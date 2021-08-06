U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,529.01
    +1,624.11 (+3.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Global Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market- Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hotel and hospitality management software market is poised to grow by USD 1.14 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities with Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities with Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download: Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Analysis on Customer Landscape Matrix

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in overall operational costs.

The hotel and hospitality management software market analysis includes Deployment segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the rise in cloud integration as one of the prime reasons driving the hotel and hospitality management software market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Covers the Following Areas:
Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Sizing
Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Forecast
Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Amadeus IT Group SA

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • NEC Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Sabre GLBL Inc.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Emotion Analytics Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis: The global emotion analytics market has the potential to grow by USD 2.5 billion. The growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period, and the market will grow at a CAGR of around 17%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Global Live Chat Software Market: Technavio's market research analysts predict the global live chat software market to grow steadily during the forecast period and post a CAGR of almost 8% by 2020. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report


Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive Summary
PART 02: Scope of the report

2.1 Preface

Market definition

Exhibit 11: Years in consideration

2.2 Preface

Objectives

Notes and caveats

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 12: Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: Market landscape

Market ecosystem

Exhibit 13: Global software market

Exhibit 14: Segments of global software market

Market Characteristics

Exhibit 15: Market characteristics

Exhibit 16: Market characteristics analysis

Market segmentation analysis

Exhibit 17: Market segments

PART 04: Market sizing

Market definition

Exhibit 18: Market definition - Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 19: Market size 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 20: Global market: Size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 21: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

PART 05: Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis 2019

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis 2024

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Market condition - Five forces 2019

PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment
Based on deployment, the global hotel and hospitality management software market has been segmented into On-premises and SaaS-based.

The 2 segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. On-premises constituted the largest segment in 2019, while the smallest segment was saas-based. The 2019 market position of none of the segments will likely remain the same in 2024. The ranking of 2 segments will change by 2024, this indicates that the market composition will see significant changes.

Buy the full hotel and hospitality management software market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

Market segmentation by deployment

Exhibit 30: Deployment - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

Comparison by deployment

Exhibit 31: Comparison by type

Exhibit 32: Comparison_3

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 33: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 34: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 35: SaaS-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 36: SaaS-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Market opportunity by deployment

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: Customer landscape

Exhibit 38: Customer landscape

Exhibit 39: Customer landscape analysis

PART 08: Geographic landscape

By geography, the global hotel and hospitality management software market has been segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America.

The 5 regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2019. Europe ranked first as the largest region, while South America was the smallest region in 2019. In 2024, 3 regions will maintain their position as that of 2019. This is indicative of changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of 2 regions will change by 2024.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

Geographic comparison

Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison

Exhibit 42: Comparison_5

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 43: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 44: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 45: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 46: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 47: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 48: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 49: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 50: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 51: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billions)

Exhibit 52: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)

Key leading countries

Exhibit 53: Key leading countries

Exhibit 54: Country_Legend_16

Market opportunity

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity

PART 09: Decision framework

Exhibit 56: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Exhibit 57: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

Rise in cloud integration

Increasing demand for social interaction

Growing adoption by small-scale hotel and hospitality providers

PART 12: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 60: Vendor landscape analysis

Competitive scenario

PART 13: Vendor analysis

Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

Exhibit 62: Vendor_analysis1

Vendor classification

Exhibit 63: Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 64: Market positioning of vendors

Amadeus IT Group SA

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Cisco Systems Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Honeywell International Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Johnson Controls International Plc

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

NEC Corp.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Oracle Corp.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Sabre GLBL Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Salesforce.com Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Schneider Electric SE

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

Siemens AG

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

PART 14: Appendix

Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research framework

Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 126: Information sources

List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 128: Definition of market positioning of vendors

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43784

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hotel-and-hospitality-management-software-market--amadeus-it-group-sa-cisco-systems-inc-honeywell-international-inc-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth-301349818.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Westport Fuel Systems Stock Is Surging Today

    The natural-gas fuel technology company's second-quarter numbers appear good, but there's more than meets the eye.

  • Ocugen sees 77.8% efficacy in phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

    Ocugen CEO Shankar Musunuri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Sunrun Stock Got Eclipsed Today

    Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN), the self-proclaimed "nation's leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services," had fallen 9.9% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT after the company reported a big earnings miss -- and a change of management. For Q2 2021, Sunrun says it grew its customer count 19% year over year to just under 600,000 customers. Unfortunately, the cost of that revenue grew 124%, pushing operating losses higher, and leaving Sunrun with a $0.20-per-share loss on the bottom line -- nearly twice as bad as the $0.11 loss a year ago.

