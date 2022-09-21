U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,888.00
    +15.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,928.00
    +127.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,943.50
    +21.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.40
    +12.30 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.99
    +2.05 (+2.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.80
    +12.70 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.59
    +0.41 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9907
    -0.0065 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.96
    +1.20 (+4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1344
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0770
    +0.3740 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,161.15
    -73.74 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.09
    -2.94 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,255.32
    +62.66 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Global Hotel and Accommodation Procurement Report with Most Suitable Supplier Selection Criteria, Supplier Evaluation Metrics, and SLA that Buyers Should Consider| SpendEdge

0
·3 min read

  • Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights

  • More than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers use our insights daily

  • SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in a number of reports and client base

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel and Accommodation market size is expected to grow by USD 1,102.14 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.88% during the forecast period. To know more about this market.

Hotel and Accommodation Market
Hotel and Accommodation Market

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/hotel-and-accommodation-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Hotel and Accommodation Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Hotel and Accommodation research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges, and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers

  • Market favorability index for suppliers

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of the Hotel and Accommodation Market

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/hotel-and-accommodation-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Detect blind spots in your revenue decisions by analyzing interconnected unknowns around the "Hotel and Accommodation Market."

Report Metrics

Details

Base year considered

2021

Forecast period

2022 - 2026

Forecast units

USD Billion

Geographies covered

North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC

Leading Hotel and Accommodation suppliers

Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., and Accor SA

Top Pricing Models

Commission-based pricing, and Discounted pricing

Best Selling Procurement Research Report:

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Hotel and Accommodation Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hotel-and-accommodation-procurement-report-with-most-suitable-supplier-selection-criteria-supplier-evaluation-metrics-and-sla-that-buyers-should-consider-spendedge-301628585.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Valero, Marathon top beneficiaries of U.S. emergency oil releases

    Oil refiners Valero Energy Corp and Marathon Petroleum Corp are the biggest beneficiaries of the U.S. government's oil reserve releases, taking nearly half the crude offered, a Reuters analysis of Department of Energy data showed on Wednesday. The Biden administration has opened spigots at the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower fuel prices and ease a supply crunch from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Awards of about 218 million barrels for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 have tamed market worries and cut energy prices.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • China Runs Down Oil Stockpiles as Market Eyes Big Export Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- China has begun running down its crude oil stockpiles, which could signal that refiners are getting ready to boost fuel exports as part of the government’s efforts to revive the economy. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapsePutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • U.S. Retirees Aren't Waiting Till Age 70 to Collect Social Security

    There's big money in waiting to collect Social Security, but most U.S. seniors leave that cash on the table.

  • How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jamie Dimon: 'The U.S. economy today is a classic tale of two cities'

    As megabank CEOs set out for their annual congressional hearings on Capitol Hill, we look at the prepared testimony.

  • 84% of Retirees Make This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?

  • Oil prices climb after Putin announces partial draft and as Fed decision looms

    Oil prices moved higher as investors weighed up the possibility of an even more protracted war in Ukraine after Russia's president announced a partial draft.

  • Boeing to slash nearly 150 finance jobs in U.S

    The company will reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Boeing said in an emailed statement to Reuters. Boeing, which has dealt with engineering and production issues in the past, said it increased its workforce by about 10,000 employees earlier this year and ramped up hiring in its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. In the aftermath of two 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pledged to scrutinize Boeing more closely and delegate fewer responsibilities to the company for aircraft certification.

  • Op-Ed: Prevent a legal catch-22 that could push thousands of generic drugs off the market

    To avert a collision of patents and safety regulations, the Supreme Court must ensure that a damaging ruling is quickly undone.

  • Electric-Car Demand Pushes Lithium Prices to Records

    Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between auto makers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles.

  • Europe burns cash to help businesses in deepening energy crisis

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Germany nationalised gas importer Uniper on Wednesday and Britain capped the wholesale cost of electricity and gas for businesses, in Europe's latest moves to keep the lights on and heaters running this winter as the war in Ukraine escalates. Russian President Vladimir Putin added to the price pain in global energy markets, sending oil and gas prices higher by announcing a partial Russian military mobilisation, threatening to tighten global fuel supplies even further.. European gas and power prices have rocketed as Russia has cut fuel exports to retaliate for Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, leaving consumers struggling with sky-high bills and utilities grappling with a liquidity crunch.

  • How Raleigh, Triangle lost its most prominent public companies

    Despite the efforts of economic development officials and millions of dollars spent on trying to lure major public companies, the fact remains the Triangle is almost bone-dry when it comes to hosting corporate headquarters of large companies. In fact, in the past 20 years, it has lost major companies to mergers, asset sell-off, product discontinuation and system redundancies.

  • Markets: XRP only gainer among top 10 cryptos as US rates decision looms

    Bitcoin remained below the US$19,000 level in Wednesday evening trading in Asia as the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with the exception of XRP, traded lower. See related article: Ripple objects to SEC’s relief suggestion in XRP lawsuit Fast facts Bitcoin fell 2.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$18,906 at 4:30 […]

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey gives deposition in lawsuit with Elon Musk

    Legal correspondent Alexis Keenan details Twitter founder Jack Dorsey's participation in the lawsuit against Elon Musk and when Musk himself is expected to give his testimony.&nbsp;

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted.

  • Food Supply Stays Tight as Disappointing U.S. Harvest Adds to Global Challenges

    Agriculture executives say that at least two years of bumper crops are needed to relieve pressure from drought and the war in Ukraine.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn