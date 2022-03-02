U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

Global Hotel and Accommodation Procurement Report with Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

·3 min read

- Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights

- More than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers use our insights daily

- SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel and Accommodation market size is expected to grow by USD 1,102.14 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.88% during the forecast period. To know more about this market.

Hotel and Accommodation Market Sourincg and Procurement Research Report

Request For a Free Sample Report

Hotel and Accommodation Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Hotel and Accommodation research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers

  • Market favorability index for suppliers

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Hotel and Accommodation Market

www.spendedge.com/report/hotel-and-accommodation-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Detect blind spots in your revenue decisions by analyzing interconnected unknowns around the "Hotel and Accommodation Market."

Report Metrics

Details

Base year considered

2021

Forecast period

2022 - 2026

Forecast units

USD Billion

Geographies covered

North America, South
America, Europe, Middle
East and Africa, and APAC

Leading Hotel and
Accommodation suppliers

Marriott International Inc.,
Hilton Worldwide Holdings
Inc., and Accor SA

Top Pricing Models

Commission-based pricing, and Discounted pricing

Best Selling Procurement Research Report:

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Hotel and Accommodation Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hotel-and-accommodation-procurement-report-with-top-spending-regions-and-market-price-trends--spendedge-301491394.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