  • Here's Why Universal Display Stock Crashed on Friday

    Shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) fell as much as 13.5% on Friday, bouncing off that bottom near 11:15 a.m., EDT. The developer and reseller of technologies and materials for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels reported mixed second-quarter results on Thursday evening. Universal Display's second-quarter sales surged 124% year over year, landing at $130 million.

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the EVs industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best Electric Car Stocks to Buy Now. There is hardly any doubt that in a few decades, at […]

  • Why Plug Power Jumped 10% Friday Morning, but Then Retreated

    Hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reported its second-quarter 2021 financial report after the bell Thursday, and investors gave the stock an early boost today. Plug reported that compared to the year-ago period, net revenue increased 83% in its second quarter ended June 30. As a result, the company said in its conference call with investors, it raised estimates for the full year 2021 for gross billings to $500 million, a 50% jump over 2020.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) may be up a tidy 15% so far this year, but not all 30 of the Dow stocks have logged gains. The Dow's worst year-to-date performers are also now its top prospects. The three companies in question are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Merck (NYSE: MRK), with stock prices in 2021 down 5.9%, 2.5%, and 3.1%, respectively.

  • Why Switch Stock Soared on Friday

    Shares of data center specialist Switch (NYSE: SWCH) surged on Friday after the company announced second-quarter revenue that was well ahead of the analysts' average forecast. Switch posted revenue of $141.7 million, up 11.6% over the year-ago quarter and 8.3% sequentially. "Importantly, customer installations in the first half of 2021 have paced ahead of expectations, resulting in strong backlog conversion and accelerated revenue growth," management said in the company's second-quarter earnings release.

  • Why Redfin Was Sinking on Friday Despite Q2 Beats

    Investors were leaving Redfin's (NASDAQ: RDFN) house at the end of the week. On Friday, the prominent online real estate company posted its latest set of quarterly figures, and the stock promptly traded down. On a year-over-year basis in its second quarter, Redfin managed to more than double its revenue to $471 million.

  • Why the Nasdaq's Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks Just Charged Up

    The stock market was generally up on Friday, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) didn't get to join in the fun. As of just before 11 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than half a percent, even though just about every other major market benchmark was up on the day. Hydrogen fuel cell stocks got a lift on favorable earnings and other factors, and below, we'll look more closely at some of the most popular companies in the space.

  • Why Appian Tumbled 15% in July

    Shares of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell by 15.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, on no company-specific news. The sell-off may have come as investors pulled back some of their optimism about the company from the previous month when they drove Appian's share price up more than 50%. Investors have, generally speaking, sold off some high-growth technology stocks earlier this year, after pouring into the sector in 2020.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Artificial intelligence systems have become a critical ingredient in the tech sector's recipe for growth, with applications that help boost the capabilities of everything from search engines to autonomous vehicles. Investors looking to profit from the ever-increasing use of AI might want to take a close look at companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).

  • 10 Tech Penny Stocks Reddit is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech penny stocks Reddit is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Tech Penny Stocks Reddit is Buying. Technology stocks have reached evaluations that many analysts now term sky-high and in dire need of correction. Of the top […]

  • Why MP Materials Stock Just Popped

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP), a miner of rare earth elements, are up 3.3% at 11:15 a.m. EDT Friday after crushing Q2 earnings estimates yesterday afternoon. The bad news is that at one point this morning, MP shares were up as much as 12.5%, so it actually looks as if the enthusiasm over this rare earth metals stock is dying out fast. Heading into Q2, analysts had forecast that MP Materials would earn a $0.13-per-share profit on sales of $58.3 million.

  • Why Roblox Stock Fell 14% in July

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a gaming platform, fell by 14.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as investors continued to look beyond so-called pandemic plays and after the company's stock received a sell rating from an analyst. Roblox's stock began falling in mid-July after Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey initiated coverage of the tech company with a price target of $75 and a sell rating on the stock. Investors have likely also sold Roblox recently because the company was viewed by some as a good investment during the pandemic as more people spent time at home during lockdowns and social distancing.

  • Kaixin Auto stock soars after disclosing merger talks, ambition to be like Nio, XPeng and Li Auto

    Shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings took flight on massive volume Friday, after the China-based used and new car dealership announced plans to establish a new energy vehicle (EV) business unit. The company said it has been in merger and acquisition talks with "a number of EV manufacturers." The stock shot up 57.7% in afternoon trading on volume of 196.0 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 366,500 shares. That was enough to make the stock the biggest gainer and most actively tr

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.