and Emissions Emerge as Key
Challenges, Focus on Resource and Energy Efficiency Fuels
Demand for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps: Global CO2
Emissions in Billion Metric Tons of CO2 Per Year
With Fast-Paced Industrialization, Rising Demand for Hot Water
from Industries Spurs Market Opportunities
Growing Adoption of BEM Systems to Spur Demand
Rapid Urbanization and Need for Convenience Spur Demand for Hot
Water from Households, Presenting Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 5: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 6: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
EXHIBIT 7: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Importance of Hot Water Piping Systems in Buildings to Fuel
Market Gains
Management of Heat Loss and Flow Rates in Hot Water Circulation
Pump Systems
Criticality of Safety in Hot Water Piping Systems
Efficient Hot Water Distribution Becomes Important for
Multifamily Buildings
Market to Benefit from New Circulator Pump Control Technologies
Circulating Pumps Become More Efficient and User-Friendly
Hot Water Recirculating Loops Emerge as Water-Saving Feature
Rising Usage of Hot Water in District Heating Networks:
Potential for Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Global District Heating Market Revenues in US$
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027
Market to Benefit from the Implementation of Regional Codes and
Standards for Energy Utilization & Optimization
Regulations Governing Temperature Maintenance of Hot Water Systems
Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions and Clean Energy
Targets to Propel Growth
Corrosion Presents a Key Challenge to Hot Water Circulation
Systems
Corrosion in Hot Water Recirculating Systems of Commercial
Buildings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Active Pumps by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Active Pumps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passive Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Passive Pumps by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Passive Pumps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive
Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps
by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps
by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive
Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Active Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive
Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive
Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive
Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Active Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive
Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Active Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and
Passive Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Active Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive
Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive
Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps
by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps
by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive
Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active
Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive
Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Active Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and
Passive Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Active Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and
Passive Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Active Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and
Passive Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Active Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive
Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: India Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Active Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential
and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Hot Water Recirculation
Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and
Passive Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Active Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial,
Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Industrial, Residential and
Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial, Residential and Commercial for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Hot Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active
Pumps and Passive Pumps - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hot Water
Recirculation Pumps by Type - Active Pumps and Passive Pumps
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Hot
Water Recirculation Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Active Pumps and Passive Pumps for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
