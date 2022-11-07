The Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market is expected to grow by $1176.2 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the hotel and hospitality management software market and it is poised to grow by $1176.

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483595/?utm_source=GNW

2 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period. Our report on the hotel and hospitality management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in overall operational costs, increasing requirement for large-scale client management, and rising demand for mobility.



The hotel and hospitality management software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Application

• Business hotels

• Heritage and boutique hotels

• Resorts and spas



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in cloud integration as one of the prime reasons driving the hotel and hospitality management software market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for social interaction and growing adoption by small-scale hotel and hospitality providers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the hotel and hospitality management software market covers the following areas:

• Hotel and hospitality management software market sizing

• Hotel and hospitality management software market forecast

• Hotel and hospitality management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hotel and hospitality management software market vendors that include 360 Mango Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ciirus Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudbeds, Guestline Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infor Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Sabre Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SkyTouch Solutions LLC, StayNTouch Inc., and Workday Inc. Also, the hotel and hospitality management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04483595/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



